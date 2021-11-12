High school football, Region 5D: Minus Daniels, Mountain View gets past stubborn Woodgrove

“I thought it was a chance to step up,” he said. “I just had to go out there and play my game.”

The Wildcats looked like they might coast after a botched snap on the Wolverines’ opening drive skirted past the punter and set up Mountain View at the 6-yard line. Two plays later, Perry bounded into the end zone from 3 yards out to open the scoring.

But the visitors from Purcellville wouldn’t roll over. Tyler Payne lofted a pass to Alec Hughes, who beat his defender for a 48-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7–7. Woodgrove took the lead on another Payne-to-Hughes connection with 5:06 left in the first quarter.

“We weren’t getting the push we liked to get, so we had to mix it up,” said Wolverines coach Derek Barlow. “We took a shot and stayed with it.”

Sigler didn’t start the game, but he announced his presence loudly on the Wildcats’ third offensive series. His first throw landed in the hands of tight end Collin Carroll, who wrestled it away from a pair of Wolverine defenders en route to a 49-yard score that knotted the game at 14-all.

Sigler finished his night 13 of 18 passing for 211 yards and three touchdowns.