High school football, Region 5D: Patrick Henry uses big plays to upset Massaponax

The long and short of the story explained exactly how Patrick Henry knocked second-seeded Massaponax out of the Region 5D football playoff Friday night.

When they weren't scoring four touchdowns of 50 yards or more, the visiting Patriots stopped the Panthers on three key fourth-down plays—including two on their 1-yard line. They followed each with a quick 99-yard drive en route to a 42–27 regional quarterfinal victory.

"That's what it takes to beat a team as good as Massaponax. They're a really good program," Patrick Henry coach Alan Fiddler said. "Our defense executed at a high level, and we had big play after big play. Our big-time players really shined."

None more so than Carmelo Taylor. The versatile junior caught an 84-yard touchdown pass from Joey Beasley, unleashed a 94-yard scoring strike to Tashaun Webb and ran for two scores while succeeding Beasley as the Patriots' wildcat quarterback for the entire second half.

Webb also caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Beasley, and Ar'juan Webb ground out 211 yards on 21 punishing carries, with 179 of his yards coming in the second half against a Panthers defense that had been softened a bit by repeated big passing plays.