High school football, Region 5D final: Mountain View at William Flemming

ROANOKE—William Fleming’s football team has climbed the mountain.
And the view looks mighty good from the top.
Fleming completed a stunning turnaround from a winless season in 2017 with a 21–19 victory Friday night over Mountain View that gave the Colonels their first region championship since 2003.
Not only did Fleming (6–2) carry off the Region 5D trophy, the Colonels will play at home next week in a Class 5 state semifinal against Stone Bridge.
“I remember not winning a game the year before I got here and winning one game my first year here,” “We had a lot of ups and downs.
“Just very proud of where we are right now,” Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said. “Regional champs sounds good, and we don’t plan on being done yet.”
The landmark victory was not secured until Fleming sophomore defensive back Louis English batted away a two-point conversion pass with 28.7 seconds to play and Nashon Bonds secured the ensuing onside kick for the Colonels.
Moments after the clock hit zeroes, jubilant Fleming players and coaches mobbed each other in a scene right out of Wrestlemania.
A long time coming?
You bet.
“The coaches believed in us,” English said. “The players did the work. Credit to the coaches. They built this. They came in here. They worked every day. So did the players. We just got to work, put our head down and did everything we could to be the best.”
English sealed the deal after Mountain View quarterback Jackson Sigler engineered a last-ditch touchdown drive that ended with a 14-yard TD pass to Amari Walker with 28.7 seconds left in the game.
Following a timeout Mountain View (4–4) went back to the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Walker on a fade route to the back left corner of the end zone. Sigler’s throw was on target but a leaping English got his left hand on the ball and batted it out of bounds.
“It was single-receiver with me and [Walker],” English said. “We had been battling all day. I was expecting the fade completely. I wasn’t playing another route. I was playing the fade 100 percent.”
The Wildcats dialed up the pass play partly because Fleming’s defense gave star running back Ike Daniels little running room all night, denying the sophomore three times from inside the 3-yard line late in the third quarter.
“That normally wouldn’t be my call down there,” Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino said. “The time we were down there before, they stuffed everything that we jammed in there. Actually, I thought we had it. The kid made a nice play late on the ball.
“I give credit to William Fleming. [Lovelace has] done a great job. I could on film they were much improved.”
Mountain View returned to Roanoke for the second straight Friday after last week’s 14–7 first-round win at Patrick Henry.
Fleming’s defense immediately set the tone in a scoreless first half.
The visitors from Stafford broke the ice on their first drive of the third quarter with a 19-yard touchdown run by Daniels for a 7–0 lead.
Fleming answered with TD runs of 1 and 10 yards by QB Dashawn Lewis to go up 14–7 with 4:03 left in the third quarter.
Lewis’ second score was set up when Fleming kicker Teitu Lian executed a perfectly placed pooch kickoff that Bonds recovered on the Mountain View 32.
“It was an important time, our momentum was high,” Lian said. “We had to execute it good. I kicked it so it would make a backspin so the wind would make it bounce back to us.”
Mountain View responded with a TD as Sigler hit Ashton Barb for a 1-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter on fourth-and-1 after Fleming threatened a goal-line stand. However, Barb was flagged for taunting, setting the extra point back 15 yards.
A slightly high snap on the PAT slowed the operation, and Bonds deflected Patrick Carroll’s kick.
Sorrentino, who coached Culpeper County and C.D. Hylton to state titles, used the occasion as teaching moment for his team.
“It’s never one play, but that’s a good lesson on keeping your demeanor and not giving the other team something,” he said.
Make no mistake, Fleming earned this region title against a team they lost to 35-0 in the second round in 2019.
Anderson ran for 89 yards on 16 bruising carries including a 3-yard TD with 3:09 to play.
Fleming’s front line defense—Tyrik Poindexter, Cross Coles, Zion Grant–Felder, Jesse Hartsel and Anderson—held the explosive Daniels to 77 yards on 22 carries.
Poindexter was a freshman on Fleming’s 2017 team that lost all 10 of its games.
“This has been a long time coming,” Poindexter said. “Just trusting our coaches and going 100 percent, that’s all we did.”
Mountain View
0
0
7
12
—
19
William Fleming
0
0
14
7
—
21
Third Quarter
MV—Ike Daniels 19 run (Patrick Carroll kick).
WF—Lewis 1 run (Lian kick).
WF—Lewis 10 run (Lian kick).
Fourth Quarter
MV—Ashton Barb 1 pass from Jackson Sigler (Kick blocked).
WF—Anderson 3 run (Lian kick).
MV—Amari Walker 11 pass from Sigler (pass failed).
|MV
|WF
|First Downs
|14
|13
|Rushes-yards
|30-78
|39-188
|Passing yards
|95
|93
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-23-0
|8-14-0
|Punts-Avg.
|5-35.8
|5-31.6
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|8-72
|10-95