High school football, Region 4B semifinals: Varina uses Fisher's running, good defense and an odd Foxes call to defeat King George, 28–10

Varina struck first on a 6-yard touchdown run by Fisher after King George fumbled at midfield. It was the beginning of a long—and pivotal—half for the Foxes.

On King George’s next possession, the Foxes put together an impressive drive and tied the score on a 28-yard pass from quarterback Zach Ferguson to Aydin Woolfolk. Five minutes later, they took their only lead on a 34-yard field goal by Matt Lipinski.

The lead was short-lived, however. In the next eight minutes, the Blue Devils took control of the game’s momentum and never looked back.

After Ferguson was intercepted at the King George 32, Blue Devils quarterback Myles Derricott connected with Fisher for a 22-yard strike to regain the lead, 14–10.

“We came out a little flat and had to pick it up and play Varina football,” said Fisher.

On King George’s next possession, the Foxes tried a little trickery and it backfired. On fourth and long from their own 27, the Foxes lined up in punt formation, but hiked the ball to the up back. The result was a 7-yard gain, but it was well short of the needed yardage.