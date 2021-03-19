High school football: Rested Riverbend posts shutout of Stafford

The Riverbend football team was determined to put together a solid performance following its loss to Massaponax two weeks ago and the Stafford Indians had the misfortune to play the Bears in their next outing.

Led by the dynamic 1–2 punch of quarterback/linebacker Aiden Fisher and Jamarius Thomas and a swarming defense that held the visitors to minus-24 yards of total offense, the Bears (3–1) captured the Commonwealth District contest 48–0 Friday to ensure their lofty position in the Class 6, Region B playoff chase. It was Riverbend’s first shutout of the season.

“It definitely played a role, getting our bodies ready,” Fisher said of the team’s bye week following its lone setback. “It was a physical game with Massaponax, so we recouped and got our bodies ready and came back 100 percent, which showed tonight on that scoreboard.”

Although barely overthrowing several targets that would have resulted in huge gains and possible scores, Fisher still managed a pair of TD passes, ran 40 yards for another score and returned an interception 15 yards for a fourth Bear score.

“He played pretty well all-around,” said Bears coach Nathan Yates. “That’s what we come to expect from Aiden. He’s a great player for us and tonight he showed what he is capable of.”