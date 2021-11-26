High school football, Region 5D championship: Mountain View's playoff run comes to end as Stone Bridge rolls

ASHBURN—Even on the rare occasions when Mountain View managed small successes in Friday’s Region 5D football final, the celebrations were brief and fleeting.

After allowing touchdowns on Stone Bridge’s first two possessions, the Wildcats managed to force the reigning state champions to turn the ball over on downs late in the first half.

But that came after the Bulldogs had driven 84 yards in 15 plays, from their 6 to the Mountain View 8.

And on the very next play, Wildcats quarterback Jackson Sigler fumbled the snap, resulting in a safety. Any momentum the Wildcats might have had was gone as the undefeated Bulldogs rolled to a 37–0 victory.

“It’s the type of games where you want the breaks to fall your way,” Mountain View coach Lou Sorrrentino said. “We talked about keeping it close, and taking them out of their comfort zone.”

Instead, it was the Wildcats (11–2) who were unable to find answers. After scoring at least 28 points in 11 of their first 12 games, they managed just 117 offensive yards and eight first downs.

And they rarely stopped the Bulldogs’ deceptive single-wing offense, which averages 45 points per game.