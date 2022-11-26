High school football, Region 4B final: Generals fire last salvo in overtime battle

DINWIDDIE — To begin to comprehend the scope and severity of the pain shared by members of the King George football team in the aftermath of their overtime loss to Dinwiddie in Saturday’s Region 4B championship game, consider the following: when running back Aydin Woolfolk had his helmet forcibly removed and was kicked in the face in the commission of a third-quarter tackle, he did not cry. Rather, Woolfolk pleaded to the athletic trainer an impassioned (and ultimately persuasive) case for why he should be allowed to return to the same field he’d stumbled off minutes earlier.

But when Woolfolk and his fellow seniors walked through a postgame gauntlet of blue-and-white-clad teammates for the final time in their King George careers, there wasn’t a dry eye to be found.

“It hurts right now,” Foxes head coach Vern Lunsford consoled his team following the 47–41 defeat. “But we’ll have time later to reflect on what you guys have accomplished the past couple seasons.”

For starters, King George hasn’t lost a Battlefield District contest since 2019, a stretch of dominance that coincides with the outgoing senior class’s ascent. With a police escort leading the way, the Foxes (12–1) hit the road at 8 a.m. sharp with aspirations of a bringing home a regional title and state semifinal berth.

Fans were still trickling in when the end-zone cannon fired its first volley, the Generals’ trademark miniature artillery signaling Raphael Walker’s 61-yard touchdown run at the 8:26 mark of the first quarter. The Foxes responded almost immediately with an eight-play, 72-yard drive culminating in a 9-yard hookup from quarterback Zach Ferguson to junior receiver Chanz Wiggins.

Generals coach Billy Mills knew that Wiggins, a 6-foot-4 target who’s snagged nearly as many Division-I scholarship offers as passes, would present a difficult matchup for his defense. Wiggins’ final stat line — nine receptions for 117 yards and three touchdowns — did little to sway his lofty opinion.

“He’s everything advertised,” Mills said of Wiggins, who also came away with an interception on defense. “He definitely made some plays.”

Coming out of halftime tied at 20, the Foxes got right to work upon receiving the second-half kickoff. Woolfolk broke loose for a 94-yard score on the second play of the half, and the Foxes went ahead 33–20 when Ferguson — wearing an immaculate No. 5 jersey after his usual 10 ripped in the back — dirtied it on a 2-yard quarterback keeper with 9:47 left in the third quarter.

“Everyone got hit every single play, no matter where you were at,” said Woolfolk, who eclipsed the 200-yard mark on just 13 carries.

The teams traded scores in the fourth quarter, with Ferguson tossing his fourth touchdown pass of the day to Wiggins, who tanked a waist-high tackle attempt and raced 35 yards for a score. Quarterback Harry Dalton had 275 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Generals (13–0), who will host Warwick next weekend in a Class 4 state semifinal.

In overtime, King George got first crack and drove inside the 3-yard line before its drive stalled. Lunsford opted to bring on standout kicker Max Lipinski, whose eventual 25-yard field goal attempt disappeared into a wall of oncoming blockers.

“I went back and forth a little bit,” Lunsford said of the decision to opt for the field goal. “I figured that if we put three (points) on the board, we’ve got a 50–50 shot at it.”

The Generals’ win probability increased significantly when they gained six yards on first down, then looked to push their advantage by hurrying to the line of scrimmage. Lunsford called timeout, but it only served to delay Dinwiddie briefly. Dalton slipped up the middle into the end zone, prompting one last barrage from the cannon in the opposite end zone.

When the smoke cleared, Dinwiddie’s players were rushing the field while their King George counterparts slumped to the grass, equal parts stunned and spent.

“I told you to empty the tank, and you definitely emptied the tank,” Lunsford later told his team. “You left it all out there.”

King George ; 6; 14; 13; 8; 0; —; 41

Dinwiddie; 13; 7; 14; 7; 6; —; 47

First quarter</&h5>

D-Raphael Tucker 61-yard run (kick fail).</&h5>

KG-Chanz Wiggins 9-yard pass from Zach Ferguson (kick blocked).</&h5>

D-Harry Dalton 51-yard run (Jackson Van Meter kick).</&h5>

Second quarter</&h5>

D-Chris Drumgoole 40-yard run (Van Meter kick).</&h5>

KG-Wiggins 42-yard pass from Ferguson (Max Lipinski kick)</&h5>

KG-Mehkai White 29-yard pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick).</&h5>

Third quarter</&h5>

KG-Aydin Woolfolk 94-yard run (kick fail).</&h5>

KG-Ferguson 1-yard run (Lipinksi kick).</&h5>

D-Harry Dalton 17-yard run (Van Meter kick).</&h5>

D-Dalton 93-yard run (Van Meter kick).</&h5>

Fourth quarter</&h5>

KG-Wiggins 35-yard pass from Ferguson (Josh Powell pass from Ferguson)</&h5>

D-Drumgoole 25 pass from Dalton (Van Meter kick).</&h5>

Overtime</&h5>

D-Dalton 5-yard run</&h5>

TEAM STATISTICS </&h5>

KG D

First Downs 17; 17

Rushes-yards ; 23-233 42-436

Passing yards ; 216; 86

Comp.-Att.-Int. ; 15-34-1; 7-14-2

Punts-Avg. ; 5-35.2; 3-25.3

Fumbles-lost ; 0-0; 1-1

Penalties-yards ; 11-108; 14-112

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS</&h5>

RUSHING: King George-Woolfolk 12-206, TD; Ferguson 8-24, TD; Charles Johnson 2-15. Dinwiddie-Dalton 27-275, 4 TDs; Tucker 12-115, TD; Drumgoole 2-44, TD; Zalen Wiggins 1-2.</&h5>

PASSING: King George-Ferguson 15-34-1, 217 yards, 4 TDs; Dalton 7-14-2, 86 yards, TD.</&h5>

RECEIVING: King George-Wiggins 9-117, 3 TDs; White 5-98, TD; Josh Powell 1-1. Dinwiddie-Zalen Wiggins 3-40; Drumgoole 3-38, TD; Frank Wells 1-8.</&h5>