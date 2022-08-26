High school football: Riverbend overcomes slow start to rout Spotsylvania

It took a while for Riverbend to catch on in Friday night's season opener at Spotsylvania. Once the Bears did get a handle on things, the Knights had no chance of catching up.

Despite a season's worth of penalties and dropped passes in the first quarter alone, Riverbend corrected the course en route to a 49–0 nondistrict romp.

"Early on, it felt like we were trying to do too much," said senior MarcAnthony Parker, who made big plays on both sides of the ball. "People were missing catches, missing blocks—we were just overthinking. Then we picked it up. ... When we start to pick things up, we're a great football team."

Devin Washington let Tanner Triplett's swing pass slip through his hands on the game's first offensive play, one of the Bears' four first-quarter drops. Riverbend also drew five flags for 62 yards in the first 12 minutes—and still led 7–0.

"It was the first game. We had some nerves," said Washington, who later caught two of Triplett's three touchdown passes on the night. "Once we got it out of our system, we were fine."

It didn't hurt that the Bears had Parker and Logan Eastman on their side.

Parker returned a fumble 30 yards for a second-quarter touchdown, then made a 34-yard reception to set up Amir Mateo's 15-yard touchdown run later in the period.

And Eastman converted all seven of his point-after attempts, posted three touchbacks and made a touchdown-saving tackle on another of his kickoffs, and collected one of the Bears' three interceptions of Spotsylvania quarterback Mason Christopher.

"He's a weapon for us," Riverbend coach Nathan Yates said. "He's a phenomenal kicker, and he's not a bad defensive player either.

"He was just a kicker for us last season, but he's really improved. He studies plays, and he shows toughness. In practice, he makes plays all over the field. We [coaches] had to ask ourselves, 'Are we missing something?' "

Spotsylvania coach Jeremy Jack rhetorically asked a similar question after his team managed just 114 total yards and six first downs while committing five turnovers. It put a damper on a night when the Knights recognized their first hall of fame class, which included former football stars Steve Atkins and Tim Coleman, as well as the 1991 team (coached by Coleman) that won the first of the school's three state football titles.

"They're a really good team," he said of the Bears, "but we weren't concerned with matching them player for player. We just had to play together as a team, and we didn't do a very good job of that tonight. ... It's disappointing."

The Knights will try to bounce back next Friday at Fluvanna, while the Bears visit Freedom (Woodbridge).

Riverbend 7 21 14 7 — 49 Spotsylvania 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

Rb—Devin Washington 26 pass from Tanner Triplettt (Logan Eastman kick).

Second Quarter

Rb—MarcAnthony Parker 30 fumble return (Eastman kick).

Rb—JoJo Thomas 4 run (Eastman kick).

Rb—Amir Mateo 15 run (Eastman kick).

Third Quarter

Rb—Washington 7 pass from Triplett (Eastman kick).

Rb—Mathias Barnwell 27 pass from Triplett (Eastman kick).

Fourth Quarter

Rb—Luke Marlowe 64 run (Eastman kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

Rb St First Downs 10 6 Rushes-yards 21-166 41-101 Passing yards 143 13 Comp-Att-Int 7-12-0 3-7-3 Punts-Avg. 3-35 3-32.5 Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-1 Penalties-yards 7-92 6-41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Riverbend—Luke Marlowe 5–76, 1 TD; Amir Mateo 7–60, 1 TD; Dante Anderson 2–16; JoJo Thomas 6–15, 1 TD; Jonas Taylor 1–(-1). Spotsylvania—Johned Benton 9–32; Landon Fagan 5–23; Dante Chavalier 3–16; Justin Coppage 2–13; Matt Moore 4–13; Wes Swanson 2–11; Mason Christopher 8–2; Luke Wahlquist 4–0; Zach Howell 2–0; Isaiah Patterson 1–(–5); Team 1–(–4).

PASSING: Riverbend—Tanner Triplett 7–12–0, 143 yards, 3 TDs. Spotsylvania—Christopher 3–7–3, 13 yards.

RECEIVING: Riverbend—Mateo 1–45; Devin Washington 3–39, 2 TDs; MarcAnthony Parker 1–34l Mathias Barnwell 1–27, 1 TD; Thomas 1–11. Spotsylvania—Moore 2–12; Swanson 1–1.