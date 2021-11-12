High school football, Region 5D: Defensive strategy helps Riverbend shut down Albemarle, advance to semifinals

Riverbend’s defense held Albemarle in check all night, and the Bears found their offense in the second half to put away the visiting Patriots, 26–9, and advance to the second round of the Region 5D quarterfinals.

Aiden Fisher ran for 67 yards and a touchdown and caught an 18-yard TD pass on from wide receiver E.J. Wilborne on a reverse play. It was the team’s defensive preparation, however, that Fisher was most enthusiastic about, turning the tables on the usual coach-praising-the-kids post-game comments.

“I’ve got to give all credit to coach Allen,” Fisher said, referring to Bears assistant coach Byron Allen. “The way he prepares us is like no other. That’s two weeks in a row, really the whole season, where we know their plays before they’re running them. That’s all credit to him and his great coaching staff.”

The offense had a little more trouble getting started, but quarterback Tanner Triplett and receiver Devin Washington finally started to find their rhythm late in the first half.

Triplett hit Washington on a 45-yard pass play, and Fisher finished off the drive with a 7-yard run to put the team on the board with just under three minutes left.