High school football: Rare win over Colonial Forge gives Riverbend burst of confidence

Riverbend football coach Nathan Yates told his players Saturday afternoon it’s time for the Fredericksburg area to put some respect on the Bears’ name.

Riverbend had just completed a resounding 28–7 Commonwealth District home victory over perennial power Colonial Forge.

The Bears are off to a 2–0 start for the first time since 2013 as they knocked off the Eagles for the first time ever in the regular season.

“Our kids are hard-working and I feel like we’re getting this program exactly where we want it to be,” Yates said. “I feel like our kids are making great strides every week … We want to be respected. When you hear our name, put it up there with the upper teams around the area. That’s what we’re working for every day.”

Riverbend defeated Colonial Forge 16–14 in the 2015 regional playoffs for its only other win in the series. The Bears were outscored 170–34 in the next five meetings, including 91–0 in 2018 and ‘19.

On Saturday, however, the Bears forced three turnovers and were opportunistic on offense.

Riverbend (2–0, 2–0 Commonwealth District) will find out just how far it has come Friday night when it visits Massaponax (2–0, 2–0).