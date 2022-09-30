High school football: Riverbend responds to Brooke Point's challenge, rallies for Commonwealth victory

After falling behind early, Riverbend strung together four straight touchdowns to cruise to a 35–23 win on a rainy Friday night at Brooke Point.

MarcAnthony Parker was at the center of much of the action for the Bears, opening the scoring with a 72-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Tanner Triplett.

But the Black–Hawks came back and scored two touchdowns as the half approached, and with two two-point conversions, it looked like they would go into the break with a nine-point lead.

“We just had to come up and face adversity,” Parker said. “Our team knew it was going to be raining, all things were against us, (it was Brooke Point’s) homecoming, everything, and we stepped up to the challenge. Everybody—the whole defense, the whole offense—stepped up to the challenge and got the victory.”

Most of the Bears’ challenges came toward the end of the first half. The Black–Hawks looked destined to score, but the Bears’ defense held and forced a field goal attempt.

The snap, however, went through the hands of holder Dante Terrell.

No problem. Terrell quickly recovered the ball, while kicker Aaron Alexander made his way toward the end zone. Terrell hit Alexander at the 1-yard line, and Daniel Coles scored on the next play for the Black–Hawks.

The Bears got the ball back but were driven back toward their own goal line by penalties. As they tried to fight their way out, Alexander stepped in front of a Triplett pass and took it back 25 yards for another score, and another 2-point conversion gave the Black–Hawks a 16–7 lead with a minute to go in the half.

Riverbend answered quickly, though, with Triplett hitting a wide open Devin Washington in the middle of the field for a 30-yard score, and the teams went into the break separated by only two points.

“We played a really good first half. We shot ourselves in the foot with penalties,” said Riverbend coach Nathan Yates.

“We told them at half time, play your game. Play your game and we’re going to come out on top of this, and I think that’s exactly what we did in the second half,” Yates said. “Nobody was nervous. Nobody buckled. We just lined up and played our game.”

That meant solid defense, fewer penalties and turnover-free offense.

The same names driving the offense were the names heard most often on the defensive side as well, starting with Parker.

He scored two more touchdowns, both on short runs, and was in on numerous tackles.

Washington was also solid on both sides of the ball. In addition to his touchdown catch before halftime, his third quarter interception may have sealed the win.

On the next play following the pick, Washington’s fourth in two games, JoJo Thomas broke free and sprinted 80 yards down the right sideline for the score.

By the time Coles scored again for Brooke Point, there were only five minutes left and the game was well out of reach.

Brooke Point (1–4) will host Stafford (3–3) next Thursday, not on the usual Friday night.

Riverbend (5–1) will be at home against Massaponax (2–3).

Riverbend 7 7 15 6 — 35 Brooke Point 0 16 0 7 — 23

First Quarter

Rb—MarcAnthony Parker 71-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (Logan Eastman kick)

Second Quarter

BP—Daniel Coles 1-yard run (Daveon Estes pass from Daniel Coles)

BP—Aaron Alexander 25-yard interception return (Dante Terrell run)

Rb—Devin washington 32-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (Logan Eastman kick)

Third Quarter

RB—MarcAnthony Parker 3-yard run (Devin Washington run)

Rb—JoJo Thomas 80-yard run (Logan Eastman kick)

Fourth Quarter

Rb—MarcAnthony Parker 2-yard run (kick blocked)

BP—Daniel Coles 2-yard run (Aaron Alexander kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

Rb BP First downs 8 10 Rushing (Att/Yds) 31-292 36-162 Passing yards 172 84 Comp-Att-Int 7-12-1 7-18-1 Punts-Avg. 1-45.0 3-31.0 Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-yards 8-61 5-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Riverbend—JoJo Thomas 14-167, TD; Amir Mateo 5-14; Devin Washington 5-86; MarcAnthony Parker 7-25, 2TD. Brooke Point—Daniel Coles 19-86, 2TD; Dante Terrel 4-6; Gabriel Dombek 1-5; Dylan Frost 11-70; Dalton Lear-Mitchell 1-(-5).

PASSING: Riverbend—Tanner Triplett 7-12-1, 172 yards, 2TD. Brooke Point—Daniel Coles 4-9-0, 72 yards; Dante Terrell 1-1-0, 20 yards; Gabriel Dombek 1-2-1, 12 yards.

RECEIVING: Riverbend—Devin Washington 1-32, TD; Mathias Barnwell 2-17; EJ Wilborne 1-17; MarcAnthony Parker 1-72, TD; Amir Mateo 1-14. Brooke Point—Dante Terrell 3-23; Daveon Estes 2-13; Aaron Alexander 2-14.