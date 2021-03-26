High school football: Rogers helps Courtland snap skid, power by James Monroe

“We punched them right out of the gate,” said Rogers, who rushed for 263 yards on 26 carries. “We knew this was the seniors’ last night, so we all had the same mindset and same goal to come in and play our hearts out and that’s what we did.”

Rogers described the blocking and execution of his offensive line as “impeccable.” And quarterback Liam Wojciechowski had similar feelings.

“EJ is awesome and the O-line is there with him,” the junior signal-caller said. “We came to play a good game and overall the seniors were ready to play. We executed every play. We knew they were going to come out and try to win, but we wanted it more for our seniors.”

Courtland played a key role as well, registering four quarterback sacks and senior linebacker Austin Monroe recovering a fumble.

JM’s Ke’Shaun Wallace and Aidan Ryan combined for 104 rushing yards and two TDs.

With only 26 players dressed out, the Cougars (3–3) appear ready for a well-deserved break.

“I think this team is maxed out and we were beat up mentally and physically,” Hall said. “This was a culminating point and a good sendoff and a good way to end the season.”