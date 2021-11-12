High school football, Region 4B: Ferguson's pick-6 propels King George over Chancellor

King George junior quarterback Zach Ferguson was struggling throughout the Foxes’ Region 4B quarterfinal against visiting Chancellor on Friday night.
Ferguson had tossed two interceptions and lost a fumble with two of the turnovers deep in Chancellor’s territory.
“We were messing up offensively,” Ferguson said. “So I was like ‘I’m going to have to come out on defense and make a play to make up for it.’ ”
Ferguson’s play was a go-ahead 28-yard interception return for a touchdown from his defensive back position to break a 7-all tie with 2:52 remaining in the game.
Ferguson then connected with standout wide receiver Chanz Wiggins for a 19-yard score on fourth down following a Landon Caldwell interception with 1:29 to go to seal a hard-fought 21–7 victory.
King George (10–0), the No. 2 seed in the region, will host Varina next Friday in the region semifinals. The Blue Devils held off Powhatan 28–27 in double overtime Friday night.
The Foxes defeated Chancellor 37–0 earlier this season but couldn’t exhale until Ferguson’s defensive gem.
“It was such a relief,” Wiggins said of the play. “It relieved so much pressure off of us.”
Chancellor head coach Jeff Drugatz said the way the Chargers battled the Foxes is indicative of the fight they’ve shown all season.
They were paced by senior running back Brycen Edwards’ 108 rushing yards on 26 carries. Defensive backs Jeremyah Carter and TySean Wilson recorded one interception each.
Edwards scored on a 25-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7 in the second quarter.
Chancellor had an opportunity to take the lead for the first time, but Edwards was stuffed on fourth-and-2 from the King George 3 yard-line on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Drugatz said he eschewed a field goal in that situation because it was a wet field and the Chargers have a freshman kicker in Aidan Buhman, who is also the starting quarterback.
Drugatz didn’t second-guess that decision, saying that against a high-powered offense like King George, teams have to score touchdowns.
He did, however, lament the choice to pass the ball on third-and-9 from his own 10-yard line, leading to Ferguson’s interception.
“They were running zero coverage. They were loading the box up and we had to be able to throw the ball,” Drugatz said. “If I had to do it all over again, I’d take it back obviously. But the offensive coaches did a great job. I’m proud of them.”
King George junior running back Aydin Woolfolk rushed for 110 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Mekhai White and senior defensive back Gary Lane missed the game with injuries. Head coach Vern Lunsford said he’s hopeful both will return against Varina.
King George is looking to make another deep postseason run after advancing to the Class 4 state semifinals a year ago before falling to Lake Taylor.
Lunsford said the Foxes didn’t overlook Chancellor despite the result earlier this season.
“When you get to the playoffs, everybody’s 0–0,” Lunsford said. “We knew they were going to come out and play extremely hard and extremely well. We knew what kind of game it would be … We did what we had to do to get the win, so I’m proud of these guys’ effort.”
|Chancellor
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
|King George
|7
|0
|0
|14
|—
|21
First Quarter
KG—Zach Ferguson 2 run (Max Lipinski kick).
Second Quarter
Ch—Brycen Edwards 25 run (Aidan Buhmann kick).
Fourth Quarter
KG—Ferguson 28 interception return (Lipinski kick).
KG—Chanz Wiggins 19 pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
|Ch
|KG
|First downs
|8
|14
|Rushes-yards
|32-139
|40-187
|Passing yards
|20
|37
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-17-2
|4-13-2
|Punts-avg.
|6-37.0
|3-23.3
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|12-111
|9-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Chancellor—Brycen Edwards 26-108, TD; Aidan Buhmann 1-13; A.J. Lewis 3-8; Quan Johnson 1-7; TySean Wilson 1-3. King George—Aydin Woolfolk 21-110; Zach Ferguson 16-67, TD; Gabe Aley 3-10.
PASSING: Chancellor—Aidan Buhmann 3-16-2, 20; Edwards 0-1-0. King George—Ferguson 4-13-2, 37, TD.
RECEIVING: Chancellor—Michael Matthews Canty 3-20. King George—Chanz Wiggins 4-37, TD.
