High school football, Region 5D semifinals: Mountain View scores on final six possessions to oust Patrick Henry, 42–12

Mountain View football coach Lou Sorrentino had an appointment with his cardiologist scheduled for early next week.

Sorrentino said that appointment is going to have to wait because his Wildcats need all the time they can get to prepare for their next challenge.

Mountain View dispatched Patrick Henry–Roanoke 42–12 Friday night in the Region 5D semifinals.

But if the Wildcats (11–1) want to win the region crown and advance to the state semifinals, they'll have to knock off unbeaten powerhouse Stone Bridge, a team that dismantled Riverbend 58–3 Friday night.

That's the same Riverbend squad that handed the Wildcats their only defeat this season, 26–9, in the regular season finale.

Mountain View will visit Stone Bridge (12–0) on Friday at 1 p.m.

"You could've told me tomorrow," Sorrentino said of learning his next opponent. "But we know what we're going up against."

The Wildcats earned a spot in the region title game by scoring 35 unanswered points against the Patriots (8–4).

Mountain View scored on its final six possessions.