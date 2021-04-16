High school football, Region 4B final: King George uses defense to defeat Monacan, claim region title

NORTH CHESTERFIELD—All season long the King George High School football team’s offense has generated buzz with senior quarterback Charles Mutter connecting with a group of talented wide receivers.
While Mutter demonstrated his typical efficiency in the Region 4B championship game Friday night at No. 1 seed Monacan, it was the Foxes’ unheralded defense that proved to be the difference.
King George shut out the high-powered previously undefeated Chiefs in the second half en route to a 28–21 victory and the first region championship at the school since 1995.
King George (8–0) will now visit Lake Taylor next week in the Class 4 semifinals with a trip to the state championship game on the line. Monacan (7–1) sees its season come to an end.
“It’s crazy to watch the defense work week in and week out. They’re insane,” Mutter said. “Mac Bitto, Kyle Reviello, Chris Cox, they run the defense. The know it like the back of their hand. Their play speaks for itself. They’re absolutely crazy.”
The Foxes’ defense surrendered three first-half touchdown runs to Monacan standout running back Keyshawn Jefferson before it buckled down in the final 24 minutes.
A key moment came on the first play of the fourth quarter when the unit stuffed Jefferson on fourth-and-3 from the Foxes’ 4-yard line.
After Monacan’s Tyler Bartholomew came down with an interception on the ensuing possession and the Chiefs took over at King George’s 31-yard line with 8:42 remaining in the game, the Foxes forced a turnover on downs.
The unit added two more fourth-quarter stops, including the Chiefs’ last-gasp effort. Bitto sacked quarterback Tyler Hensley for an 11-yard loss after a low snap on third down from the Foxes’ 40 with 17 seconds remaining.
Hensley’s final pass of the game fell incomplete on fourth down setting off a wild King George celebration with their throng of fans that made the trip.
“It’s amazing, honestly, that we could do this,” Bitto said of the regional championship. “I don’t know what to say.”
Bitto’s dominating play said enough.
And when King George had the ball, Mutter and his playmakers did their part, as well.
Mutter completed 17 of 29 attempts for 198 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown strike to Chris Cox to tie the game at 14 with 4:10 to go in the first quarter.
The Chiefs struck back with Jefferson’s 4-yard scoring run with 1:51 to go before halftime.
But that was more than enough time for the Foxes to tie it.
Freshman Zach Ferguson returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards to the Chiefs’ 35. A 21-yard pass from Mutter to Mauricio Blanco set up the quarterback’s 2-yard scoring run to tie the game at 21 entering halftime.
King George head coach Vern Lunsford said plays like Ferguson’s return and a key punt from Reviello late in the game was indicative of the Foxes’ effort in all three phases.
“This is a complete team,” Lunsford said. “We’re not the biggest team in the world but we’ve got a lot of heart. These guys love each other and they play hard for each other.”
The Foxes set the tone at the start of the second half with a 15-play, 88-yard drive that took 5:45 off the clock. The march was capped by Mutter’s 1-yard touchdown plunge for a 28–21 lead.
The defense held the Chiefs in check the rest of the way. Monacan amassed 98 rushing yards on 34 attempts (2.9 yards per carry). King George was also able to keep the Chiefs’ speedy receivers under wraps.
King George
14
7
7
0
—
28
Monacan
14
7
0
0
—
21
First Quarter
M-Keyshawn Jefferson 2 run (Noah Walls kick)
KG-Javon Campbell 22 run (AJ Dale kick)
M-Jefferson 8 run (Walls kick)
KG-Chris Cox 15 pass from Charles Mutter (Dale kick)
Second Quarter
M-Jefferson 4 run (Walls kick)
KG-Mutter 2 run (Dale kick)
Third Quarter
KG-Mutter 1 run (Dale kick)
KG
Mo
First downs
14
6
Rushing yards
27-58
34-98
Passing yards
198
181
Comp-Att-Int
17-29-1
14-25-0
Punts-Avg.
5-25.4
3-20.3
Fumbles-lost
1-0
4-1
Penalties-yards
8-52
8-69
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: King George-Javon Campbell 2-29, TD; Charles Mutter 17-18, 2 TDs; Zach Ferguson 2-9; Mauricio Blanco 6-2. Monacan-Keyshawn Jefferson 18-78, 3 TDs; Lee Wells 4-25; Kyjuan Pettus 1-4; Elijah McLeod 1-2; Tyler Hensley 9-(-1); Team 1-(-10).
PASSING: King George-Mutter 17-29-1, 198 yards, TD. Monacan-Hensley 14-25-0, 181 yards.
RECEIVING: King George-Kyle Reviello 5-64; Chris Cox 5-57, TD; Javon Campbell 4-31; Blanco 1-21; Ferguson 1-12; Chantz Wiggins 1-13. Monacan-Victor Budu 2-69; Pettus; 5-65; McLeod 3-20; JJ Allen 2-18; Ghalil Wells 1-6; Jefferson 1-3.
