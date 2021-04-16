High school football, Region 6B final: Massaponax overwhelms Patriot to claim region crown

Patriot coach Sean Finnerty took one glance at the Massaponax sideline prior to kickoff of Friday’s Region 6B final and concluded that his team was at a distinct disadvantage.
“They got lots of dudes,” Finnerty said.
And most of those dudes can play. As has been the case throughout a dominant spring campaign, the Panthers received contributions from a rotating cast on Friday night, en route to capturing their first regional championship since 2009 with a 56–21 thrashing of the Pioneers.
“That’s a long time ago,” observed Massaponax senior Elijah Christopher of the gap between titles. “We always get here, and we can’t get over that hump. But we have the team, and we have the guys to do it.”
Some are surefire stars, like the burly Christopher, who rushed for a pair of touchdowns and jarred loose a fumble at linebacker. Senior quarterback Luke Morley only carried the ball twice, but one of those totes went for 38 yards and set up a touchdown. Fellow senior Jacob Romero flashed his trademark speed on the perimeter with a pair of rushing scores.
“They were on varsity as freshmen—little freshmen—and they’ve earned their stripes for sure,” Massaponax coach Eric Ludden said of the trio.
Then there’s TyShaun Colbert, the uber-talented transfer buried so deep on the Panthers’ depth chart at running back that it typically takes archeologists until the fourth quarter to unearth him. On Friday, Colbert emerged from his stasis to finish as Massaponax’s leading rusher with six carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
Following a Patriot three and out to start the game, Massaponax marched 62 yards in six plays. Mike Swain took a pitch 17 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring.
But the Pioneers (5–2) answered, becoming the first team this season to tie the Panthers (besides a scoreless 0–0) when quarterback Cody Rogers snuck into the end zone from 5 yards out. The level footing would be short lived, however.
The ensuing kickoff bounded through the center of Massaponax’s return formation until it reached the waiting arms of AJ Miller.
“When he squibbed it, there was a big hole right there already opened up,” Miller said. “I hit it full speed, and nobody was going to catch me when I get going.”
Miller’s 79-yard return touchdown sapped the momentum of a Patriot squad missing six starters due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols.
Massaponax (8–0) will travel to face the winner of fellow unbeatens Oscar Smith and Thomas Dale, who play for the Region 6A crown at noon on Saturday.
“Any time you get this deep, it’s always going to be somebody really tough,” Ludden said. “The best team we’ve faced all year, no doubt. … I like our guys. We’ll see.”
Patriot
7
0
7
7
—
21
Massaponax
14
14
21
7
—
56
First Quarter
M—Mike Swain 17 run (Jack Hudson kick).
P— Cody Rogers 5-yard run (Michael Cotter kick).
M—Aj Miller 79-yard kickoff return (Hudson kick).
Second Quarter
M-Elijah Christopher 4-yard run (Hudson kick).
M-Jacob Romero 8-yard run (Hudson kick).
Third Quarter
M-Jacob Romero 8-yard run (Hudson kick).
M-Romero 11-yard run (Hudson kick).
M-TyShaun Colbert 3-yard run (Hudson kick).
P-Xander Albea 17-yard run (Cotter kick).
Fourth Quarter
M-Colbert 42-yard run (Hudson kick).
P-Gabe Bigee 41-yard punt return (Cotter kick).
P
M
First Downs
14
21
Rushes-yards
40-178
37-336
Passing yards
64
28
Comp-Att-Int
8-15-0
2-4-0
Punts-Avg.
1-20
1-23
Fumbles-lost
2-1
2-1
Penalties-yards
9-63
7-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Patriot— Cody Roger 16-60, TD; Keith Jenkins 12-30; Xander Albea 9-79, TD; Bigbee 2-11. Massaponax— Elijah Christopher 10-58, 2 TDs; Luke Morley 2-42; Jacob Romero 9-78, 2 TDs; Mike Swain 3-66, TD; TyShaun Colbert 5-84, 2 TDs; William Wiggins 5-7; D’Juan Brady 3-1.
PASSING: Patriot— Cody Rogers 8-15-0, 64 yards. Massaponax— Morley 2-4-0, 28 yards.
RECEIVING: Patriot— Bigbee 7-51; Cotter 1-13. Massaponax— Izaiah Dowell 1-10; Nathaniel Quance 1-18.
