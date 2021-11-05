High school football: Riverbend knocks Mountain View from ranks of the unbeaten

Defenses thoroughly dominated a scoreless first quarter, leading to an exchange of punts and turnovers on downs.

“We knew we were going to be in for a dogfight,” Yates said. “Every play counted.”

After a tantalizing sequence that saw Fisher extend for the pylon at the conclusion of a long fourth-down run only to be ruled down at the 1-yard line, Riverbend incurred a chop block penalty and ultimately missed a 35-yard field goal attempt.

Finally, with 3:38 left in the first half, the Bears found the end zone. Sophomore quarterback Tanner Triplett lofted a pinpoint pass to tight end Mathias Barnwell along the sideline, and the Penn State recruit did the rest, tracking the ball over his shoulder and discarding a defender with a juke at the 5-yard line en route to a 38-yard touchdown reception.

Meanwhile Mountain View’s offense, which had bedeviled Fredericksburg-area defenses all season long, struggled to find any traction. Jackson Sigler tossed a 9-yard touchdown to Jaiden Fair for the Wildcats’ lone score.

“Our goal was a shutout,” said a mildly disappointed Fisher. “We believe we’re one of the best, if not the best defenses in the state, so we’re going to keep coming that way.”