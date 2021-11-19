High school football, Region 4D semifinals: Salem stuns Louisa with early TDs, rolls to 55-7 win

One of three new teams in Region 4D, the Lions responded with a 74-yard drive and 12-yard TD run by Landon Wilson, who finished with 87 hard-earned yards on 25 quarterback keepers.

Any thought of a comeback vanished with 16 seconds left in the half when DaRon Wilson found Logan for a 15-yard TD pass and a 35–7 halftime lead.

Logan against one-on-one coverage in the red zone?

“We’re going to take that,” Holter said. “No doubt.”

With the outcome no longer in doubt, Leftwich added touchdown runs of 38 and 1 yards in the third quarter, and Salem closed with Barlow’s 1-yard run.

It was a tough night for Louisa, which had trouble fielding kickoffs throughout the game, resulting in an averaging starting field position of its own 20-yard line.

“We just never really had a chance to get the offense going,” Patrick said. “Hats off to Salem’s defense and their offense. [Leftwich] is a really, really good fullback. [Logan] is a heck of a high school football player.