High school football, Region 6B final: Massaponax overwhelms Patriot to claim region crown

Patriot coach Sean Finnerty took one glance at the Massaponax sideline prior to kickoff of Friday’s Region 6B final and concluded that his team was at a distinct disadvantage.

“They got lots of dudes,” Finnerty said.

And most of those dudes can play. As has been the case throughout a dominant spring campaign, the Panthers received contributions from a rotating cast on Friday night, en route to capturing their first regional championship since 2009 with a 56–21 thrashing of the Pioneers.

“That’s a long time ago,” observed Massaponax senior Elijah Christopher of the gap between titles. “We always get here, and we can’t get over that hump. But we have the team, and we have the guys to do it.”

Some are surefire stars, like the burly Christopher, who rushed for a pair of touchdowns and jarred loose a fumble at linebacker. Senior quarterback Luke Morley only carried the ball twice, but one of those totes went for 38 yards and set up a touchdown. Fellow senior Jacob Romero flashed his trademark speed on the perimeter with a pair of rushing scores.

“They were on varsity as freshmen—little freshmen—and they’ve earned their stripes for sure,” Massaponax coach Eric Ludden said of the trio.