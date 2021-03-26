High school football: Rogers helps Courtland snap skid, power by James Monroe

The Courtland football team was staring at the possibility of ending its season on a four-game losing streak which was completely unacceptable.
Sparked by the team’s quick-strike potential and a five-touchdown effort from junior running back/linebacker EJ Rogers, the Cougars dominated play en route to a 39–13 victory Friday evening at Robert P. Woods Memorial Stadium.
“They were determined and it was something I hadn’t seen since the first two weeks of the season,” said Courtland coach J.C. Hall. “I couldn’t figure out what was going on. It was a different feel tonight when they gathered in the locker room. And I was like, ‘I really like this. They came to play.’
“And they did a great job. They played for each other—help set the foundation now the seniors have passed the baton. We’re looking forward to the offseason and next football season,” Hall said.
On the third play from scrimmage, Rogers broke outside to his left and race untouched to score on an 80-yard run. Teammate Garrett Underhill hit a line shot on the ensuing kickoff, the football going through two potential JM returners and was finally recovered in the end zone by Cougars’ sophomore Kwame Whitaker.
The Yellow Jackets (1–4) gained eight yards on their initial possession before punting. Three plays later, Rogers broke through the right side of the line for a 57-yard TD romp and the rout was on.
“We punched them right out of the gate,” said Rogers, who rushed for 263 yards on 26 carries. “We knew this was the seniors’ last night, so we all had the same mindset and same goal to come in and play our hearts out and that’s what we did.”
Rogers described the blocking and execution of his offensive line as “impeccable.” And quarterback Liam Wojciechowski had similar feelings.
“EJ is awesome and the O-line is there with him,” the junior signal-caller said. “We came to play a good game and overall the seniors were ready to play. We executed every play. We knew they were going to come out and try to win, but we wanted it more for our seniors.”
Courtland played a key role as well, registering four quarterback sacks and senior linebacker Austin Monroe recovering a fumble.
JM’s Ke’Shaun Wallace and Aidan Ryan combined for 104 rushing yards and two TDs.
With only 26 players dressed out, the Cougars (3–3) appear ready for a well-deserved break.
“I think this team is maxed out and we were beat up mentally and physically,” Hall said. “This was a culminating point and a good sendoff and a good way to end the season.”
JM will wrap up its regular season with a home game against Caroline next Friday at Maury Stadium.
|James Monroe
|0
|0
|7
|6
|—
|13
|Courtland
|26
|6
|7
|0
|—
|39
First Quarter
Ct—EJ Rogers 80-yard run (kick blocked)
Ct—Kwame Whitaker fumble recovery in end zone (run failed)
Ct—EJ Rogers 57-yard run (kick blocked)
Ct—EJ Rogers 16-yard run (Raul Gil run)
Second Quarter
Ct—EJ Rogers 48-yard run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
JM—Aidan Ryan 21-yard run (Jonathan Alessi kick)
Ct—EJ Rogers 2-yard run (Clay Cassiday kick)
Fourth Quarter
JM—Ke’Shaun Wallace 13-yard run (kick failed)
|JM
|Ct
|First downs
|13
|12
|Rushes-yards
|28-103
|42-280
|Passing yards
|138
|44
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-22-0
|2-3-0
|Punts-avg.
|5-24.0
|3-30.3
|Fumbles-lost
|4-2
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|9-85
|7-78