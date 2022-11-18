High school football, Region 6B semifinal: Late turnovers doom Colonial Forge's game effort against Patriot

NOKESVILLE—A challenging regular-season schedule steeled the Colonial Forge football team for playoff challenges, and it showed in last week's first-round upset of second-seeded Battlefield.

The Eagles' resiliency was on display again in the second quarter of Friday night's Region 6B semifinal against Patriot, when they shrugged off an early 14–0 deficit and the exit of starting quarterback Eli Taylor with a knee injury to pull even at halftime.

But it was a flurry of self-inflicted wounds that ultimately ended the Eagles' season, as the host Patriots parlayed three of the Eagles' five turnovers on the night into an avalanche of 28 points in 4:11 of game time and a 49–21 victory.

"You can't beat hardly anyone with five turnovers," Colonial Forge coach John Brown said. "They took advantage of them."

While Patriot (11–1) advances to the first regional final in school history—next Saturday at unbeaten Freedom–Woodbridge—the Eagles finish 6–6.

They dug themselves an early hole, as the Pioneers drove 80 yards on seven straight runs to take a 7–0 lead.

Taylor's return from an extended illness played a big role in the Eagles' victory over Battlefield last week. But on Colonial Forge's second offensive play Friday, he lost the ball on a run and had to be helped off the field. Patriot quarterback Sam Fernandez capped the ensuing drive with one of his four touchdown runs on the night.

It looked bad for the Eagles, but they responded to adversity.

Offensive lineman Christian Holley blocked a Patriot punt and fell on the ball in the end zone. And after the defense made a stop, Donte Hawthorne—who moved from running back to quarterback to replace Taylor—scored from 2 yards out to even the game 3:06 before halftime.

But the Eagles couldn't sustain that momentum.

Hawthorne fumbled a snap on their second play of the third period, and Fernandez ran it in eight plays later. One play after a high snap on a Colonial Forge punt attempt, Hernandez hit Gabe Bigbee on a 28-yard touchdown pass. Another fumble and an interception led to two more quick Pioneer scores, and a 44–14 deficit.

"I love my defense. They just kept giving me opportunities to score, and that's what we did," Fernandez said.

Added Patriot coach Sean Finnerty: "Literally whatever could have gone wrong went wrong for us in the first half. ... With all that went wrong, it was still just a tie game. So the message (at halftime) was, we're going to eliminate those mistakes, and we're going to roll."

Brown's Eagles probably had a similar feeling about the third quarter. Kyhri Hawkins managed a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Hiro Carr, but a challenging season came to a disappointing end.

"I thought our kids played very hard, but things didn't go our way in the second half, especially in the third quarter," Brown said. "They just kept fighting, and that's how they've operated the whole season. That'll go a long way for the off-season, and it'll go a long way for next year, and we'll build on all we've done this year. We won't forget the lessons."

Coloinal Forge 0 14 0 7 — 21 Patriot 14 0 28 7 — 49

First quarter

P-Quentin Harrison 1 run (Anthony Cuzmar kick).

P-Sam Fernandez 2 run (Cuzmar kick).

Second quarter

CF-Christian Haley recovered blocked punt in end zone (Josh Hand kick).

CF-Donte Hawthorne 2 run (Hand kick).

Third quarter

P-Fernandez 11 run (Cuzmar kick).

P-Gabe Bigbee 28 pass from Fernandez (Cuzmar kick).

P-Harrison 1 run (Cuzmar kick).

P-Fernandez 23 run (Cuzmar kick).

Fourth quarter

CF-Hiro Carr 23 pass from Khyri Hawkins (Hand kick).

P-Fernandez 8 run (Cuzmar kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

CP P First downs 13 22 Rushes-yards 28-49 40-290 Passing yards 123 64 Passes 15-25-2 5-9-1 Punts 2-35 2-17 Fumbles/lost 4-3 0-0 Penaltiies 5-50 8-57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Colonial Forge-Josiah Bryson 10-53; Donte Hawthorne 13-30, 1 TD; Eli Taylor 1-(-3); Khyri Hawkins 3-(-14); Team 1-(-17). Patriot-Quentin Harrison 17-141, 2 TDs; Sam Fernandez 8-90, 4 TDs; Jackson McCarter 13-68; Gabe Bigbee 2-(-9).

PASSING: Colonial Forge-Hawkins 8-16-2, 64 yards, 1 TD; Hawthorne 6-8-0, 52 yards; Taylor 1-1-0, 7 yards. Patriot-Fernandez 5-9-1, 64 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING: Colonial Forge-Hiro Carr 4-43, 1 TD; Colby Kynard 3-36; Matt Holland 4-28; Brian Harris 2-13; Bryson 1-5. Hawkins 1-3. Patriot-Gabe Bigbee 3-55, 1 TD; Jay Randle 1-11; McCarter 1-(-2).