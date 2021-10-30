High school football roundup: Albemarle snaps Louisa's 31-game district winning streak

Amaje Parker threw a touchdown pass to lead Albemarle to a 23–7 Jefferson District victory over visiting Louisa on Friday night. The win was the Patriots’ first over the Lions since 2016.

Noah Grevious and Ebenezer McCarthy also scored on short runs while Wyatt Raymond drilled a 25-yard field goal for the Patriots (7–2, 5–1) .

Jordan Smith rushed for 163 yards and a score for the Lions (7–2, 5–1), who were hampered by three interceptions and a lost fumble. Louis saw its 31-game district winning streak come to an end.

Louisa 7 0 0 0 — 7 Albemarle 6 7 0 10 — 23

First Quarter

Lou—Jordan Smith 1 run (Caden Lundy kick).