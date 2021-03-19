High school football: Rested Riverbend posts shutout of Stafford

The Riverbend football team was determined to put together a solid performance following its loss to Massaponax two weeks ago and the Stafford Indians had the misfortune to play the Bears in their next outing.
Led by the dynamic 1–2 punch of quarterback/linebacker Aiden Fisher and Jamarius Thomas and a swarming defense that held the visitors to minus-24 yards of total offense, the Bears (3–1) captured the Commonwealth District contest 48–0 Friday to ensure their lofty position in the Class 6, Region B playoff chase. It was Riverbend’s first shutout of the season.
“It definitely played a role, getting our bodies ready,” Fisher said of the team’s bye week following its lone setback. “It was a physical game with Massaponax, so we recouped and got our bodies ready and came back 100 percent, which showed tonight on that scoreboard.”
Although barely overthrowing several targets that would have resulted in huge gains and possible scores, Fisher still managed a pair of TD passes, ran 40 yards for another score and returned an interception 15 yards for a fourth Bear score.
“He played pretty well all-around,” said Bears coach Nathan Yates. “That’s what we come to expect from Aiden. He’s a great player for us and tonight he showed what he is capable of.”
After missing the team’s first three games, Thomas piled up 139 yards and a TD on 10 carries. Jacob White also rushed for a score, while Zacc Fricchione exhibited a hard, bruising-style of running while gaining 38 yards on four carries.
“We were pretty balanced. We found success by keeping them guessing,” Yates commented after the Bears amassed 400 yards of total offense. “We were able to move the ball because of them [the offensive line].”
Fisher observed: “The whole line was doing so many key blocks. They play so well together.”
The Bears defense also turned in a stellar performance, registering five quarterback sacks and Marquees Foster recovering a fumble in the end zone for Riverbend’s sixth touchdown. The Bears were striving to achieve their first shutout for the efforts made by defensive coordinator Byron Allen.
A nice return of a squib kick by Stafford’s Dawson McCoy gave the Indians good field position late in the third quarter. The Indians (0–4) picked up a first down at the Bears’ 33, but a sack and two incompletions ended the threat. Stafford’s Austin Brown had a solid game, averaging 35.2 yards on his five punts.
Next Friday, Stafford entertains Mountain View, while Riverbend travels to Brooke Point.
Looking ahead to the final two games of the regular season, Fisher said: “It’s playoff time for us every week. Every game is a must win and we wouldn’t want to have it any other way.”
|Stafford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Riverbend
|14
|21
|13
|0
|—
|48
First Quarter
RB—Aiden Fisher 40 run (Lauren Peyton kick).
RB—Jamarius Thomas 13 run (Peyton kick).
Second Quarter
RB—EJ Wilborne 26 pass from Fisher (Peyton kick).
RB—Mathais Barnwell 31 pass from Fisher (Peyton kick).
RB—Fisher 15 interception return (Peyton kick).
Third Quarter
RB—Marquees Foster fumble recovery (Peyton kick).
RB—Jacob White 4 run (kick failed).
|St
|Rb
|First downs
|4
|15
|Rushes-yards
|19-(-38)
|40-319
|Passing yards
|14
|81
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-19-2
|4-10-0
|Punts-avg.
|5-35.1
|1-23.0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|2-0
|Penalties-yards
|3-28
|8-75