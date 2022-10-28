High school football roundup: Caroline outlasts James Monroe in overtime in Battlefield thriller

Caroline 42, James Monroe 41 (OT): The Caroline High School football team captured its third straight Battlefield District victory with a thrilling 42–41 triumph over host James Monroe in overtime Friday night.

It’s the first Caroline win over JM since a 2009 forfeit and the first victory on the field for the Cavaliers over the Yellow Jackets since 2007.

Cavaliers’ sophomore running back Vladimir Joacin scored his fourth touchdown of the night in the extra period, then followed it up with the game-winning 2-point conversion run to spoil the Yellow Jackets’ homecoming.

Joacin finished with 101 yards. Junior quarterback Myles Holmes passed for 221 yards and a score. Wide receiver Malik Johnson recorded 110 receiving yards on eight catches for the Cavaliers (4–5, 3–3 Battlefield), who now aim to host a Region 3B playoff game.

James Monroe quarterback Bryce Caldwell passed for 275 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Tyson Taylor hauled in 11 of those receptions for 140 yards and a score. Taylor also threw a 60-yard touchdown to Marquise Thornley on a double pass on the first play of the game.

The Yellow Jackets (2–7, 1–6 Battlefield) led 14–0 early on. The Cavaliers then reeled off 20 unanswered points, the third straight game they’ve scored at least 20 points before a response from the opponent.

Caroline took a 20–14 lead into intermission. James Monroe tied it at 20 on Caldwell’s 26-yard touchdown strike to Khamari Lawton. The Cavaliers responded with Joacin’s 11-yard scoring run to take a 26–20 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets went ahead 27–26 on Caldwell’s 9-yard scoring run, but Caroline once again struck back with a 1-yard run from Joacin that was set up by Holmes’ 64-yard pass to Cameron Coleman.

Caroline was ahead 34–27 when JM mounted the game-tying drive capped by Caldwell’s 14–yard touchdown pass to Taylor with 1:31 to go to force overtime.

Caroline won the toss and went on defense first. Caldwell found a wide open Tyler Fink for a 10-yard touchdown on JM’s first play of the extra period.

Caroline then called four straight Joacin runs, capped by his 3-yard touchdown and 2-point conversion, setting off a wild Caroline celebration that included two Gatorade baths for first-year head coach Gerard Johnson.

The Cavaliers close the regular season at home next Friday against Spotsylvania. James Monroe visits Chancellor the same night.

Caroline 6 14 6 8 8 — 42 James Monroe 14 0 6 14 7 — 41

First quarter

JM - Marquise Thornley 60 pass from Tyson Taylor (Tanner Ribel kick).

JM - Thornley 9 pass from Bryce Caldwell (Ribel kick).

Ca - Malik Johnson 19 pass from Myles Holmes (kick failed).

Second quarter

Ca - Holmes 1 run (William Milsop pass from Holmes).

Ca - Vladimir Joacin 10 run (pass failed).

Third quarter

JM - Khamari Lawton 26 pass from Caldwell (kick failed).

Ca - Joacin 11 run (run failed).

Fourth quarter

JM - Caldwell 9 run (Ribel kick).

Ca - Joacin 1 run (Tyeir Williams pass from Holmes).

JM - Taylor 14 pass from Caldwell (Ribel kick).

Overtime

JM -Tyler Fink 10 pass from Caldwell (Ribel kick).

Ca -Joacin 3 run (Joacin run).

TEAM STATISTICS

Ca JM First downs 14 18 Rushing (Att/Yds) 20-109 27-75 Passing yards 221 346 Comp-Att-Int 14-27-2 29-41-1 Punts-Avg. 3-21.0 2-18.0 Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-yards 10-50 9-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Caroline - Vladimir Joacin 11-101, 4 TDs; Marvin Morris 2-10; Javoun Morris 4-2; Myles Holmes 3-(-4), TD. James Monroe - Moses Evans 9-40; Keshaun Wallace 10-18; Bryce Caldwell 6-14, TD; Tyson Taylor 1-3.

PASSING: Caroline - Myles Holmes 14-27-2, 221 yards, TD. James Monroe - Bryce Caldwell 27-39-1, 275 yards, 4 TDs; Tyson Taylor 2-2, 71 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Caroline - Malik Johnson 8-110, TD; Cameron Coleman 2-76; M. Morris 4-33. James Monroe - Tyson Taylor 11-140, TD; Marquise Thornley 5-92, 2 TDs; Khamari Lawton 5-54, TD; Evans 2-23; Tyler Fink 2-19, TD; Wallace 2-18.

---------------------------------------------------

King George 34, Spotsylvania 14: King George used a strong running game and two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away for a 34–14 win against Spotsylvania. Aydin Woolfolk, who had a game high 211 yards on 24 carries, scored his second touchdown of the night with seven minutes remaining and Zach Ferguson (14 rushes for 120 yards and two scores) sealed the Foxes' victory with a one-yard plunge in the final seconds.

Spotsylvania's Mason Christopher capped a short drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to cut the Foxes' lead to 21–14 early in the fourth. But King George turned to Woolfolk and Ferguson on the ground to keep its perfect record intact.

King George built a 14–0 lead with touchdown drives on its first two possessions of the game and Spotsylvania answered back with a 12-play march — finished by Christopher's 11-yard scoring pass to Luke Dickinson — to send the game to halftime with the Foxes clinging to a 14–7 advantage.

King George (8–0), which got three interceptions from its defense, plays at Culpeper in a makeup game on Tuesday. Spotsylvania (4–5), which also got an interception from senior Makiah Burke, concludes its regular season next Friday at Caroline.

King George 14 0 7 13 — 34 Spotsylvania 0 7 0 7 — 14



First Quarter

KG-Zach Ferguson 3-yard run (Max Lipinski kick).

KG-Mekhai White 14-yard pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick).

Second Quarter

Sp-Luke Dickinson 11-yard pass from Mason Christopher (Mak Robinson kick).

Third Quarter

KG-Aydin Woolfolk 2-yard run (Lipinski kick).

Fourth Quarter

Sp-Christopher 7-yard run (Robinson kick).

KG-Woolfolk 17-yard run (kick failed).

KG-Ferguson 1-yard run (Lipinski kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

KG Sp First downs 20 10 Rushing (Att/Yds) 40-332 28-117 Passing yards 137 128 Comp-Att-Int 6-15-1 11-20-3 Punts-Avg. 1-14.0 5-29.6 Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-yards 6-59 1-5

RUSHING: King George-Aydin Woolfolk 24-211, 2 TDs; Zach Ferguson 14-120, 2 TDs; Mauricio Blanco 1-3; team 1-(minus-2). Spotsylvania-Johned Benton 9-71; Mason Christopher 13-29, 1 TD; Tyson Anderson 3-11; Wes Swanson 2-8; Jefferson Paz 1-(minus-2). PASSING: King George-Ferguson 6-15-1, 137 yards, 1 TD. Spotsylvania-Christopher 11-20-3, 128 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING: King George-Mekhai White 2-64, 1 TD; Blanco 1-23; Woolfolk 1-21; Josh Powell 1-15; Chanz Wiggins 1-14. Spotsylvania-Paz 5-84; Luke Dickinson 3-27, 1 TD; Isaiah Patterson 1-14; Anderson 1-4; Benton 1-(minus-1).

Orange 33, Goochland 15: The Orange defense held Goochland scoreless after the half and quarterback Jeremiah Wharton threw and ran for a score in the final quarter to help seal a Jefferson District win.

Wharton finished with 169 yards and two scores through the air to go with his score on the ground for the Hornets (7–2, 4–2).

Dwayne Wells ran for 168 yard and Christian Simpson 157 as Orange, which visits Western Albemarle next Friday, raked up 373 yards on the ground for the night.

Orange 6 13 0 14 — 33 Goochland 7 8 0 0 — 15

First quarter

Or—Christian Simpson 5-yard run (kick failed)

Go—Mason Gregory 59-yard pass from Blayke Flaherty (Tyler Black kick)

Second quarter

Or—Brody Foran 29-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (run failed)

Go—Blayke Flaherty 1-yard run (Blayke Flaherty run)

Or—Christian Simpson 11-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)

Fourth quarter

Or—Bryant Chiles 13-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Austin Frazier kick)

Or—Jeremiah Wharton 9-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

Or Go First downs 24 17 Rushing (Att/Yds) 39-373 41-162 Passing yards 169 127 Comp-Att-Int 11-14-0 12-22-0 Punts-Avg. 1-28.0 3-34.7 Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-1 Penalties-yards 10-110 13-110

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Orange—Dwayne Wells 9-168; Christian Simpson 21-157, 2TD; Bryant Chiles 3-26; Jeremiah Wharton 4-18, TD; Team 2-4. Goochland—Jamason Pryor 23-88; Dlayke Flaherty 16-67, TD; Darius Rivers 2-7.

PASSING: Orange—Jeremiah Wharton 11-14-0, 169 yards, 2TD. Goochland—Blayke Flaherty 11-20-0, 130 yards, TD; Malachi Montgomery 1-2-0, -3 yards.

RECEIVING: Orange—Brody Foran 3-52, TD; JaePharoah Carpenter 1-35; Elijah Coleman 2-35; Bryant Chiles 3-16, TD; Dwayne Wells 1-16; Christian Simpson 1-15. Goochland—Mason Gregory 1-59, TD; William Hyer 3-29; Jamason Pryor 5-26; Austen Grady 2-8; Darius Rivers 1-5.

Colonial Beach 54, Lancaster 8: Shaun Johnson rushed for 150 yards and two scored and Paul Holton added three scoring runs and 45 yards to help homestanding Colonial Beach notch its first win of the season.

Jay'lon Butler and Liam McDonough also score for the Drifters (1-8, 2-3), who host Westmoreland next Friday.

Lancaster 0 0 8 — 8 Colonial Beach 14 24 8 8 — 54

First quarter

CB—Shaun Johnson 2-yard run (Charlie Pietras run)

CB—Paul Holton 3-yard run (pass failed)

Second quarter

CB—Paul Holton 3-yard run (Shaun Johnson run)

CB—Shaun Johnson 2-yard run (Paul Holton run)

CB—Paul Holton 3-yard run (Charlie Barron run)

Third quarter

CB—Jay'lon Butler 13-yard run (Paul Holton run)

Fourth quarter

CB—Liam McDonough 17-yard run (Paul Holton run)

La—Darius Smith 31-yard pass from n/a (n/a run)

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING: Lancaster—Jaquarrias Morris 3-(-9); Team 9-(-26); Tyson Henderson 1-12. Colonial Beach—Shaun Johnson 18-150, 2TD; Paul Holton 11-45, 3TD; Lemyreon Brown 4-41; Charlie Barron 2-30; Jay'lon Butler 7-30, TD; Liam McDonough 1-17, TD.

PASSING: Lancaster—Team 4-9-0, 57 yards, TD. Colonial Beach—Charlie Pietras 1-2-0, 25 yards; Shaun Johnson 1-1-0, 27 yards.

RECEIVING: Lancaster—Jaquarrias Morris 1-18; Branndonn Wade 1-11; Darius Smith 2-28, TD. Colonial Beach—Sebastian Carrion 1-25; Charlie Barron 1-27.