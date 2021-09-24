High school football: Rallying behind Triplett, Fisher, Riverbend roars back to stun North Stafford

Sophomore quarterback Tanner Triplett got his team close, and senior running back Aiden Fisher did the rest as the Riverbend football team overcame an early 21–0 deficit to stun host North Stafford 28–27 in Friday’s Commonwealth District opener for both teams at A.J. Slye Memorial Stadium.
Fisher plunged in from 1 yard out for his second touchdown of the evening with a little more than 19 seconds left to cap the improbable come-from-behind victory. The recent James Madison University linebacker commit finished with a game-high 162 yards on just 17 carries.
“This says a lot about our team” Bears coach Nathan Yates said after his team improved to 4–1 overall and 1–0 in district play and will host Brooke Point next week. “It would have been real easy to put their heads down and take their whoopin’, but they kept their cool.”
Perhaps nobody more so than the unflappable Triplett, who set the stage for the stunning final act on Riverbend’s come-from-behind victory. He completed all of his six pass attempts on the game’s final drive, including a 13-yard strike to MarcAnthony Parker with 40 seconds left that gave the Bears the ball at the 1-yard line.
“We knew we were going to win that game,” Triplett said after completing 15 of 31 pass attempts for the night, including 11 of his 15 passes of the second half. “We didn’t have any doubts.”
Maybe he didn’t, but there were certainly plenty of Bears fans with good reason for concern as time wound down. North Stafford quarterback Jack Pearson teamed up with speedy wide receiver Cliff Davis for their second scoring connection of the night, this time from 49 yards out, to seemingly give the host Wolverines (2–2, 0–1) control of the game with a 27–21 advantage with 1:54 left. Kicker Connor Dezorzi’s point-after try, however, sailed wide left and that miss proved costly.
“I just think we let the foot up off the gas a little bit,” said North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan after watching his team storm to a 21–0 advantage before the first quarter’s end before the wheels came off.
Parker finished with six catches for 97 yards and touchdown and added a key 26-yard interception for another score to help pace the visiting Bears.
“We had to make plays and I made a couple of plays,” he said.
Pearson finished with 213 yards passing and two touchdowns to pace the Wolverines, who hope to rebound at Massaponax next week.
North Stafford appeared ready to turn the game into a rout early on, rolling to an 21–0 lead, only to watch the Bears make things interesting.
Parker opened the second period by taking a Triplett screen pass 54 yards for one touchdown, then added a 26-yard interception return of a Pearson pass for another score moments later. The visitors clawed to within 21–14 at the half.
North Stafford totaled 184 yards of total offense in the opening stanza, but 154 of that came on the two scoring strikes from Pearson.
The Bears knotted the score at 21-apiece after Fisher rumbled in from 1 yard out for the first of his two scores with 9:11 left in the third period.
|Riverbend
|7
|7
|7
|7
|—
|28
|North Stafford
|21
|0
|0
|6
|—
|27
First Quarter
NS—Yayah Conteh 79-yard punt return (Connor Dezorzi kick)
NS—Nick Perkins 67-yard pass from Jack Pearson (Dezorzi kick)
NS—Cliff Davis 87-yard pass from Pearson (Dezorzi kick)
Rb—MarcAnthony Parker 54-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (Logan Eastman kick)
Second Quarter
Rb—Parker 26-yard interception return (Eastman kick)
Third Quarter
Rb—Aiden Fisher 1-yard run (Eastman kick)
Fourth Quarter
NS—Davis 49-yard pass from Pearson (kick failed).
Rb—Fisher 1-yard run (Eastman kick)
|Rb
|NS
|First downs
|12
|8
|Rushes-yards
|31-231
|26-97
|Passing yards
|133
|213
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-31-1
|6-15-1
|Punts-avg.
|7-25.9
|7-31.4
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|2-23
|5-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Riverbend—Aiden Fisher 17-172 yards, 2 TDs; Devin Washington 6-34; Latavien Dyles 6-37; Tanner Triplett 2-(minus 2). North Stafford—Tevin White 19-69; Jack Pearson 1-(minus 7); Yayah Conteh 6-35.
PASSING: Riverbend —Triplett 15-31-1, 131 yards, TD. North Stafford—Pearson 6-15-1, 213 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING: Riverbend —MarcAnthony Parker 6-97, TD; Mathias Barnwell 1-0; Fisher 1-9; EJ Wilborne 4-3; Washington 3-24. North Stafford—Cliff Davis 4-138, 2 TDs; Dino Jones 1-8; Nick Perkins 1-67, TD.