High school football, Region 4B playoffs: King George uses Cox's hat trick to beat Louisa, advance to region final

Next Friday, King George (7–0) will face the winner of Patrick Henry–Ashland and Monacan, whose Region 4B semifinal was delayed due to weather and will resume at noon Saturday.

Despite the Lions’ concerted efforts, Campbell did have an impact, taking a 28-yard reception inside the 1-yard line in the second quarter. On the next play, Mutter snuck into the end zone to give the Foxes a 14–0 advantage.

Meanwhile, Louisa’s typically potent run game went nowhere. King George forced five turnovers on downs while allowing just 23 passing yards. Lions running back Kalup Shelton ran for 122 yards, but that total is somewhat skewed by a 47-yard touchdown jaunt with the outcome already in hand.

“We just couldn’t get things going offensively,” Louisa coach Will Patrick said. “They really stymied us and got [us] behind the chains a lot. Second half, we played pretty tough but gotta move the ball and take our shots when we can.”

Following King George’s lopsided loss at Louisa in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs, Mutter lingered in the end zone for at least 30 minutes. He spent that time ruminating about a junior season that ended (at least in his mind) prematurely. Then his thoughts turned to revenge, which he and his teammates finally exacted on Friday.

“I didn’t really care if we played away or at home, I was just happy to know we were going to play Louisa,” Mutter said. “We wanted this back so bad.”

