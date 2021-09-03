High school football: Riverbend's poor ball security allows Freedom to capitalize, roll to victory

Freshman running back Jeff Overton rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

The Eagles scored 72 points in a season-opening blowout win over Brooke Point last week and were aided Friday night by the sloppiness of the Bears (1–1).

After Bryson’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Reid to open the scoring, Riverbend snapped the ball over the head of the punter on the ensuing possession and gave the Eagles the ball at its 5-yard line.

Three plays later, Jeff Overton scored from 1 yard out for a 14–0 advantage.

“I think that was a big momentum swing,” Darryl Overton said. “Those are points in the game when you’ve got to capitalize. I feel like our sense of urgency was in the right place.”

The Bears botched a punt on the next possession, as well, but the miscue resulted in a short kick that touched a Freedom player. Riverbend recovered and took over at the Freedom 44-yard line. Two plays later, senior running back Aiden Fisher broke loose and scored from 35 yards away to trim the Eagles’ lead to 14–7.

That was as close as the Bears would get.

Al–Amin’s touchdown gave the Eagles a 21–7 advantage and Bryson connected with Reid from 52 yards away 4:53 before intermission.