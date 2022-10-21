High school football roundup: Caroline pulls away from Chancellor for win, playoff sport

The Caroline football team secured a Region 3B playoff berth with a hard-fought 24–8 Battlefield District home victory over Chancellor on Friday night.

The Cavaliers (3–5, 2–3) has qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and has won back-to-back district games for the first time since 2012.

Their defense led the way against the Chargers (0–8, 0–5).

The Cavaliers intercepted five passes on the night, led by safety Malik Collins’ two picks. Malik Johnson, Seth Davis and Richard Lindsey added one interception apiece.

Lindsey also scored on a 63-yard punt return to give the Cavaliers an 18–8 lead in the third quarter.

Myles Holmes found Johnson for a 36-yard scoring strike later in the quarter to make it 24–8.

Chancellor got off to an 8-0 lead on a 10-yard scoring run by Tysean Wilson and a safety on a mishandled punt by Caroline.

But the Cavaliers answered with Javoun Morris’ 15-yard scoring run in the second quarter. Quarterback Myles Holmes then hooked up with Keegan Brown on a 30-yard touchdown strike with 3 seconds to go before halftime to give Caroline its first lead, 12–8.

Holmes finished with 142 passing yards and two scores. Vladimir Joacin added 80 rushing yards for the Cavaliers, who visit James Monroe next Friday. Chancellor visits Culpeper the same night.

Chancellor 6 2 0 0 – 8 Caroline 0 12 12 0 – 24

First Quarter

Ch—Tysean Wilson 10 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

Ch—Safety

Ca—Javoun Morris 15 run (run failed)

Ca—Keegan Brown 30 pass from Myles Holmes (kick failed)

Third Quarter

Ca—Richard Lindsey 63 punt return (run failed) Ca - Malik Johnson 36 pass from Holmes (pass failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

Ch Ca First downs 9 10 Rushing (Att/Yds) 32-68 25-80 Passing yards 86 142 Comp-Att-Int 12-23-5 7-12-0 Punts-Avg. 2-29.5 4-18.7 Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-1 Penalties-yards 5-41 9-93

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Chancellor—Tysean Wilson 20-62, TD; Dawud Smith 1-7; Justin Wright 4-6; Dwayne Stewart 4-1; Ferguson 2-(-3); Team 1-(-11). Caroline— Vladimir Joacin 18-80; Javoun Morris 2-24, TD; Holmes 4-(-9); Team 1-(-15).

Passing: Chancellor—Leo Ferguson 12-23-5, 86 yards. Caroline—Myles Holmes 7-12-0, 142 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving: Chancellor—Brody Brennan 6-43; Logan Hunter 2-23; Kenneth Parker 3-17; Stewart 1-3. Caroline—Malik Johnson 2-77, TD; Keegan Brown 2-31, TD; William Milsop 2-24; Joacin 1-11.

King George 23, Eastern View 13: Mekhai White caught two touchdown passes from Zach Ferguson as the Foxes held off the Cyclones to take over the Battlefield District lead.

White finished with three receptions for 107 yards for the Foxes (7–0, 4–0), who built a 23–0 first-half lead and held on for their 19th straight Battlefield District victory and their 26th consecutive regular-season win.

Ferguson threw for 162 yards and the two touchdowns, and also ran for 48 yards and a score. Aidyn Ferguson added 118 rushing yards on 20 carries.

.King George visits Spotsylvania next Friday. Eastern View (7–2, 5–1) .

Mountain View 32, Brooke Point 7: Jackson Sigler threw five touchdown passes as the WIldcats rebounded from their first loss of the season to top the Black-Hawks.

Jaiden Fair and Carter Adams each caught two of Sigler’s scoring passes. Fair’s TDs covered 37 and 48 yards, while Adams scored from 13 and 11 yards out. Pierre Harris also caught a touchdown pass.

Sigler finished 16 for 24 for 199 yards, with Fair catching five passes for 89 yards. Ike Daniels added 118 rushing yards on 17 carries, topping 1,000 for the season.

Daniel Coles scored Brooke Point’s touchdown on a 3-yard second-quarter run.

Mountain View (7–1, 3–1 Commonwealth) hosts North Stafford next Friday. Brooke Point (3–5, 2–2) visits Colonial Forge.

Spotsylvania 43, James Monroe 26: Three long first-half touchdowns and a couple of late interceptions helped Spotsylvania hold off James Monroe for a Battlefield District win.

Jefferson Paz had a 65-yard scoring run on the Knights' first snap of the game. Later, teammate Tyson Anderson caught a 78-yard touchdown pass from Mason Christopher to put the Knights up 14-0.

After James Monroe had cut the Spotsylvania lead to 14-7 midway through the second quarter, Wes Swanson broke a 70-yard run up the middle to put the Knights back in control.

Johned Benton added a pair of second-half touchdowns for Spotsylvania and finished with 92 yards on 11 carries, as the Knights rolled up 377 yards on the ground. Anderson also had a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown.

JM quarterback Bryce Caldwell was 23-of-43 passing for 269 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Khamari Lawton. Caldwell also scored on a short run.

Spotsylvania (4-4, 3-2) is at home against King George Friday, while James Monroe (2-6, 1-4) hosts Caroline.

James Monroe 0 13 6 6 — 25 Spotsylvania 7 14 7 15 — 43

First quarter

Sp—Jefferson Paz 65-yard run (Mak Robinson kick)

Second quarter

Sp—Tyson Anderson 78-yard pass from Mason Christopher (Robinson kick)

JM—Tyson Taylor 3-yard pass from Bryce Caldwell (Tanner Ribel kick)

Sp—Wes Swanson 70-yard run (Robinson kick)

JM—Caldwell 1-yard run (kick failed)

Third quarter

Sp—Johned Benton 9-yard run (Robinson kick)

JM—Khamari Lawton 15-yard pass from Caldwell (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

Sp—Benton 43-yard run (Paz from Christopher)

JM—Lawton 13-yard pass from Caldwell (pass failed)

Sp—Anderson 7-yard run (Robinson kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

JM Sp First downs 17 17 Rushing (Att/Yds) 15-55 41-377 Passing yards 269 87 Comp-Att-Int 23-43-2 2-5-0 Punts-Avg. 1-32.0 1-34.0 Fumbles-lost 0-0 6-0 Penalties-yards 6-40 5-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: James Monroe-Moses Evans 4-27; Bryce Caldwell 6-21, 1 TD; Tre Coles 5-7. Spotsylvania-Johned Benton 11-92, 2 TDs; Wes Swanson 4-85, 1 TD; Jefferson Paz 5-78, 1 TD; Mason Christopher 10-67; Tyson Anderson 6-65, 1 TDs; Makiah Burke 1-20; team 4-(minus-30).

PASSING: James Monroe-Caldwell 23-43-2, 269 yards, 3 TDs. Spotsylvania-Christopher 2-5-0, 87 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING: James Monroe-Khamari Lawton 5-79, 2 TDs; Tyson Taylor 6-65, 1 TD; Marquise Thornley 5-53; Kamari Catlett 3-45; RJ Turner 1-15; Coles 1-13; Tyler Fink 1-7; Isaac Ealy 1-(minus-5). Spotsylvania-Anderson 1-78, 1 TD; Matt Moore 1-9.

Orange 34, Monticello 7: Bryant Chiles punched in three scores on the ground and Christian Simpson finished with 129 yards rushing and a score to help Orange get a Jefferson District win.

Chiles added 10 solo tackles on defense, while Brody Foran and Naziere Mcintosh grabbed interceptions for the Hornets (6-2, 3-2), who visit Goochland on Friday.

Monticello 0 0 7 0 — 7 Orange 14 6 7 7 — 34

First quarter

Or—Christian Simpson 48-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)

Or—Bryant Chiles 8-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)

Second quarter

Or—Bryant Chiles 22-yard run (kick failed)

Third quarter

Or—Bryant Chiles 2-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)

Mo—Selorm Kartey 28-yard pass from Matt Dixon (Carter Trout kick)

Fourth quarter

Or—Jeremiah Wharton 17-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

Mo Or First downs 9 20 Rushing (Att/Yds) 24-32 35-282 Passing yards 107 112 Comp-Att-Int 24-32-2 10-15-0 Punts-Avg. 3-28.3 1-27.0 Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-yards 7-75 6-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Monticello—Selorm Kartey 16-30; Matt Dixon 4-3; Lisaad Rose 2-0; Ezekiel Pour 1-(-2). Orange—Christian Simpson 11-129, TD; Bryant Chiles 11-71, 3TD; Dwayne Wells 5-43; Jeremiah Wharton 7-39, TD; Elijah Coleman 1-0.

PASSING: Monticello—Matt Dixon 10-23-2, 107 yards, TD. Orange—Jeremiah Wharton 10-14-0, 112 yards; Christopher Locker 0-1-0.

RECEIVING: Monticello—D'Rhon Jackson 3-43; Selorm Kartey 2-31, TD; Elijah Fields 1-20; Jacob Messinger 1-6; Tre Early 2-4; Clarence Feggans 1-3. Orange—JaePharoah Carpenter 2-49; Brody Foran 4-28; Elijah Coleman 1-18; Christian Simpson 1-15; Darius Holmes 1-2; Elijah Mullins 1-2.

Rappahannock 24, Westmoreland 22: Jordan Saunders rushed for 137 yards and two scores and passed for 130 yards and another score for Westemoreland, but the visitors couldn't hold off Rappahannock in Northern Neck District action.

Vaughn Harris caught Saunders' scoring pass and was on the end of 120 of the passing yards for the Eagles (3–4, 1–2), who host Essex on Thursday.

Westmoreland 8 6 0 8 — 22 Rappahannock 7 3 7 7 — 24

First quarter

Ra—Zavian Baylor 36-yard run (Luis Martinez-Silva kicks)

We—Jordan Saunders 75-yard run (2-pt conversion good)

Second quarter

We—Vaughn Harris 8-yard pass from Jordan Saunders (2-pt conversion failed)

Ra—Luis Martinez-Silva field goal

Third quarter

Ra—Zavian Baylor 2-yard run (Luis Martinez-Silva kick)

Fourth quarter

Ra—Brandon Coleman 25-yard pass from Gabriel Reyes (Luis Martinez-Silva kick)

We—Jordan Saunders 14-yard run (2-pt conversion good)

TEAM STATISTICS

We Ra First downs 14 12 Rushing (Att/Yds) 27-174 33-116 Passing yards 130 121 Comp-Att-Int 7-19-0 9-15-0 Punts-Avg. 2-2.5 5-33.0 Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-yards 7-35 8-78

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Westmoreland—Jordan Saunders 10-137, 2TD; Jeremiah Redmond 13-36; Trevay Jackson 2-1; Ahmond Ashton 1-1; Matt Benson 1-(-11). Rappahannock—Zavian Baylor 14-81, 2TD; Javontri Fauntleroy 5-24; Hezekiah Bailey 5-10; Gabriel Davis 5-3; Daniel Sydnor 1-1; Team 3-(-3).

PASSING: Westmoreland—Jordan Saunders 7-19-0, 130 yards, TD. Rappahannock—Gabriel Davis 8-14-0, 104 yards, TD; Zavian Baylor 1-1-0, 17 yards.

RECEIVING: Westmoreland—Vaughn Harris 6-120, TD; Kevin Ellis 1-10. Rappahannock—Javontri Fauntleroy 5-102; Zavian Baylor 3-(-6); Brandon Coleman 1-25, TD.

Atlantic Shores Christian 17, Fredericksburg Christian 14: Fredericksburg Christian held a 14–7 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but homestanding Atlantic Shores Christian was able to score with three minutes to play and hand the Eagles their first loss of the season.

FCS (7–1) took a 14–7 lead in the third quarter after Drake Morris hit Bishop Heard-Samuels for a 57-yard touchdown pass.

Atlantic Shore put together nice drive on their following series, but the Eagles defense tightened up inside to 5-yard line and eventually stuffed the Seahawks fourth-down run attempt at the 1-yard line.

On FCS' ensuing offensive play, however, Atlantic Shores brought down the Eagle's runner in the end zone for a safety, cutting its deficit to 14–9.

The hosts returned the ensuing free kick to the 50-yard line before driving for the go-ahead touchdown and subsequent 2-point conversion for a 19–14 lead in the waning minutes.

The Eagles would advance to midfield but saw Morris' fourth-down pass attempt knocked down before the Seahawks offense ran out the clock to seal the win.

The game had gone into the half tied 0-0 before Fredericksburg Christian opened the scoring in the third quarter.

Noah Martin out-leaped two defenders at the front of the end zone to haul in a scoring pass from Morris to make it 7–0.

After a defensive stop by the Eagles, a costly interception by Morris was returned 70-yards by the Seahawks to knot the scored at 7-all.

Northumberland 45, Colonial Beach 6: Shaun Johnson rushed for a season-high 165 yards and a score on 21 carries to lead Colonial Beach, but homestandings Northumberland was able to secure a Northern Neck District win.

Johnson's 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter brought the Drifters to within 20-6, but the Indians answered with two more scores the rest of the way to seal the win.

Paul Holton added 89 yards rushing, also a season high, for the Drifters (0-3, 0-8), who host Lancaster on Friday.

Colonial Beach 0 0 6 0 — 6 Northumberland 14 14 13 3 — 45

First quarter

No—Antoine Mills Jr. 11-yard run (kick good)

No—Khayleb Williams 74-yard pass from #3 (kick good)

Second quarter

No—Cameron Seldon 15-yard run (kick good)

No—Cameron Seldon 65-yard pass from Khayleb Williams (kick good)

Third quarter

No—Antione Mills Jr. 47-yard run (kick failed)

CB—Shaun Johnson 5-yard run (pass failed)

No—Markiel Cockrell 46-yard run (kick good)

Fourth quarter

No—25-yard field goal

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Colonial Beach—Shaun Johnson 21-165, TD; Paul Holton 11-89; Charlie Barron 3-16; Charlie Pietras 4-(-10); Jay'lon Butler 3-10; Lemyreon Brown 2-6; Liam McDonough 1-(-10). Northumberland—Antione Mills Jr. 8-95, 2TD; Cameron Seldon 4-39, TD; Serdrit Williams Jr. 2-10; Markiel Cockrell 4-61, TD; Anthony Gregory Jr. 4-6; Lawrence George 1-(-5); Kyle Dobyns 1-2.

PASSING: Colonial Beach—Charlie Pietras 0-2-1; Shaun Johnson 0-1-0. Northumberland—Serdrit Williams Jr. 2-4-0, 139 yards, 2TD.

RECEIVING: Colonial Beach—none. Northumberland—Khayleb Williams 1-74, TD; Cameron Seldon 1-65, TD.