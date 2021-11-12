High school football, Region 3B: James Monroe's offense gets in gear, powers past Skyline

The 190-pound Wallace scored again on a 1-yard plunge after JM’s Romel Turner Jr. intercepted a pass by Skyline quarterback Tyson Funk. The 14–0 lead and fast start were exactly what the Jackets needed, according to Wallace.

“Our main goal was to come out and run the football and score some points,” said Wallace. “I usually hit the middle, but they stacked the box and so I went to the outside.”

After quarterback Bryce Caldwell connected with Christian Hamm for a 6-yard scoring pass, Willis powered his way to a 28-yard touchdown and JM led 28–0 at the intermission. The big lead gave a lift to the Jackets’ defense as well.

Led by linebackers Joe Hardy and Cordel Washington, JM’s defense kept Skyline’s attack in check until the fourth quarter, when the Hawks scored three times. By then, Coghill was resting many of his starters.

“We’re finally getting to the point where we’re healthy,” said Coghill. “You don’t want to see them score like they did at the end, but we can’t afford to get people hurt.”

Hardy was a mainstay on defense and also played on the offensive line for the first time this year due to the Jackets’ injuries there.