High school football, Region 5D final: Mountain View at William Flemming

“The coaches believed in us,” English said. “The players did the work. Credit to the coaches. They built this. They came in here. They worked every day. So did the players. We just got to work, put our head down and did everything we could to be the best.”

English sealed the deal after Mountain View quarterback Jackson Sigler engineered a last-ditch touchdown drive that ended with a 14-yard TD pass to Amari Walker with 28.7 seconds left in the game.

Following a timeout Mountain View (4–4) went back to the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Walker on a fade route to the back left corner of the end zone. Sigler’s throw was on target but a leaping English got his left hand on the ball and batted it out of bounds.

“It was single-receiver with me and [Walker],” English said. “We had been battling all day. I was expecting the fade completely. I wasn’t playing another route. I was playing the fade 100 percent.”

The Wildcats dialed up the pass play partly because Fleming’s defense gave star running back Ike Daniels little running room all night, denying the sophomore three times from inside the 3-yard line late in the third quarter.