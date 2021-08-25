High school football preview: Sigler waited his turn, came through for No. 2 Mountain View

“When Jackson got his chance against Brooke Point, he threw five touchdown passes in a game we had to win.”

There’s no competition entering this season, as Mountain View is ranked No. 2 in The Free Lance-Star’s preseason power poll. Sigler will start Thursday’s season opener against Forest Park at Patriot High School, with a dose of confidence following his strong spring.

“It was great to get some experience under my belt going into this season,” he said. “I feel like I built a lot of good chemistry with my receivers and my offensive line.

“It was difficult to wait my turn, but I respected the coaches’ decision. I had to work hard, prove myself and earn my spot. I took a lot of mental reps, trying to see what the other quarterbacks were doing right and wrong. That way, I was super prepared to go into the game. ... I’m a lot more prepared. I got to know the speed of the game.”

At 6 feet and 180 pounds, Sigler has the size to withstand pass rushes and the mobility to improvise when necessary. What really impressed Sorrentino was the fact that Sigler finished the spring with seven TD passes and zero interceptions.

“He’s a solid, all-around, fundamental kid,” Sorrentino said. “He can run and throw, and he’s very smart.”