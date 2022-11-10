High school football: Roundup: Caroline needs overtime for first playoff since 1993

The Caroline High School football team earned its first playoff victory since 1993 with a 16-8 triumph over Armstrong in the Region 3B quarterfinals Thursday night at Virginia State University’s Rogers Stadium.

The Cavaliers (5-6) will visit No. 1 seed Brentsville in the region semifinals next week.

It’s Caroline’s first playoff win since a victory over Fort Defiance 29 years ago. It’s also the Cavaliers’ first five-win season since 2008.

The Cavaliers and Wildcats (4-7) entered the overtime period tied at 8 after Armstrong scored on a 30-yard pass from Anthony Allen to Ajenavi Byrd with 40 seconds to go in regulation. Kemari Eberhardt added the two-point conversion run.

Caroline junior quarterback Myles Holmes then connected with sophomore tight end Tyeir Williams in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 5 in the first overtime period. Holmes ran in the two-point conversion for a 16-8 advantage.

The Cavaliers defense stepped up big to force a fourth and goal from the 35 on Armstrong’s overtime possession.

Caroline senior defensive back Seth Davis deflected Allen’s pass in the end zone, setting off a jubilant celebration with the throng of Caroline fans who made the trip to VSU.

The Cavaliers went ahead 8-0 on Marvin Morris’ 74-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and the defense held Armstrong out of the end zone until the end of regulation.

Armstrong’s season comes to an end while the Cavaliers now prepare for a Brentsville team that defeated James Monroe 56-13 Thursday night.

Caroline 0 8

0 0 8

—

16 Armstrong 0 0

0

8 0

— 8

Second quarter

Ca—Marvin Morris 74 run (Vladimir Joacin run)

Fourth quarter

Ar—Ajenavi Byrd 30 pass from Anthony Allen (Kemari Eberhardt run)

Overtime

Ca—Tyeir Williams 5 pass from Myles Holmes (Holmes run)

TEAM STATISTICS

Ca Ar First downs 7 9 Rushing (Att/Yds) 33-209 24-33 Passing yards 49 161 Comp-Att-Int 5-11-1 11-29-1 Punts-Avg. 3-28.3 3-38.3 Fumbles-lost 2-2 6-0 Penalties-yards 6-36 4-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Caroline - Vladimir Joacin 25-106; Marvin Morris - 3-68, TD; Holmes 5-35. Armstrong - Ajenavi Byrd 1-30; Jah’Kei Chavis 1-7; Shmount Wyche 4-22; Kemari Eberhardt 6-3; Marvin Banks 1-(-8); Allen 1-(-21).

PASSING: Caroline - Myles Holmes 5-11-1, 49 yards, TD. Armstrong - Anthony Allen 11-29-1, 161 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Caroline - Malik Johnson 2-49; Tyeir Williams 1-5, TD; William Milsop 1-3; Morris 1-(-8). Armstrong- Leonte Oulahi 6-127; Byrd 2-34; Issuan Jackson 1-3; Eberhardt 1-(-2); Lavert White 1-(-1).

Westmoreland 14, West Point 6: Matt Benson found Jaylen Burrell for a 29-yard score to give Westmoreland the lead, then Benson intercepted a West Point pass with 11 seconds to play to seal the visitor's Region 1A quarterfinal win.

After a scoreless first-half, the Eagles opened the scoring in the third quarter on a scoring run from Jeremiah Redmond, who finished with 92 yards rushing on 21 carries.

After getting stopped at the 1-yard line on the ensuing drive, West Point would force Westmoreland to punt. The Pointers (6-4) then drove 30 yards to tie the score, 6-6, with 8:46 left to play in the final quarter.

The Eagles will now travel to play top-seeded Essex in next week's region quarterfinals.

Westmoreland 0 0 6 8 — 14 West Point 0 0 0 6 — 6

Third quarter

We—Jeremiah Redmond 7-yard run (2-pt. conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

WP—Daniel Duke 1-yard run (kick failed)

We—Jaylen Burrell 29-yard pass from Matt Benson (2-pt. conversion good)

TEAM STATISTICS

We WP First downs 17 17 Rushing (Att/Yds) 22-85 50-210 Passing yards 182 30 Comp-Att-Int 7-19-1 2-3-1 Punts-Avg. 4-9.8 1-37.0 Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2 Penalties-yards 6-45 2-10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Westmoreland—Jeremiah Redmond 21-92, TD; Matt Benson 1-(-7). West Point—Daniel Duke 25-124, TD; Jack Lewis 16-56; Gage Davis 6-27; Rylan Stanley 2-9; Jeremy Ware 1-(-6).

PASSING: Westmoreland—Matt Benson 7-19-1, 182 yards, TD. West Point—Jeremy Ware 1-2-1, 11 yards; Gage Davis 1-1-0, 19 yards.

RECEIVING: Westmoreland—Jaylen Burrell 6-170, TD; Kevin Ellis 1-12. West Point—Jack Lewis 1-19; Daniel Duke 1-11.

Louisa 47, Jefferson Forest 13: Dyzier Carter was on the end of three of Landon Wilson's four touchdown passes to help homestanding Louisa cruise to a Region 5D quarterfinal win.

Gavin Anderson caught the other scoring pass, with Wilson also added a short score on the ground for the Lions (11-0).

Savion Hiter added two rushing scores and 141 yard on nine carries for Louisa, which hosts Salem in next week's region semifinals.

Jefferson Forest 0 7 0 6 — 13 Louisa 14 14 12 7 — 47

First quarter

Lo—Savion Hiter 65-yard run (Caden Lundy kick)

Lo—Landon Wilson 1-yard run (Caden Lundy kick)

Second quarter

Lo—Dyzier Carter 25-yard pass from Landon Wilson (Caden Lundy kick)

JF—Marsteller 8-yard run (kick good)

Lo—Savion Hiter 21-yard run (Caden Lundy kick)

Third quarter

Lo—Dyzier Carter 34-yard pass from Landon Wilson (kick failed)

Lo—Dyzier Carter 23-yard pass from Landon Wilson (2-pt. conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

Lo—Gavin Anderson 38-yard pass from Landon Wilson (Caden Lundy kick)

JF—Boone 1-yard run (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

Lo JF First downs 18 11 Rushing (Att/Yds) 25-237 48-238 Passing yards 208 30 Comp-Att-Int 14-16-0 2-3-0 Punts-Avg. 0-0 n/a Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-1 Penalties-yards 8-51 4-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Louisa—Savion Hiter 9-141, 2TD; Dyzier Carter 4-53; Landon Wilson 6-19, TD; Austin Talley 1-10; Adam Mills 4-8; Tyreke Coleman 1-6.

PASSING: Louisa—Landon Wilson 14-16-0, 208 yards, 4TD.

RECEIVING: Louisa—Dyzier Carter 7-123, 3TD; Savion Hiter 3-25; Gavin Anderson 1-38, TD; Austin Talley 1-13; Alexander Proffitt 1-9; Takai Comfort 1-0.

Amherst 40, Orange 14: Christian Simpson got Orange on the scoreboard first to open the game, but visiting Amherst reeled off 40 unanswered points to get a win in the Region 5D quarterfinals.

Jeremiah Wharton passed for 241 yards and a score, but four interceptions proved tough to overcome for the Hornets (8-3). Brody Foran totaled a season-high 114 receiving yards.

Amherst 6 20 8 6 — 40 Orange 7 0 0 7 — 14

First quarter

Or—Christian Simpson 9-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)

Am—Nic'khale Fleshman 10-yard run (pass failed)

Second quarter

Am—Johnathan Goins 26-yard run (run failed)

Am—Tres Liggon 8-yard run (Tres Liggon run)

Am—Eric West 1-yard run (pass failed)

Third quarter

Am—JJ Morris 5-yard run (Omar McPherson pass from Devonte Wade)

Fourth quarter

Am—Eric West 47-yard run (pass failed)

Or—JaePharoah Carpenter 36-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Austin Frazier kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

Am Or First downs 29 18 Rushing (Att/Yds) 55-438 28-108 Passing yards 65 241 Comp-Att-Int 3-6-0 14-28-4 Punts-Avg. 0-0 4-36.0 Fumbles-lost 5-4 1-1 Penalties-yards 8-90 15-170

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Amherst—Eric West 9-114, 2TD; Tyrique Thomas 11-94; Devonte Wade 4-58; Johnathan Goins 4-52, TD; Nic'khale Fleshman 3-33, TD; Antonio Parrish 2-32; James Travers 1-25; JJ Morris 4-15, TD; Damonte Mosby 8-9; Tres Liggon 4-5, TD: Jy'Shawn Manning 1-1; Team 4-0. Orange—Christian Simpson 11-47, TD; Bryant Chiles 7-37; Jeremiah Wharton 4-14; Dwayne Well 6-10.

PASSING: Amherst—Tyreek Belcher 1-2-0 31 yards; Tres Liggon 1-3-0, 20 yards; Devonte Wade 1-1-0, 14 yards. Orange—Jeremiah Wharton 14-28-4, 241 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Amherst—Omar McPherson 1-31; JJ Morris 1-20; Nic'khale Fleshman 1-14. Orange—Brody Foran 4-114; JaePharoah Carpenter 3-61, TD; Bryant Chiles 2-27; Elijah Coleman 1-26; Christian Simpson 3-9; Darius Holmes 1-4.