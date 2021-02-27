High school football: Rare win over Colonial Forge gives Riverbend burst of confidence

Riverbend football coach Nathan Yates told his players Saturday afternoon it’s time for the Fredericksburg area to put some respect on the Bears’ name.
Riverbend had just completed a resounding 28–7 Commonwealth District home victory over perennial power Colonial Forge.
The Bears are off to a 2–0 start for the first time since 2013 as they knocked off the Eagles for the first time ever in the regular season.
“Our kids are hard-working and I feel like we’re getting this program exactly where we want it to be,” Yates said. “I feel like our kids are making great strides every week … We want to be respected. When you hear our name, put it up there with the upper teams around the area. That’s what we’re working for every day.”
Riverbend defeated Colonial Forge 16–14 in the 2015 regional playoffs for its only other win in the series. The Bears were outscored 170–34 in the next five meetings, including 91–0 in 2018 and ‘19.
On Saturday, however, the Bears forced three turnovers and were opportunistic on offense.
Riverbend (2–0, 2–0 Commonwealth District) will find out just how far it has come Friday night when it visits Massaponax (2–0, 2–0).
Riverbend has defeated the Panthers only once in school history—a 34–7 win in 2017. So the Bears know they can’t revel in the win over the Eagles for long.
“We’re going to celebrate tonight but we’re all looking forward to this [Massaponax] game,” Riverbend senior quarterback/linebacker Aiden Fisher said. “So after tonight there is no more talk about Colonial Forge and we’re focused on Massaponax.”
The Bears led the Eagles (1–1, 1–1 Commonwealth) 22–0 before Colonial Forge got on the board with 46 seconds to go in the third quarter on quarterback Noel Innocent’s 11-yard scamper to the left corner of the end zone.
That cut Riverbend’s lead to 22–7 but the Bears responded with a 12-play, 55-yard drive that was capped by Jalen Gilmore’s 6-yard touchdown run with 3:50 remaining in the game.
Gilmore finished with 58 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Riverbend opened the scoring with Fisher’s 8-yard touchdown run followed by a miraculous two-point conversion pass to Marquees Foster.
The Bears were hit with double unsportsmanlike conduct penalties following Fisher’s touchdown, so the conversion attempt was from the 33-yard line.
Fisher seemingly was aiming for 6-foot-7 tight end Mathias Barnwell, but it was the 5-foot-9 Foster that came down with it.
“In my head, I’m thinking I’ll throw it up to my 6–7 tight end,” Fisher said. “And I guess our receiver who’s in the 5-foot area goes up over everybody and catches that. So that was kind of crazy, but I’m not surprised. He’s a playmaker.”
Barnwell showed his playmaking ability, as well. He hauled in a 30-yard touchdown reception to give the Bears a 15–0 third-quarter lead. Barnwell, who holds several Division I scholarship offers to play tight end, also batted down two passes from his defensive end position.
“He’s a great athlete, a great football player and he’s got ability to make plays all over the field,” Yates said of Barnwell.
Yates said all 11 players on his defense can make plays and that was evident Saturday.
Sophomore Devin Washington’s 38-yard interception return set up Riverbend’s first touchdown and junior Xavier Edelen ended the game with another pickoff. Senior defensive lineman Bije Timmons recovered a fumble, while Old Dominion signee Skyler Grant clogged the middle from his defensive tackle position.
“We feel like we’re a state championship defense and we come in with that mentality every week,” Grant said.
The Eagles will try to bounce back Friday night at home against Mountain View. Head coach John Brown said his team is youthful and using each game as a teachable moment.
“We’re a young, green football team,” Brown said. “It’s something we have to learn from. We talked about people patting you on the back and telling you that you did a great job. Now you have to take criticism the same way. You have to learn from it.”
