High school football preview capsules

HOT TICKETS

Tonight’s game: Rivals in Class 6 for the past few seasons, both teams moved to Region 5D this year and are battling for playoff position. After several false starts to the season, the Panthers finally got their first win last week, rolling up 418 rushing yards (144 by Tyheem Kimble and 132 by Donte Hawthorne) and limiting North Stafford standout Tevin White to 41 yards on the ground. This week, they’ll try to stop the Bears’ powerful Aiden Fisher. ... Massaponax has won the past three meetings in the series. ... Riverbend coach Nathan Yates is a former assistant to Eric Ludden at Massaponax.