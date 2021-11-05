High school football: Ribel's boot lifts James Monroe over Chancellor; both teams make playoffs

Neither offense got much traction in the first 41 minutes of play, until JM took over on its own 28-yard line with 7:07 to play.

To that point, the Yellow Jackets had run the ball 24 times and passed 23. But on its final drive, JM ran 12 straight times against a tiring Chancellor defense that was playing its third game in eight days.

"Our legs were shot," Drugatz admitted.

Keshaun Wallace carried seven times and Portius Willis five times on the drive, which reached the Chargers' 19 with 10 seconds remaining. The Jackets went with a hard count, drawing Chancellor offside and making Ribel's attempt five yards shorter.

"Offensively, we put ourselves in a lot of bad yardage situations, but when we absolutely had to have it, we we had a nice drive down the field," JM coach George Coghill said. " ... We thought we'd be able to run the ball. We weren't able to run the ball as effectively as we wanted to, but we got enough at the end to pull us through.

"Hats off to [the Chargers]. I don't know how they did it, playing that many games in so short a time span."