High school football, Region 5D playoffs: Mountain View uses Daniels’ TDs, late stand to advance

Mountain View drove 88 yards for the winning touchdown after Daniels picked off a pass by Gunn at the Wildcats’ 12-yard line.

Daniels did much of the work, eventually breaking a 28-yard sprint to the end zone for a 14–7 lead with 7:30 to play.

“Our linemen came to block,” said Daniels, who already has offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Arizona State, among others. “I couldn’t score if it wasn’t for our linemen.”

Mountain View had an edge over Patrick Henry in depth. The Wildcats largely use a two-platoon system while the Patriots were missing several starters, including senior linebacker Nick Johnson and receivers Trace Pedigo and Gavin McCormick.

Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino is not without talent on the roster.

“We usually have no two-way players,” he said. “We’re a pretty big school. We try to do that.”

Mountain View led 7–0 at halftime on Daniels’ 1-yard run in the first quarter.

The Wildcats had to drive just 53 yards for the touchdown, partly because Gunn couldn’t field a booming punt by Az Hernandez, pinning the Patriots at its 2-yard line.