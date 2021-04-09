High school football, Region 6B playoffs: Massaponax needs only few plays to rout Battlefield, advance to region final

Battlefield head coach Scott Girolmo and his charges had no answers.

“They’re a really well-coached team and they’re very talented,” Girolmo said. “They run an excellent scheme with precision.”

The Bobcats had an opportunity to get back in the game late in the second quarter. They were trailing 28–7 on the Panthers’ 12-yard line with three seconds remaining when quarterback Jonathan Walters’ pass fell incomplete on fourth down.

“That was really crucial because if they cut it to 14 I think it could’ve been a different game,” Massaponax head coach Eric Ludden said. “So I think that was a really big defensive stand.”

The Panthers received the kickoff after intermission and proceeded to put the game out of reach. Christopher broke off an impressive 55-yard run on the first play of the second half and immediately followed with a 25-yard burst up the middle for his second score of the night and a 35–7 lead.

Christopher, who finished with 128 yards on seven carries, was thrilled to show off his improved speed and open-field moves after spending the first three years of his career known strictly as a power runner.

“I’ve got a little something,” Christopher said with a laugh.