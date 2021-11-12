High school football, Region 5D: Reserves helped Mountain View get past stubborn Woodgrove

Mountain View’s depth chart wasn’t the picture of health entering Friday’s Region 5D playoff opener against Woodgrove.
Junior running back Ike Daniels, the Commonwealth District’s offensive player of the year, roved the sideline in sweatpants with a camera slung around his neck.
A black brace protruded below quarterback Jackson Sigler’s left knee pad. Sigler, a sophomore, didn’t practice until Thursday and wasn’t on the field to start the game, either.
“It’s that 'next man up' mentality,” Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino said. “Football’s not supposed to be about one player.”
Fortunately, these Wildcats feature a plethora of playmakers on both sides of the ball, and they needed most of them for a winning game plan to come into focus on Friday. Backup running back Tyler Perry rushed for a pair of touchdowns, and Sigler gutted out a performance under center, tossing for three scores as Mountain View emerged with a 42–35 home victory.
Next week, Mountain View (10–1) will host Patrick Henry–Roanoke, which upset second-seeded Massaponax.
Perry said he learned toward the beginning of the week that Daniels might not be available due to an ankle injury he suffered in last week’s loss to Riverbend.
“I thought it was a chance to step up,” he said. “I just had to go out there and play my game.”
The Wildcats looked like they might coast after a botched snap on the Wolverines’ opening drive skirted past the punter and set up Mountain View at the 6-yard line. Two plays later, Perry bounded into the end zone from 3 yards out to open the scoring.
But the visitors from Purcellville wouldn’t roll over. Tyler Payne lofted a pass to Alec Hughes, who beat his defender for a 48-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7–7. Woodgrove took the lead on another Payne-to-Hughes connection with 5:06 left in the first quarter.
“We weren’t getting the push we liked to get, so we had to mix it up,” said Wolverines coach Derek Barlow. “We took a shot and stayed with it.”
Sigler didn’t start the game, but he announced his presence loudly on the Wildcats’ third offensive series. His first throw landed in the hands of tight end Collin Carroll, who wrestled it away from a pair of Wolverine defenders en route to a 49-yard score that knotted the game at 14-all.
Sigler finished his night 13 of 18 passing for 211 yards and three touchdowns.
Barlow said that the varied nature of Mountain View’s offensive scheme made for a daunting task defensively.
“They have four screen packages that are very similar to what Oklahoma runs,” Barlow said. “Whatever you’re doing well, they’re going to have an answer.”
Injury questions ultimately didn’t hurt the Wildcats on offense. Speedy receiver Brendan Robinson gave Mountain View a 21–14 lead when he took a handoff and sprinted 51 yards down the left sideline with 1:32 left in the first quarter.
The eventual winning score came late in the third quarter when Sigler pump-faked and Jaiden Fair used a double move to beat his man and haul in a 48-yard, over-the-shoulder touchdown reception.
Stopping Woodgrove proved more difficult. The Wolverines (7–4) typically operate a spread single-wing, but they condensed their formation on Friday to minimize the number of athletes in space.
“We felt they had more of them,” Barlow admitted.
Junior running back Tony Cammarota was the primary beneficiary of the unbalanced package, rushing for 93 yards on 20 carries and finding the end zone twice. He also threw for a score on a trick play.
It took until the fourth quarter for the Wildcats to record a meaningful defensive stop, and then only by inches when a measurement revealed they’d held on fourth down.
“I’m proud of them,” Sorrentino said. “It wasn’t easy—it was hard.”
|Woodgrove
|14
|14
|7
|0
|—
|35
|Mountain View
|21
|7
|14
|0
|—
|42
First Quarter
MV—Tyler Perry 3 run (Jacob Anderson kick).
Wo—Alec Hughes 48 pass from Taylor Payne (Kollin Samaha kick).
Wo—Hughes 47 pass from Payne (Samaha kick).
MV—Collin Carroll 49 pass from Jackson SIgler (Anderson kick).
MV—Brendan Robinson 51 run (Anderson kick).
Second Quarter
MV—Carroll 7 pass from Sigler (Anderson kick).
Wo—Tony Cammarota 18 pass from Payne (Samaha kick).
Wo—Cammarota 3 run (Samaha kick).
Third Quarter
MV—Perry 8 run (Anderson kick).
Wo—Price Williams 10 pass from Cammarota (Samaha kick).
MV—Jaiden Fair 48 pass from SIgler (Anderson kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
|Wo
|MV
|First downs
|18
|15
|Rushes-yards
|35-171
|26-141
|Passing yards
|150
|211
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-15-0
|13-20-1
|Punts-avg.
|1-28.0
|1-45.0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|3-20
|2-12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Woodgrove—Tony Cammarota 20-93, TD; Price Williams 5-16; Taylor Payne 10-62. Mountain View—Tyler Perry 13-57, 2TDs; Brendan Robinson 2-71, TD; Hunter Holmquist 2-5; Jaiden Fair 2-3; Jackson SIgler 4-2; Carter Adams 1-3.
PASSING: Woodgrove—Tyler Payne 5-14-0, 140, 2TDs; Cammarota 1-1, 10, TD. Mountain View—Jackson SIgler 13-20-1, 211, 3TDs.
RECEIVING: Woodgrove—Hughes 2-99, 2TDs; Cammarota 1-18, TD; CJ Schaeffer 2-23. Mountain View—Carroll 2-55, 2TDs; Fair 4-81, TD; Jackson 4-66; Perry 1-6: Javon Corbin 1-5: Jackson Hamill 1-0.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco