High school football roundup: Albemarle snaps Louisa's 31-game district winning streak

Amaje Parker threw a touchdown pass to lead Albemarle to a 23–7 Jefferson District victory over visiting Louisa on Friday night. The win was the Patriots’ first over the Lions since 2016.
Noah Grevious and Ebenezer McCarthy also scored on short runs while Wyatt Raymond drilled a 25-yard field goal for the Patriots (7–2, 5–1) .
Jordan Smith rushed for 163 yards and a score for the Lions (7–2, 5–1), who were hampered by three interceptions and a lost fumble. Louis saw its 31-game district winning streak come to an end.
|Louisa
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Albemarle
|6
|7
|0
|10
|—
|23
First Quarter
Lou—Jordan Smith 1 run (Caden Lundy kick).
Alb—Noah Grevious 63 pass from Amaje Parker (run failed).
Second Quarter
Alb—Parker 1 run (Wyatt Raymond kick).
Fourth Quarter
Alb—Raymond 25 field goal.
Alb—Ebenezer McCarthy 11 run (Raymond kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
|Lou
|Alb
|First downs
|22
|8
|Rushes-yards
|62-288
|23-180
|Passing yards
|23
|75
|Com-Att-Int
|5-13-3
|3-10-1
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|9-83
|5-57