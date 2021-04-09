High school football, Region 5D playoffs: Mountain View vs. Patrick Henry

ROANOKE—Time running out. Patrick Henry trailing. Roy Gunn at the controls.
The Patriots turned that scenario into a winning formula several times in the last three years, including the regular-season finale two weeks ago at Pulaski County.
Friday night, time ran out on the Patriots deep in enemy territory as Mountain View stopped a final thrust with 33 seconds to play for a 14–7 victory in the semifinals of the Region 5D football playoffs.
Two touchdown runs by highly recruited sophomore running back Ike Daniels and the late defensive stand were enough to send the Wildcats (4–3) into next week’s region final at William Fleming.
Gunn passed for 142 yards and a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter to Jahze Kimbrough, but his final game in a Patriots uniform ended when his fourth-down pass intended for Carmelo Taylor fell just short.
“I was hoping we could make it down there and punch it in,” Webb said.
Patrick Henry (5–2) might have been the No. 1 seed, but the Patriots knew the Wildcats had played a brutal schedule; two of Mountain View’s losses came against Class 6 powerhouses Massaponax and Colonial Forge.
The Patriots limited the visitors from Stafford County to 283 yards of total offense.
Mountain View drove 88 yards for the winning touchdown after Daniels picked off a pass by Gunn at the Wildcats’ 12-yard line.
Daniels did much of the work, eventually breaking a 28-yard sprint to the end zone for a 14–7 lead with 7:30 to play.
“Our linemen came to block,” said Daniels, who already has offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Arizona State, among others. “I couldn’t score if it wasn’t for our linemen.”
Mountain View had an edge over Patrick Henry in depth. The Wildcats largely use a two-platoon system while the Patriots were missing several starters, including senior linebacker Nick Johnson and receivers Trace Pedigo and Gavin McCormick.
Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino is not without talent on the roster.
“We usually have no two-way players,” he said. “We’re a pretty big school. We try to do that.”
Mountain View led 7–0 at halftime on Daniels’ 1-yard run in the first quarter.
The Wildcats had to drive just 53 yards for the touchdown, partly because Gunn couldn’t field a booming punt by A.Z. Hernandez, pinning the Patriots at its 2-yard line.
Patrick Henry picked up 15 yards on first down, but the Patriots were assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Instead of a first down and 10 back at the 9-yard line, the officials maintained that it was second down. Patriots coach Alan Fiddler protested vehemently and was assessed another penalty and eventually the Patriots punted.
It took Mountain View nine plays to score.
Patrick Henry tied the game when Gunn led an 82-yard drive that ended with his 2-yard pass to Kimbrough with 6:44 left in the third quarter.
The VMI-bound senior completed six passes on Patrick Henry’s final drive, but the Mountain View’s defense stiffened
Daniels tipped his hat to Patrick Henry.
Daniels tipped his hat to Patrick Henry.

"You see which team wanted it more at the end," Daniels said of Patrick Henry.