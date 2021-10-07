High school football preview capsules

HOT TICKETS
RIVERBEND (5-1) at MASSAPONAX (1-1) Tonight, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Massaponax defeated Riverbend 38-0 on March 5.
Last week: Riverbend defeated Brooke Point 23-20; Massaponax defeated North Stafford 34-6.
Tonight’s game: Rivals in Class 6 for the past few seasons, both teams moved to Region 5D this year and are battling for playoff position. After several false starts to the season, the Panthers finally got their first win last week, rolling up 418 rushing yards (144 by Tyheem Kimble and 132 by Donte Hawthorne) and limiting North Stafford standout Tevin White to 41 yards on the ground. This week, they’ll try to stop the Bears’ powerful Aiden Fisher. ... Massaponax has won the past three meetings in the series. ... Riverbend coach Nathan Yates is a former assistant to Eric Ludden at Massaponax.
ATLANTIC SHORES (6-0) at SAINT MICHAEL (4-0) Saturday, 5 p.m.
Last meeting: Atlantic Shores defeated Saint Michael 41-20 on Nov. 21, 2020.
Last week: Atlantic Shores defeated Nansemond -Suffolk Academy 33-7; Saint Michael defeated Annapolis Christian 35-21.
Tonight’s game: Two of VISAA’s top Division II teams meet at Fredericksburg Field House in a potential playoff preview. Atlantic Shores has outscored its six opponents by a combined 272-56. QB Damien Mazil has thrown 16 TD passes (9 to Carlos Smith) with just two interceptions. RB Kai Hodge has 793 rushing yards and 14 TDs on 78 carries, and DT Kaden Beatty has nine sacks. ... Melvin Spriggs (154 rushing yards, 3 TDs) and Cade Sullivan (101 rushing yards, plus TDs on a reception and kickoff return) starred for Saint Michael against Annapolis Christian. DT Barchie Hazelwood and LB Matt Brown led a defense that registered 11 sacks.
TONIGHT’S OTHER GAMES
(7 p.m. unless noted)
BROOKE POINT (2-2) at STAFFORD (0-5): Dangerous return men Dante Terrell of the Black-Hawks and Brian Glenn of the Indians bring excitement to this Commonwealth District matchup.
COURTLAND (1-4) at CHANCELLOR (2-1): Expect a ground battle between the Cougars’ E.J. Rogers (626 season yards) and the Chargers’ Brycen Edwards (135 yards, three TDs last week).
JAMES MONROE (1-4) at EASTERN VIEW (3-1): The Yellow Jackets hope to ride the passing combo of Bryce Caldwell to Christian Hamm (two TDs last week) to their first win over the Cyclones in their last five tries.
CULPEPER (3-3) at SPOTSYLVANIA (3-2): After allowing Chancellor 297 yards on the ground last week, the Knights brace for area rushing leader Malachi Terrell (1,007 yards).
COLONIAL BEACH (2-3) at RAPPAHANNOCK (2-2): The Drifters lost four starters to injury in last week’s loss to West Point and could be short on numbers against the Raiders, who lost 22-0 to the Pointers on Sept. 2.
WASHINGTON & LEE (1-3) at LANCASTER (1-4): Both teams are trying to snap losing streaks. The Red Devils have suffered two 80-0 losses, to Northumberland at Portsmouth Christian.
FCS (4-1) at FUQUA (1-3): Fredericksburg Christian will try to rebound from its first loss, to Isle of Wight last week, against a Fuqua team that has been outscored by a combined 137-6 in its last two games.
Saturday’s Game
ORANGE (3-2) at LOUISA (4-1), 5:30: After being blanked by Albemarle last week, the Hornets will try to rebound against a Louisa defense that has not allowed a point in its last two contests.
-Steve DeShazo