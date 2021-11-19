High school football, Region 5D semifinals: Mountain View scores on final six possessions to oust Patrick Henry, 42–12

Mountain View football coach Lou Sorrentino had an appointment with his cardiologist scheduled for early next week.
Sorrentino said that appointment is going to have to wait because his Wildcats need all the time they can get to prepare for their next challenge.
Mountain View dispatched Patrick Henry–Roanoke 42–12 Friday night in the Region 5D semifinals.
But if the Wildcats (11–1) want to win the region crown and advance to the state semifinals, they'll have to knock off unbeaten powerhouse Stone Bridge, a team that dismantled Riverbend 58–3 Friday night.
That's the same Riverbend squad that handed the Wildcats their only defeat this season, 26–9, in the regular season finale.
Mountain View will visit Stone Bridge (12–0) on Friday at 1 p.m.
"You could've told me tomorrow," Sorrentino said of learning his next opponent. "But we know what we're going up against."
The Wildcats earned a spot in the region title game by scoring 35 unanswered points against the Patriots (8–4).
Mountain View scored on its final six possessions.
Quarterback Jackson Sigler completed 12 of 17 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. The Wildcats also had three different running backs score on a touchdown run and two runners top the 100-yard mark.
"An offense that has multiple weapons is hard to defend," Sorrentino said. "That's always been our goal from Day 1. We spread it around and Jackson is a great distributor of the ball."
Junior running back Ike Daniels rushed for 122 yards on 11 carries. Backfield mate Tyler Perry added 106 yards on 12 attempts.
Junior wide receiver Collin Carroll hauled in four catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Carroll's 21-yard scoring reception in the second quarter gave the Wildcats a 13–12 lead at intermission. He added a 25-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter along with a sliding two-point conversion grab to increase his team's advantage to 21–12.
Carroll likened the Wildcats' offense to a hot 3-point shooter.
"It's just like basketball," he said. "We feel like we can't be stopped when that's happening. It's a great feeling."
The Wildcats' defense was up to the challenge, as well. Patrick Henry's offense erupted for 509 total yards in a 42–27 upset victory over Massaponax last Friday. The Patriots scored on five plays of 40 yards or more in that contest.
However, their only big play against Mountain View came on a 78-yard game-opening kickoff return that set up Carmelo Taylor's 1-yard scoring run.
Taylor later scored on an 18-yard reception to give the Patriots a 12–7 lead in the second quarter. Other than that, the Wildcats made life miserable for quarterback Joey Beasley. Mountain View also made running back Ar'juan Webb (24 carries, 126 yards) work hard for his production.
Mountain View outside linebacker/defensive end Payton Parker recorded three sacks on the night. Parker said after a slow start defensively, the Wildcats gained their footing.
"I feel like our defense sometimes knows the game plan, but we've got to settle in, see how they play and we adjust from there," Parker said.
Mountain View may not get the opportunity to settle in against Stone Bridge, the defending Class 5 state champions.
Carroll said a good week of practice and a keen focus from kickoff is a must.
"Sometimes as the underdog everybody is expecting you to lose," Sorrentino said. "But I believe in our kids and they've done a good job. Anytime you get to the regional final you've got to look forward to that."
|Patrick Henry (Roanoke)
|6
|6
|0
|0
|—
|12
|Mountain View
|0
|13
|15
|14
|—
|42
First Quarter
PH—Carmelo Taylor 1 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
MV—Tyler Perry 18 run (Jacob Anderson kick)
PH—Taylor 18 pass from Joey Beasley (run failed)
MV—Collin Carroll 21 pass from Jackson Sigler (kick failed)
Third Quarter
MV—Carroll 25 pass from Sigler (Carroll pass from Sigler)
MV—Ike Daniels 1 run (Anderson kick)
Fourth Quarter
MV—Hunter Holmquist 6 pass from Sigler (Anderson kick)
MV—Carter Adams 7 run (Anderson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
|PH
|MV
|First downs
|12
|24
|Rushes-yards
|37-107
|34-283
|Passing yards
|95
|167
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-15-1
|12-17-0
|Punts-avg.
|3-36.0
|1-49.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|8-54
|2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Patrick Henry-Roanoke—Ar’juan Webb 24-126; Zavion Smith 2-6; Carmelo Taylor 3-3, TD; Joey Beasley 8-(-28). Mountain View—Ike Daniels 11-122, TD; Tyler Perry 12-106, TD; Jaiden Fair 4-38; Carter Adams 4-19, TD; Jackson Sigler 3-(-2).
PASSING: Patrick Henry-Roanoke—Beasley 9-15-1, 95 yards, TD. Mountain View—Sigler 12-17-0, 167 yards, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING: Patrick Henry-Roanoke—Taylor 5-61; Jahzae Kimbrough 3-25; Tashaun Webb 1-9. Mountain View—Collin Carroll 4-87, 2 TDs; Jordan Jackson 3-35; Fair 3-29; Daniels 1-10; Hunter Holmquist 1-6, TD.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526