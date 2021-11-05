High school football: Ribel's boot lifts James Monroe over Chancellor; both teams make playoffs

As a scoreless game slogged into the third quarter, Tanner Ribel sensed his opportunity might come, sooner or later.
In fact, it was as late as possible before James Monroe's junior kicked set foot on Maury Stadium's grass Friday night. As time expired in regulation, Ribel booted a 31-yard field goal for the only points in JM's 3–0 victory over the exhausted Chancellor Chargers.
"Right when it got to the second half, I knew I would have to lock in," Ribel said.
Besides practice kicks, what did that preparation entail?
"Stay away from everybody," he said. "When everybody talks to you, it ruins it."
Ribel's kick allowed James Monroe (5–5, 4–3 Battlefield District) to earn the third seed for the Region 3B playoffs by surviving a physical contest that resembled a mud bog without the moisture. The Yellow Jackets will host Skyline (3-6) next Friday.
Chancellor (5–5, 4–3) also survived a brutal stretch of three games in eight days to earn a spot in the Region 4B playoffs. They are projected as the seventh seed and would visit Battlefield rival King George next weekend. The Foxes beat the Chargers 37–0 on Oct. 15.
"I'm more proud of these guys than if we'd won a state championship," Chancellor coach Jeff Drugatz said. "What the state asked us to do—play three games in eight days, and physical games at that--it's absurd. But they fought to the very end. I'm proud of them."
Neither offense got much traction in the first 41 minutes of play, until JM took over on its own 28-yard line with 7:07 to play.
To that point, the Yellow Jackets had run the ball 24 times and passed 23. But on its final drive, JM ran 12 straight times against a tiring Chancellor defense that was playing its third game in eight days.
"Our legs were shot," Drugatz admitted.
Keshaun Wallace carried seven times and Portius Willis five times on the drive, which reached the Chargers' 19 with 10 seconds remaining. The Jackets went with a hard count, drawing Chancellor offside and making Ribel's attempt five yards shorter.
"Offensively, we put ourselves in a lot of bad yardage situations, but when we absolutely had to have it, we we had a nice drive down the field," JM coach George Coghill said. " ... We thought we'd be able to run the ball. We weren't able to run the ball as effectively as we wanted to, but we got enough at the end to pull us through.
"Hats off to [the Chargers]. I don't know how they did it, playing that many games in so short a time span."
Chancellor beat Culpeper last Friday night, then handled Courtland on Tuesday in a makeup game after enduring a COVID outbreak at the start of the season. On Wednesday, the Chargers also learned that their canceled game against Massaponax was declared a forfeit rather than a no-contest.
On Friday night, the Chargers managed just three first downs and 67 official total yards of offense. They'd have more than doubled it if Brycen Edwards' 81-yard second-quarter touchdown run hadn't been negated by a holding call, the only legitimate scoring chance by either team before Ribel's kick.
That allowed JM to post its second straight shutout and enter the playoffs in a wide-open region with some momentum.
"We haven't played our best football," Coghill said.
|Chancellor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|James Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|3
|—
| 3
Fourth Quarter
JM—Tanner Ribel 31 field goal.
TEAM STATISTICS
|Ch
|JM
|First downs
|3
|14
|Rushes-yards
|19-34
|36-104
|Passing yards
|33
|78
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-11-0
|10-23-0
|Punts-avg.
|6-29.5
|4-29.8
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|10-72
|7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Chancellor—Brycen Edwards 14–43; Quan Johnson 2–11; Aidan Buhmann 1–(minus 5); Freddie Shaw 1–(minus 5); Team 1–(minus 10). James Monroe—Portius Willis 17–66; Keshaun Wallace 16–51; Marquise Thornley 1–1; Bryce Caldwell 2–(minus 12).
PASSING: Chancellor—Buhmann 5–11–0, 33 yards. James Monroe—Caldwell 10–23–0, 78 yards.
RECEIVING: Chancellor—Michael Matthews-Canty 4–30; Johnson 1–3. James Monroe—Christian Hamm 3–27; Jabes Roundtree 3–24; Chase Wormley 2–18; Jayden Williams 1–5; Thornley 1–4.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443