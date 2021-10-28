High school football: Rogers' big run helps Courtland go the distance in win over Eastern View

The Courtland Cougars continued what they hope is a march to the playoffs Thursday night, knocking off Eastern View with a convincing 28-7 victory.

“I think we’re the toughest team in the district right now,” senior linebacker Cole Bruce said. “If we keep playing like this, I think every team in the district should be scared.”

Bruce said his team played well on both sides of the ball.

“Overall I think we played an excellent game,” he said. “Defensively we were really stout. Of course we gave up some passes here and there, but we stopped the run game.”

One big stop came in the fourth quarter, as the Cyclones were driving toward the end zone to try to move within two scores and make it a contest.

The Cougars forced a fumble and recovered at their own 2-yard line.

They were pushed back a yard on the next play, but then E.J. Rogers broke free and went the length of the field for a 99-yard touchdown run to seal the victory.

Rogers finished the night with more than 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns, carrying the ball 24 times to lead the way for the Cougars.