High school football, Region 5D semifinals: Stone Bridge gives Riverbend lesson on near-flawless football with 58-3 thrashing

The Bears managed just 2 yards on three snaps, but Logan Eastman's 30-yard field goal gave them a 3–0 lead—and some hope.

"We knew we were going to go through a little adversity," Thomas said, adding that the key was "just making sure not to get my confidence down."

If Thomas had any self-doubts, it certainly didn't show. He completed two passes on the Bulldogs' next drive, which was capped by Eli Mason's fourth-down, 1-yard touchdown run.

Thomas also ran for two long touchdowns (52 and 64 yards) on keepers from Stone Bridge's deceptive single-wing formation and threw a 36-yard scoring pass to Colin Hart.

The Bears had no answer, especially with two-way starter Mathias Barnwell sitting out the second half with what Yates described as a lower-body injury.

"We threw the pick early, and that could have set a lot of stuff up," Thompson said. "But our quarterback makes a lot of things look good."

Added Thomas: "We had a couple of flags, a couple of mistakes, but honestly, it was about as close to perfect as possible."