High school football preview: Sigler waited his turn, came through for No. 2 Mountain View

Patience is a virtue for everyone, especially for quarterbacks. So when Mountain View’s football team was struggling last spring, Jackson Sigler had a hunch he could help--if he only got the chance.
Sigler was just a sophomore at the time, locked in a three-way competition with two upperclassmen. He had seen only part-time duty, throwing a combined 21 passes in the team’s first five spring games.
Finally, though, when the Wildcats faced a de facto elimination game against Brooke Point for a spot in the Region 5D playoffs, coach Lou Sorrentino called Sigler’s number.
The results made even Sorrentino wonder why he didn’t act earlier. All Sigler did was go 7 for 7 for 160 yards and four touchdowns in Mountain View’s 44-0 victory.
“I definitely surprised myself,” Sigler says now. “I always knew I was good. I didn’t know I was that good.”
To prove it was no fluke, Sigler threw a touchdown pass to help the Wildcats earn a 14-7 playoff victory at Patrick Henry a week later. He also acquitted himself well in a 21-19 regional final loss at William Fleming.
Said Sorrentino: “We had three guys we were rotating: a senior [Hernandez], a junior[Hunter Holmquist] and a sophomore [Sigler]. As it played out, a senior started, then a junior started.
“When Jackson got his chance against Brooke Point, he threw five touchdown passes in a game we had to win.”
There’s no competition entering this season, as Mountain View is ranked No. 2 in The Free Lance-Star’s preseason power poll. Sigler will start Thursday’s season opener against Forest Park at Patriot High School, with a dose of confidence following his strong spring.
“It was great to get some experience under my belt going into this season,” he said. “I feel like I built a lot of good chemistry with my receivers and my offensive line.
“It was difficult to wait my turn, but I respected the coaches’ decision. I had to work hard, prove myself and earn my spot. I took a lot of mental reps, trying to see what the other quarterbacks were doing right and wrong. That way, I was super prepared to go into the game. ... I’m a lot more prepared. I got to know the speed of the game.”
At 6 feet and 180 pounds, Sigler has the size to withstand pass rushes and the mobility to improvise when necessary. What really impressed Sorrentino was the fact that Sigler finished the spring with seven TD passes and zero interceptions.
“He’s a solid, all-around, fundamental kid,” Sorrentino said. “He can run and throw, and he’s very smart.”
He may need all of those traits--not only in the rugged Commonwealth District, but in a region that has doubled in size from eight to 16 teams, thanks to the addition of traditional powers like Massaponax, Brian Woods and Stone Bridge.
Sorrentino and his staff won’t ask him to duplicate his Brooke Point numbers on a weekly basis--not with major-college prospect Ike Daniels joining him in the backfield. Said Sorrentino: “I’d be a dummy not to get the ball in [Daniels’] hands.
That job belongs to Sigler--but he’ll also spread the ball to a bevy of gifted skill-position players, including receivers Collin Carroll, Jaiden Fair and Jordan Jackson to prevent opposing defenses from stacking the line against Daniels.
And the more they accomplish, the better Sigler looks.
“We’ve got a lot of talent. I’m excited to throw the ball to them,” Sigler said. “Obviously, I want to be a playmaker, but my job is to avoid mistakes, get the ball to those guys and let them do their thing.”
