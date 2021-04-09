High school football, Region 4B playoffs: King George uses Cox's hat trick to beat Louisa, advance to region final

No one could blame Louisa for labeling Chris Cox a secondary concern when crafting its defensive game plan for Friday’s Region 4B semifinal. The King George senior has generated neither the press clippings nor the statistics of his Foxes teammate and fellow receiver Javon Campbell.
But there’s a catch to double-teaming Campbell. And more often than not on Friday night, it was Cox who made that catch.
With the Lions’ attention elsewhere, Cox hauled in three touchdown receptions from quarterback Charles Mutter, and King George advanced to next week’s regional championship with a 31–15 win that was never in serious question.
“I guess their scouting report wasn’t so much concerned on me, and it bit them in the butt,” Cox said. “That’s just how it goes.”
It got going early, as Mutter dropped back on the game’s second play and spotted Cox running free downfield. The 69-yard scoring connection gave King George a lead it would never relinquish.
Cox caught a beautifully spun 9-yard fade for his second touchdown, then did a tightrope act along the sideline before extending for the pylon on his third score, a 17-yard catch and run. He finished his night with 131 receiving yards on five catches.
“Our offense, it’s hard to compete with how many guys we have,” Mutter said.
Next Friday, King George (7–0) will face the winner of Patrick Henry–Ashland and Monacan, whose Region 4B semifinal was delayed due to weather and will resume at noon Saturday.
Despite the Lions’ concerted efforts, Campbell did have an impact, taking a 28-yard reception inside the 1-yard line in the second quarter. On the next play, Mutter snuck into the end zone to give the Foxes a 14–0 advantage.
Meanwhile, Louisa’s typically potent run game went nowhere. King George forced five turnovers on downs while allowing just 23 passing yards. Lions running back Kalup Shelton ran for 122 yards, but that total is somewhat skewed by a 47-yard touchdown jaunt with the outcome already in hand.
“We just couldn’t get things going offensively,” Louisa coach Will Patrick said. “They really stymied us and got [us] behind the chains a lot. Second half, we played pretty tough but gotta move the ball and take our shots when we can.”
Following King George’s lopsided loss at Louisa in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs, Mutter lingered in the end zone for at least 30 minutes. He spent that time ruminating about a junior season that ended (at least in his mind) prematurely. Then his thoughts turned to revenge, which he and his teammates finally exacted on Friday.
“I didn’t really care if we played away or at home, I was just happy to know we were going to play Louisa,” Mutter said. “We wanted this back so bad.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco