High school football, Region 5D championship: Mountain View's playoff run comes to end as Stone Bridge rolls

ASHBURN—Even on the rare occasions when Mountain View managed small successes in Friday’s Region 5D football final, the celebrations were brief and fleeting.
After allowing touchdowns on Stone Bridge’s first two possessions, the Wildcats managed to force the reigning state champions to turn the ball over on downs late in the first half.
But that came after the Bulldogs had driven 84 yards in 15 plays, from their 6 to the Mountain View 8.
And on the very next play, Wildcats quarterback Jackson Sigler fumbled the snap, resulting in a safety. Any momentum the Wildcats might have had was gone as the undefeated Bulldogs rolled to a 37–0 victory.
“It’s the type of games where you want the breaks to fall your way,” Mountain View coach Lou Sorrrentino said. “We talked about keeping it close, and taking them out of their comfort zone.”
Instead, it was the Wildcats (11–2) who were unable to find answers. After scoring at least 28 points in 11 of their first 12 games, they managed just 117 offensive yards and eight first downs.
And they rarely stopped the Bulldogs’ deceptive single-wing offense, which averages 45 points per game.
Stone Bridge senior Eli Mason ground out 124 of his game-high 156 rushing yards in the first half and scored two touchdowns on the day. That softened up the Wildcats’ defense enough for senior quarterback Jacob Thomas to throw two of his three touchdown passes in the second half, both to Colin Hart.
“Thankfully, my team gave me gaps that were wide-open,” Mason said, “They did their job, and it allowed me to do my job. ... I knew that this would be a good competition. I knew that if we didn’t get at them, they were going to get at us, so we had to start off going crazy.”
Mountain View had a couple of chances to score but couldn’t capitalize.
Trailing 6–0 late in the first quarter, the Wildcats drove into Stone Bridge territory and called for a fake punt on fourth and 3. But the snap to blocker Hunter Holmquist went awry, resulting in a 6-yard loss that Sorrentino called “self-inflicted.” The Bulldogs (13–0) needed just five plays to score for a 14–0 lead.
Then, late in the third quarter, Jordan Jackson made a spectacular leaping one-handed catch over a Stone Bridge defender for a 27-yard gain. A sack and a penalty moved the Wildcats back to the 32.
On fourth down, Collin Carroll caught Jackson Sigler’s deflected pass for an apparent touchdown, but the score was negated by an ineligible receiver downfield penalty.
Those are the kinds of mistakes an underdog can’t afford to make against a juggernaut of a program that has won 14 regional titles since 2002 and its first state championship last spring. The Bulldogs are 22–0 in this calendar year and are two wins away from a rare achievement.
“If we win two titles in a row, I’m going to be as happy as I can possibly be,” Mason said.
The Wildcats’ quest for a first regional title will have to wait at least one more year. They have a strong nucleus scheduled to return, including Sigler, standout running back Ike Daniels, receivers Carroll and Jayden Fair and linebacker Kris Jones.
“I told them to dwell on the good things and all the positives,” Sorrentino said.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443