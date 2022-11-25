High school football, Region 4B final: Without Daniels, Mountain View is no match for Stone Bridge

ASHBURN — Even with a healthy Ike Daniels in uniform, Mountain View’s challenge Friday would have been daunting. Without their dynamic star, the Wildcats suffered another Black Friday shellacking.

With Daniels sporting a shoulder sling rather than shoulder pads, Mountain View saw a second straight promising season end with a shutout loss to Stone Bridge in the Region 5D championship game. This time, it was 42–0, nearly a year to the day after a 37–0 defeat.

“I’m disappointed that it’s two years in a row we came up here and laid an egg,” Wildcats coach Lou Sorrentino said. “We’re just not the same team when you take Ike out of the picture.”

Daniels, who plans to graduate early next month and matriculate to Syracuse University, injured his left shoulder stiff-arming a Patrick Henry–Roanoke defender in last week’s semifinal win. He saw a doctor on Monday, and the Wildcats (11–2) learned on Tuesday that their game plan for facing the two-time defending Group 5 state champions wouldn’t include the area’s leading rusher (1,721 yards, 20 touchdowns)

Without him, they managed only 143 total yards and nine first downs, again falling short in their quest for the first regional title in school history.

“It made it really difficult,” senior quarterback Jackson Sigler said. “He’s an asset in many different ways. He’s a great runner. He can go out there and catch the ball. He can pop a lot of runs, and that would have been something that would have helped us today.”

Instead, the Wildcats had to throw more often than usual, with mixed results. Sigler connected with senior Jaiden Fair seven times for 89 yards, but he also threw more interceptions in the first half alone (three) than he had in Mountain View’s first 12 game combined (two).

“The way (the defense) played, they set the tone for the whole thing,” veteran Stone Bridge coach Mickey Thompson said.

Thompson’s versatile offense wasn’t shabby, either — and Daniels’ presence wouldn’t have made a difference there, either.

Operating out of the single-wing formation, Stone Bridge senior Zeke Wimbush connected with Miles Turpin on a 46-yard pass on the game’s second play from scrimmage. Two snaps later, he scored the first of his three rushing touchdowns from 6 yards out.

He found the end zone twice more in the first half as the Bulldogs (12–1) scored rushing touchdowns on each of their first five possessions and erased all intrigue in winning for the 36th time in their last 37 outings. They’ll face either Highland Springs or L.C. Bird in next Saturday’s state semifinals.

“The leadership here, the coaching here, the tradition here, it helps everybody out and gets everybody ready for these types of games,” Wimbush said. “... Coach Thompson preached that he wanted to get on them early and keep the gas pedal on them.”

Even the Wildcats’ rare successes were fleeting.

Trailing 33–0, they drove to the Bulldogs’ 14 late in the second quarter, thanks to a 19-yard hook-and-lateral from Sigler to Colin Carroll to Vincent Bond. But two plays later, Jordan Kaiser made a leaping interception to end the threat.

And after the Wildcats stuffed a fourth-and-goal play at the end of the third period, they fumbled in their own end zone, resulting in a safety.

Nine of Mountain View’s 11 defensive starters are scheduled to return next season, but the Wildcats bid farewell to a wealth of offensive skill talent, including Daniels, Sigler, Fair and Carroll.

They’re also moving up to Class 6 next season, which will rule out another rematch with Stone Bridge but will bring different challenges, including powerhouses like Prince William schools Freedom and Battlefield.

“It’s been a hard row,” Sorrentino said. “I thought our last two games, we played with a lot of toughness. ... I want to focus on and try to remember all the good stuff.”

Mountain View 0 0 0 0 — 0

Stone Bridge 20 13 7 2 — 42

First quarter

SB-Zeke Wimbush 6 run (Dylan Dastejerdi kick).

SB-Wimbush 3 run (Dastejerdi kick).

SB-Troy Marquez 23 run (kick blocked).

Second quarter

SB-Wimbush 2 run (run failed).

SB-Tyson Miller 12 run (Dastejerdi kick).

Third quarter

SB-Colton Hinton 52 run (Dastejerdi kick).

Fourth quarter

SB-Safety, Mountain View recovered fumble in end zone.

TEAM STATISTICS

MV SB

First downs 9 17

Rushes-yards 19-(-4) 33-173

Passing yards 147 136

Passes 3-31-3 9-12-0

Punts 5-32.2 2-40

Fumbles/lost 2-0 1-0

Penalties 2-10 6-41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Mountain View-Jaiden Fair3-16; Vincent Bond 5-10; Carter Adams 6-8; Jackson Sigler 5-(-38). Stone Bridge-Troy Marquez 9-60, 1 TD; Colton Hinton 2-51, 1 TD; Tyson Miller 10-39, 1 TD; Zeke Wimbush 7-33, 3 TDs; Jakob Lawyer 1-1; Koran Rucker 2-1; Mario Suarez 1-(-7); Team 1-(-5).

PASSING: Mountain View-Sigler 13-31-3, 147 yards, Stone Bridge-Wimbush 5-7-0, 80 yards; Suarez 4-5-0, 56 yards.

RECEIVING: Mountain View-Fair 7-89; Pierre Harris Jr. 2-34; Collin Carroll 3-24; Daniel Crosby 1-(-2). Stone Bridge-Myles Turpin 3-82; Jordan Kaiser 4-35; Lawyer 1-14; Wimbush 1-5.