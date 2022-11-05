High school football rail - FOR PAPER

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STANDINGS
(Records through Nov. 5 games)
SCORES / NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Game
Massaponax 56, Stafford 0
King George 2, Culpeper 0 (Forfeit)
Friday’s games
Orange 28, Western Albemarle 7
Spotsylvania 30, Caroline 24
Mountain View 24, Riverbend 12
King George 40, Courtland 7
Massaponax 33, Colonial Forge 21
Louisa 49, Goochland 21
Chancellor 21, James Monroe 20
Brooke Point 40, North Stafford 7
Westmoreland 32, Colonial Beach 22
St. Michael 2, Hargrave Military Academy 0 (Forfeit)
Saturday’s Game
Fredericksburg Christian 34, Blue Ridge 29
Next Week’s Projected Matchups
VHSL Region Playoffs
Region 6B: Colonial Forge at Battlefield
Region 5D: Albemarle at Mountain View
Region 5D: Woodgrove at Riverbend
Region 4B: Patrick Henry-Ashland at King George
Region 4B: Eastern View at Hanover
Region 4D: Jefferson Forest at Louisa
Region 4D: Amherst at Orange
Region 3B: Caroline vs. Armstrong
Region 3B: Culpeper at Warren County
Region 3B: James Monroe at Brentsville
Region 1A: Westmoreland at West Point
Region 1A: Colonial Beach at Essex
VISAA State Semifinals
Division II: Fredericksburg Christian (eligible)
Division III: TBD at St. Michael
NOTE: VHSL & VISAA finalized brackets will be released late Sunday
WEEKLY STAT LEADERS
RUSHING
Player (School) Opponent Att Yds TD
Shaun Johnson (CB) Westmoreland 24 216 1
Donte Hawthorne (CF) Massaponax 17 170 3
Vladimir Joacin (Ca) Spotsylvania 24 159 3
Ike Daniels (MV) Riverbend 16 151 1
William Wiggins (Ma) Colonial Forge 27 145 2
Savion Hiter (Lo) Goochland 8 137 2
Christian Simpson (Or) Western Albemarle 23 131 0
Johned Benton (Sp) Caroline 12 107 1
PASSING
Player (School) Opponent C-A-I Yds TD
Landon Wilson (Lo) Goochland 6-11-0 236 4
Zach Ferguson (KG) Courtland 13-16-0 229 4
Myles Holmes (Ca) Spotsylvania 16-23-1 224 1
Tanner Triplett (Rb) Mountain View 11-23-2 176 2
Jeremiah Wharton (Or) W. Albemarle 10-13-0 153 3
Jayden Tolson (We) Colonial Beach 6-9-0 138 3
Eli Taylor (CF) Massaponax 7-18-2 105 0
Jackson Sigler (MV) Riverbend 10-18-0 100 0
RECEIVING
Player (School) Opponent Rec Yds TD
Savion Hiter (Lo) Goochland 3 177 2
Mekhai White (KG) Courtland 7 162 2
Marvin Morris (Ca) Spotsylvania 8 129 1
Kwame Whitaker (Ct) King George 8 96 0
MarcAnthony Parker (Rb) Mountain View 4 84 1
Jefferson Paz (Sp) Caroline 3 77 1
Mathias Barnwell (Rb) Mountain View 3 59 0
Jaiden Fair (MV) Riverbend 5 53 0