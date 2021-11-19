High school football, Region 3B semifinals: James Monroe can't maintain early momentum, falls to Brentsville 48–28

“I’m the kind of coach where I read my team,” Brentsville’s Loren White said. “I saw a couple of their guys automatically bailing as soon as the ball was kicked, so we went onside, it was perfect and we got it.”

Two plays after recovering their own kick, the Tigers were in the end zone again courtesy of a 16-yard scramble from their sophomore quarterback, Caleb Alexander.

Then there was the issue of stopping Nico Orlando. The Yellow Jackets had done a decent job corralling Jackson, who came into the game nursing an injury. So White turned to Orlando, a sophomore, for a change of pace. It paid off.

Orlando broke free for 57 yards on his first carry and went on to score three second-half touchdowns.

“It opened right up, and I kept riding him,” White said of Orlando, who finished with 151 yards on seven carries.

Despite the deflating swing in momentum, James Monroe didn’t capitulate. On the opening play of the fourth quarter, the Yellow Jackets drew even at 28–28 on a 15-yard pass from Bryce Caldwell to Hamm, who found himself wide open off play-action.

But James Monroe fizzled from there, turning the ball over on downs and via interception down the stretch in the fourth quarter.