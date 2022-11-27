High school football: Riverbend's Parker, King George's Woolfolk to play for Navy

When MarcAnthony Parker considered his collegiate suitors, he concluded that Navy stood alone in one regard.

“You’re not making a four-year decision, you’re making pretty much a lifetime decision,” he said.

On Sunday, the Riverbend senior arrived at that decision, committing to the Midshipmen over offers from JMU, William & Mary and Penn among others. Next fall, Parker will enroll at the Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) in Rhode Island, before heading to Annapolis in 2024.

Parker, who filled myriad roles on both sides of the ball for the Bears, said that Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo and his staffs envision using him primarily at linebacker. He was recently named the Commonwealth District’s defensive player of the year for his play at that position.

“They recruited me for linebacker, but they said they’d move me around a little bit on defense to use my versatility,” Parker said.

Family background also factored into Parker’s college choice. His father Anthony is a former enlisted Marine, while his older brother (also named Anthony) played soccer at NAPS and is currently a Marine Corps pilot stationed in San Diego.

Parker attended last year’s Army–Navy game, a contest that’s traditionally attended by the sitting U.S. President along with a number of other VIPs. The atmosphere made a lasting impression.

“Just seeing the competitiveness and the brotherhood and family,” he said. “It’s very impressive.”

The Midshipmen also picked up a Fredericksburg-area commitment from King George senior running back Aydin Woolfolk. Woolfolk, who anchored the Foxes’ backfield for the past two seasons after transferring from Chancellor, capped his career with a 94-yard touchdown run in the Region 4B championship game.