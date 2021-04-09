High school football, Region 6B playoffs: Massaponax needs only few plays to rout Battlefield, advance to region final

When a football team allows its opponent to run more than twice as many offensive plays as it does, the outcome is typically not desirable.
But this year’s version of the Massaponax Panthers is an atypical outfit.
The Panthers have playmakers littered throughout their offense and can explode for a massive gain at any time.
That explosiveness was on display in the Panthers’ 56–15 rout of visiting Battlefield on Friday night in the Region 6B semifinals.
The second-seeded Panthers (7–0) will now host No. 4 seed Patriot next Friday at 7 p.m. in the regional championship.
Massaponax throttled Battlefield (5–2) despite running just 29 plays compared to the Bobcats’ 70.
“We were prepared for a dogfight, but big plays win games,” Massaponax senior quarterback/defensive back Luke Morley said. “You can go little by little, but explosive plays with our weapons is pretty key.”
The Panthers started the game with a strip sack by Elijhen Washington that was recovered by Javaney Bruno for a 10-yard touchdown and a 7–0 lead just 1:31 into the game.
Massaponax didn’t let up. The Panthers added a 4-yard touchdown run by Jacob Romero and a 7-yard scoring run by Elijah Christopher to lead 21–0 after one quarter of play.
Battlefield head coach Scott Girolmo and his charges had no answers.
“They’re a really well-coached team and they’re very talented,” Girolmo said. “They run an excellent scheme with precision.”
The Bobcats had an opportunity to get back in the game late in the second quarter. They were trailing 28–7 on the Panthers’ 12-yard line with three seconds remaining when quarterback Jonathan Walters’ pass fell incomplete on fourth down.
“That was really crucial because if they cut it to 14 I think it could’ve been a different game,” Massaponax head coach Eric Ludden said. “So I think that was a really big defensive stand.”
The Panthers received the kickoff after intermission and proceeded to put the game out of reach. Christopher broke off an impressive 55-yard run on the first play of the second half and immediately followed with a 25-yard burst up the middle for his second score of the night and a 35–7 lead.
Christopher, who finished with 128 yards on seven carries, was thrilled to show off his improved speed and open-field moves after spending the first three years of his career known strictly as a power runner.
“I’ve got a little something,” Christopher said with a laugh.
The Panthers scored three touchdowns on four offensive snaps in the third quarter.
They finished with 343 rushing yards on 27 attempts (12.7 yards per carry).
Their defense wasn’t too shabby, either.
In addition to Washington and Bruno’s big play early, the Panthers forced three other turnovers. Morley collected two interceptions from his safety position and Tyheem Kimble intercepted a deflected pass in the end zone.
The Panthers now turn their attention to Patriot. The Pioneers upset No. 1 seed Gar-Field 13–7 Friday.
Massaponax should be in good shape if the contests against Battlefield are any indication. The Bobcats defeated Patriot 35–12 on April 1.
“It’s next game, Week 8. It’s for a regional championship. Time to put a banner up,” Christopher said. “We’ve just got to lock in.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526