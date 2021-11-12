High school football, Region 5D: Defensive strategy helps Riverbend shut down Albemarle, advance to semifinals

Riverbend’s defense held Albemarle in check all night, and the Bears found their offense in the second half to put away the visiting Patriots, 26–9, and advance to the second round of the Region 5D quarterfinals.
Aiden Fisher ran for 67 yards and a touchdown and caught an 18-yard TD pass on from wide receiver E.J. Wilborne on a reverse play. It was the team’s defensive preparation, however, that Fisher was most enthusiastic about, turning the tables on the usual coach-praising-the-kids post-game comments.
“I’ve got to give all credit to coach Allen,” Fisher said, referring to Bears assistant coach Byron Allen. “The way he prepares us is like no other. That’s two weeks in a row, really the whole season, where we know their plays before they’re running them. That’s all credit to him and his great coaching staff.”
The offense had a little more trouble getting started, but quarterback Tanner Triplett and receiver Devin Washington finally started to find their rhythm late in the first half.
Triplett hit Washington on a 45-yard pass play, and Fisher finished off the drive with a 7-yard run to put the team on the board with just under three minutes left.
Riverbend got the ball back and drove down the field again, with Triplett connecting on passes to Washington, MarcAnthony Parker and Mathias Barnwell. The Bears couldn’t get the ball into the end zone for another score as time ran out, and they went to the break ahead just 7–3.
“[At] halftime, we kind of came together; we realized that’s not up to our par, that’s not up to our standards,” Fisher said. “We talked about doing it as a family, doing it together, doing it as one. That’s what we did here tonight.”
Latavien Dyles came out strong in the second half, splitting the carries with Fisher and scoring twice for the Bears.
Riverbend head coach Nathan Yates was happy with his team’s performance.
“Our defense played fantastic tonight,” Yates said. “Offensively we made some big plays. We made our mistakes, but our defense kept us in it. The whole game they just played out, and ultimately our offense was able to put some points on the board.”
Riverbend completely shut down Albemarle’s running game, dropping ballcarriers behind the line of scrimmage 12 times and allowing only three runs of more than seven yards.
The Patriots’ passing game was a little more successful, with nine completions for 111 yards and a touchdown. The scoring drive didn’t come until midway through the fourth quarter, when the Bears had the game under control.
The Bears (9–2) move on to the regional semifinals. They travel to Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn to take on the undefeated Bulldogs, one of the state’s top teams.
“They’re a very good team, very well coached,” Yates said. “We’re definitely going to have to get our A-game together. Our plan is to go up there and compete, and we’ll see how it goes.”
|Albemarle
|0
|3
|0
|6
|—
|9
|Riverbend
|0
|7
|6
|13
|—
|26
Second Quarter
Al—Wyatt Raymond 33 field goal.
Rb—Aiden Fisher 7 run (Logan Eastman kick).
Third Quarter
Rb—Latavien Dyles 9 run (kick blocked).
Fourth Quarter
Rb—Aiden Fisher 18 pass from EJ Wilborne (Eastman kick).
Al—TaeVeon Wilson 3 pass from Amaje Parker ( kick blocked).
Rb—Latavien Dyles 1 run (kick blocked).
TEAM STATISTICS
|Al
|Rb
|First downs
|10
|11
|Rushes-yards
|31-31
|28-110
|Passing yards
|111
|206
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-20-1
|17-25-0
|Punts-avg.
|7-24.0
|3-33.0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-yards
|7-43
|5-45