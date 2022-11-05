 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football rail - FOR PAPER

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STANDINGS

(Records through Nov. 5 games)

SCORES / NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Game

Massaponax 56, Stafford 0

King George 2, Culpeper 0 (Forfeit)

Friday’s games

Orange 28, Western Albemarle 7

Spotsylvania 30, Caroline 24

Mountain View 24, Riverbend 12

King George 40, Courtland 7

Massaponax 33, Colonial Forge 21

Louisa 49, Goochland 21

Chancellor 21, James Monroe 20

People are also reading…

Brooke Point 40, North Stafford 7

Westmoreland 32, Colonial Beach 22

St. Michael 2, Hargrave Military Academy 0 (Forfeit)

Saturday’s Game

Fredericksburg Christian 34, Blue Ridge 29

Next Week’s Projected Matchups

VHSL Region Playoffs

Region 6B: Colonial Forge at Battlefield

Region 5D: Albemarle at Mountain View

Region 5D: Woodgrove at Riverbend

Region 4B: Patrick Henry-Ashland at King George

Region 4B: Eastern View at Hanover

Region 4D: Jefferson Forest at Louisa

Region 4D: Amherst at Orange

Region 3B: Caroline vs. Armstrong

Region 3B: Culpeper at Warren County

Region 3B: James Monroe at Brentsville

Region 1A: Westmoreland at West Point

Region 1A: Colonial Beach at Essex

VISAA State Semifinals

Division II: Fredericksburg Christian (eligible)

Division III: TBD at St. Michael

NOTE: VHSL & VISAA finalized brackets will be released late Sunday

WEEKLY STAT LEADERS

RUSHING

Player (School) Opponent Att Yds TD

Shaun Johnson (CB) Westmoreland 24 216 1

Donte Hawthorne (CF) Massaponax 17 170 3

Vladimir Joacin (Ca) Spotsylvania 24 159 3

Ike Daniels (MV) Riverbend 16 151 1

William Wiggins (Ma) Colonial Forge 27 145 2

Savion Hiter (Lo) Goochland 8 137 2

Christian Simpson (Or) Western Albemarle 23 131 0

Johned Benton (Sp) Caroline 12 107 1

PASSING

Player (School) Opponent C-A-I Yds TD

Landon Wilson (Lo) Goochland 6-11-0 236 4

Zach Ferguson (KG) Courtland 13-16-0 229 4

Myles Holmes (Ca) Spotsylvania 16-23-1 224 1

Tanner Triplett (Rb) Mountain View 11-23-2 176 2

Jeremiah Wharton (Or) W. Albemarle 10-13-0 153 3

Jayden Tolson (We) Colonial Beach 6-9-0 138 3

Eli Taylor (CF) Massaponax 7-18-2 105 0

Jackson Sigler (MV) Riverbend 10-18-0 100 0

RECEIVING

Player (School) Opponent Rec Yds TD

Savion Hiter (Lo) Goochland 3 177 2

Mekhai White (KG) Courtland 7 162 2

Marvin Morris (Ca) Spotsylvania 8 129 1

Kwame Whitaker (Ct) King George 8 96 0

MarcAnthony Parker (Rb) Mountain View 4 84 1

Jefferson Paz (Sp) Caroline 3 77 1

Mathias Barnwell (Rb) Mountain View 3 59 0

Jaiden Fair (MV) Riverbend 5 53 0

High school football roundup

Spotsylvania 30, Caroline 24: Spotsylvania's Jefferson Paz went 50 yards for the deciding score, breaking through the defense after catching a…

