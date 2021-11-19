High school football, Region 4D semifinals: Salem stuns Louisa with early TDs, rolls to 55-7 win

ROANOKE—Who says lightning doesn’t strike twice in one place?
Salem scored touchdowns on its first two plays from scrimmage Friday night and added a third one-play drive later in the first half as the Spartans rolled to a 55-7 victory over Louisa in a Region 4D football semifinal at Salem Stadium.
Cam Leftwich bolted 87 yards to the house on a fullback trap on Salem’s first snap from scrimmage.
Before the rubber pellets settled back into the artificial turf field, DaRon Wilson hit Chauncey Logan for a 37-yard TD pass for a 14–0 lead and the Spartans were off and running toward a region final next week at home against George Washington.
Anyone in Salem’s path best take heed of Leftwich’s postgame thoughts.
“We can play way better,” Leftwich said. “That’s not our best game. We’ve got more to come.”
Leftwich put up 185 rushing yards on just 12 carries, four touchdown runs and a 6-yard TD reception from Wilson.
Backup Isaiah Barlow supplied 100 yards on 12 attempts and a fourth-quarter score.
Wilson and Logan hooked up for two scoring passes as Salem (11–1) averaged nearly 10 yards per play for the game.
“That comes with preparation,” Salem coach Don Holter said. “I tell our team all the time there’s no such thing as luck. Luck’s entertainment.”
Meanwhile, the Salem defense dominated the line of scrimmage, forcing three turnovers and limiting the Lions (9–3) to just 180 yards total offense.
Interior linemen Stacy Williams and Cameron Martindale, end Nathaniel McCluer and linebackers Noah Collins and Jaelyn Allen were among the headhunters, while Chase Greer and Logan had interceptions.
“We took over up front,” Martindale said. “We’re the first defensive line that have been able to challenge some of their better O-linemen.
“They have some ‘dogs’ that can play, but I don’t think they were ready for us to smash them in the mouth.”
Louisa County coach Will Patrick wasn’t arguing the point.
“Their defensive line is outstanding and their linebackers are outstanding,” Patrick said. “Their team speed … they flow around. They really took away a lot of things we were trying to get going there.”
Greer’s interception put Salem in business after the Spartans already led 14–0.
Wilson’s 6-yard pass to Leftwich on the first play of the second quarter produced a 21–0 lead.
Salem wasted no time on its next possession.
Leftwich again blasted up the middle on a trap play for a 38-yard touchdown on the first play and with 9:28 left in the second quarter it was Salem 28, Louisa 0.
One of three new teams in Region 4D, the Lions responded with a 74-yard drive and 12-yard TD run by Landon Wilson, who finished with 87 hard-earned yards on 25 quarterback keepers.
Any thought of a comeback vanished with 16 seconds left in the half when DaRon Wilson found Logan for a 15-yard TD pass and a 35–7 halftime lead.
Logan against one-on-one coverage in the red zone?
“We’re going to take that,” Holter said. “No doubt.”
With the outcome no longer in doubt, Leftwich added touchdown runs of 38 and 1 yards in the third quarter, and Salem closed with Barlow’s 1-yard run.
It was a tough night for Louisa, which had trouble fielding kickoffs throughout the game, resulting in an averaging starting field position of its own 20-yard line.
“We just never really had a chance to get the offense going,” Patrick said. “Hats off to Salem’s defense and their offense. [Leftwich] is a really, really good fullback. [Logan] is a heck of a high school football player.
“I’m really proud of my boys. We lost a lot of seniors last year. This team, we didn’t know what to expect going into the season in July. We had a lot of holes to fill. Finishing 9–3, getting a share of that district title, beating E.C. Glass last week and then coming down here to a storied place of high school football … we learned a lot tonight.”
|Louisa
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Salem
|14
|21
|13
|7
|—
|55
First Quarter
Sa—Leftwich 87 run (Wright kick)
Sa—Logan 37 pass from D.Wilson (Wright kick)
Second Quarter
Sa—Leftwich 6 pass from D.Wilson (Wright kick)
Sa—Leftwich 38 run (Wright kick)
Lo—L.Wilson 12 run (Lundy kick)
Sa—Logan 15 pass from D.Wilson (Wright kick)
Third Quarter
Sa—Leftwich 38 run (Wright kick)
Sa—Leftwich 1 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
Sa—Barlow 1 run (Wright kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
|Lo
|Sa
|First downs
|13
|14
|Rushes-yards
|47-153
|38-340
|Passing yards
|27
|58
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-9-2
|3-6-0
|Punts-avg.
|4-29.3
|1-37.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-44
|5-45