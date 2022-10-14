High school football roundup: Caroline posts 24 unanswered points on Courtland to earn Battlefield victory

The Caroline High School football team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 36–22 comeback victory over visiting Courtland on Friday night.

The Cavaliers trailed 22–12 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring Courtland 24–0 in the final frame and hand the Cougars their first district defeat this season.

It is also Caroline’s first Battlefield District victory since a win over the Cougars in 2019.

Caroline (2–5, 1–3 Battlefield) took the lead on an 82-yard touchdown pass from Myles Holmes to Marvin Morris with 1:55 to play. Vladimir Joacin added the 2-point conversion run for a 28–22 advantage.

Caroline sophomore defensive back Richard Lindsey sealed the victory with an interception off a deflected pass and Joacin provided the final margin with a 1-yard scoring run and 2-point conversion with 18 seconds to play.

Earlier in the quarter, Caroline swung the momentum when it scored on a fumble recovery by Seth Davis following a Courtland bad snap on a punt to pull within 22–20.

Holmes passed for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Morris was dominant with 152 receiving yards and two scores. He also rushed for a 47-yard touchdown after bobbling a lateral from Holmes in the third quarter.

Joacin finished with 155 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Cavaliers who host Chancellor next Friday.

Courtland was paced by two touchdown runs from Logan Hays. Kwame Whitaker added a 32-yard touchdown reception from Liam Wojciechowski.

The Cougars (3–4, 3–1) host Culpeper next Friday.

Courtland 2 7 13 0 — 22 Caroline 0 6 6 24 — 36

First quarter

Ct - Safety (Punt snapped out of end zone).

Second quarter

Ca - Marvin Morris 63 pass from Myles Holmes (kick failed).

Ct - Logan Hays 2 run (Kyle Grant kick).

Third quarter

Ct - Hays 17 run (Grant kick).

Ca - Morris 47 run (pass failed).

Ct - Kwame Whitaker 32 pass from Liam Wojciechowski (kick failed).

Fourth quarter

Ca - Seth Davis 1 fumble return (Vladimir Joacin run).

Ca - Morris 82 pass from Holmes (Joacin run).

Ca - Joacin 1 run (Joacin run).

Team Statistics

Ct Ca First downs 13 12 Rushing (Att/Yds) 44-135 33-178 Passing yards 56 160 Comp-Att-Int 4-11-1 7-14-0 Punts-Avg. 1-26 1-30 Fumbles-lost 3-1 2-1 Penalties-yards 6-55 10-95

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Courtland—Jordan Nutter 15-66; Christian Olivella 9-43; Logan Hays 11-36, 2TDs; Jamaal Vick 5-23; Liam Wojciechowski 3-5; Team 1-(-38). Caroline—Vladimir Joacin 25-155, TD; Marvin Morris 1-47, TD; Malik Johnson 1-3; Javoun Morris 2-(-1) Myles Holmes 2-(-9); Team 1-(-17).

PASSING: Courtland—Liam Wojciechowski 4-11-1, 56, TD. Caroline—Myles Holmes 7-14-0, 160, 2TDs.

RECEIVING: Courtland—Kwame Whitaker 3-47, TD; Jamaal Vick 1-9. Caroline—Marvin Morris 3-152, 2TDs; Keegan Brown 1-7; Malik Johnson 1-3; Richard Lindsey 2-(-2).

EASTERN VIEW 64, SPOTSYLVANIA 14

The Cylcones had a second-quarter safety and six first-half touchdowns, rolling to a home win against the Knights

Eastern View quarterback D'Myo Hunter threw four touchdown passes — including two scores and 112 yards on three catches by Tre Brock — and four different Eastern View running backs managed touchdowns. Darius Stafford had 85 rushing yards and Jahiem Frye added a pair of scoring runs in the fourth quarter. Xavier Carr and Kevin Berg also hauled in touchdown passes from Hunter.

Mason Christopher and Landon Fagan scored second-half touchdowns for Spotsylvania (3–4), which hosts James Monroe next Friday. Eastern View (6–1) has a bye next week before traveling to King George for a matchup of Battlefield District frontrunners Oct. 21.

Spotsylvania 0 0 8 6 — 14 Eastern View 14 29 7 14 — 64



First Quarter

EV-Kevin Berg 13-yard pass from D'Myo Hunter (Braden Capellini kick).

EV-Hunter 40-yard run (Capellini kick)

Second Quarter

EV-Safety.

EV-Xavier Carr 21-yard pass from Hunter (Capellini kick).

EV-Darius Stafford 3-yard run (Capellini kick).

EV-Jayden Williams 45-yard run (Capellini kick).

EV-Tre Brock 29-yard pass from Hunter (kick failed).

Third Quarter

EV-Brock 64-yard pass from Hunter (Capellini kick).

Sp-Mason Christopher 7-yard run (Isaiah Patterson from Johned Benton.

Fourth Quarter

Sp-Landon Fagan 1-yard run (run failed).

EV-Jahiem Frye 38-yard run (No. 35 kick).

EV-Frye 19-yard run (No. 35 kick).

Team Statistics

Sp EV First downs 9 16 Rushing (Att/Yds) 47-117 18-249 Passing yards 29 193 Comp-Att-Int 5-10-0 11-17-1 Punts-Avg. 4-28.5 1-35.0 Fumbles-lost 7-2 1-0 Penalties-yards 4-35 4-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Spotsylvania-Johned Benton 12-43; Tyson Anderson 5-34; Dante Chevalier 2-19; Landon Fagan 2-17, 1 TD; Isaiah Patterson 3-9; Wyatt Thompson 1-8; Wes Swanson 3-6; Justin Coppage 1-4; Mason Christopher 12-2, 1 TD; Matt Moore 1-2; Luke Dickinson 1-2; Zach Howell 1-1; team 2-(minus-30). Eastern View-Darius Stafford 9-85, 1 TD; Jahiem Frye 5-65, 2 TD; D'Myo Hunter 2-52, 1 TD; Jayden WIlliams 2-47, 1 TD. PASSING: Spotsylvania-Christopher 5-10-0, 29 yards. Eastern View-Hunter 11-15-1, 193 yards, 4 TDs; Williams 0-1-0; Kevin Berg 0-1-0.

RECEIVING: Spotsylvania-Benton 3-16; Jefferson Paz 2-13. Eastern View-Tre Brock 3-112, 2 TD; Xavier Carr 4-54, 1 TD; Kevin Berg 1-13, 1 TD; Williams 1-12; Stafford 1-8; Kanye Russell 1-6.

ORANGE 42, FLUVANNA 7

The Hornets exploded for four touchdowns in an 8½-minute stretch of the third quarter to break open a close game en route to a Jefferson District win.

Jeremiah Wharton connected twice with Elijah Wharton to touchdowns, the second time the opening score of the third frame. Naziere Mcintosh added a pick-six a couple plays later and Dwayne Wells contributed two scoring runs to close out the burst.

Well finished with 101 yards rushing and Wharton 143 passing yards for the Hornets (5–1, 2–1), who bounced back from their first loss of the season last week against unbeaten Louisa.

Orange 14 0 28 0 — 42 Fluvanna 0 7 0 0 — 7

First quarter

Or—Elijah Coleman 34-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Dwayne Wells run)

Or—Bryant Chiles 1-yard run (pass failed)

Second quarter

Fl—Isaac Lewis 15-yard run (Cullen Long kick)

Third quarter

Or—Elijah Coleman 3-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Bryant Chiles run)

Or—Naziere Mcintosh 40-yard interception return (Bryan Chile run)

Or—Dwayne Wells 1-yard run (run failed)

Or—Dwayne Wells 17-yard run (run failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

Or Fl First downs 17 11 Rushing (Att/Yds) 29-186 44-158 Passing yards 143 0 Comp-Att-Int 11-18-2 0-5-1 Punts-Avg. 0-0 4-29.8 Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1 Penalties-yards 6-60 2-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Orange—Dwayne Wells 11-101, 2TD; Bryant Chiles 9-56, TD; Jeremiah Wharton 3-29; Keondre Hudgens 4-8; Elijah Coleman 1-0; Team 1-(-8). Fluvanna—Isaac Lewis 9-60, TD; Clayton Cannaday 17-55; Richard Price 10-25; Jacob Morris 5-15; Camdyn Via 1-3; Team 2-0.

PASSING: Orange—Jeremiah Wharton 11-18-2, 143 yards, 2TD. Fluvanna—Camdyn Via 0-5-0.

RECEIVING: Orange—Elijah Coleman 4-62, 2TD; Bryant Chile 2-27; Darius Holmes 2-18; JaePharoah Carpenter 1-13; Brody Foran 1-13; Dwayne Wells 1-10. Fluvanna—none.

NORTHUMBERLAND 20, WESTMORELAND 14

Jordan Saunders rushed for two scores to give Westmoreland a 14-0 lead, but visiting Northumberland scored 20 unanswered points to take home a Northern Neck District win.

Saunders finished with 99 yards on the ground, but tossed four costly interceptions as the Eagles (3-3, 1-1) couldn't overcome six turnovers.

Northumberland 0 8 6 6 — 20 Westmoreland 6 8 0 0 — 14

First Quarter

We—Jordan Saunders 35 run (kick failed).

Second quarter

We—Jordan Saunders 2 run (2pt good).

Nu—Antoine Mills 75 kickoff return (2pt good).

Third Quarter

Nu—Kyle Dobyns 1 run (2pt failed).

Fourth Quarter

Nu—Cameron Seldon 41 run (2pt good).

Team Statistics

Nu We First downs 17 16 Rushing (Att/Yds) 41-198 24-126 Passing yards -4 53 Comp-Att-Int 3-14-2 6-17-4 Punts-Avg. 0-0 3-22.7 Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-2 Penalties-yards 6-40 6-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Northumberland—Cameron Seldon 14-92, TD; Antoine Mills 14-54; Marcus Bromley Jr. 4-28; Cintez Gibson1-25; Serdrit Williams Jr. 3-19; Kyle Dobyns 5-(-20). Westmoreland— Jordan Saunders 14-99, 2TDs; Jeremiah Redmond 10-27.

PASSING: Northumberland— Kyle Dobyns 2-10-2; Serdrit Williams Jr. 0-2-0; Cameron Seldon 1-2-0, (-4). Westmoreland— Jordan Saunders 6-17-4, 53.

RECEIVING: Northumberland— Antonie Mills 1-11; Marcus Bromley Jr. 1-(-4); Cameron Seldon 1-(-11). Westmoreland— Vaughn Harris 3-18; Kevin Eillis 1-27; Jaylen Burrell 1-8.

Thursday's game

JAMES MONROE 17, CULPEPER 15

Bryce Caldwell threw for 143 yard and two scores to help lead the Yellow Jackets to a hard-fought Battlefield District victory over the host Blue Devils.

Ke'Shaun Wallace finished with 50 yards rushing on 15 carries and added three catches for 63 yards and a score. Tyler Fink caught James Monroe's other score.