Michael Creamer scored three times on the ground and Stafford’s defense allowed just four first downs in a dominant 41–0 shutout of Chancellor on Thursday night.

Gavin Wright and Edwin Searcy added rushing touchdowns for the Indians (1–1), who took the field for the first time in 2023 after social media posts led to a forfeit of their scheduled Aug. 25 season opener against James Monroe.

Stafford’s Zorian Sutton returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown as the first half expired, giving the Indians a 34–0 lead at the break.

Chancellor has now gone eight quarters without scoring to start the season. The Chargers (0–2) possessed the ball for more than six minutes during a 12-play second quarter drive before ultimately turning the ball over on downs.

—Joey LoMonaco

Chancellor 0 0 0 0 — 0 Stafford 14 20 7 0 — 41

First quarter

St-Michael Creamer 8 run (Andrew Stalteri kick).

St-Creamer 1 run (Stalteri kick).

Second quarter

St-Gavin Wright 9 run (Stalteri kick).

St-Creamer 22 run (kick fail).

St-Zorian Sutton 53 interception return (Stalteri kick).

Third quarter

St-Edwin Searcy 3 run (Stalteri kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

Ch St First downs 4 21 Rushes-yards 17-23 37-273 Passing yards 33 35 Comp-Att-Int 3-14-3 3-6-1 Punts-Avg. 1-38 0-0 Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-yards 6-65 5-52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Chancellor-Dwayne Stewart 11-16; Dawud Smith 5-7; Justin Wright 1-0. Stafford Michael Creamer 13-83, 3 TDs; Searcy 7-72, TD; Wright 6-49, TD; Malachi Creamer 5-27; Dominic Smith 3-28; Zion Gray 1-5; Noah Dorazio 1-0; Cam Belman 1-9.

PASSING: Chancellor-Leo Ferguson 4-12-2, 33 yards; Stewart 0-2-1, 0 yards. Stafford-Wright 3-6-1, 35 yards.

RECEIVING: Chancellor-Freddie Shaw 2-15; Stewart 1-9; Jonathan Thompson 1-9. Stafford-Gray 1-3; Zachary Johnson 1-14; Johnny Hinz Jr. 1-18.

Brooke Point 58, Spotsylvania 7

Brooke Point's Daniel Coles caught a 71-yard touchdown reception on the Black–Hawks' first offensive play and added three more rushing scores in a 58–7 win against Spotsylvania.

Brooke Point's Jacob Dalton also scored twice, catching six balls for 120 yards, and Black–Hawks quarterback Gabe Dombek finished 11 of 16 through the air for 225 yards.

Jefferson Paz had a 40-yard touchdown run for Spotsylvania (0–2), which opens Battlefield District play at Carolina next Friday.

Spotsylvania 0 7 0 0 — 7 Brooke Point 21 7 16 14 — 58 First Quarter BP-Daniel Coles 71 pass from Gabe Dombek (Matthew Moss kick). BP-Jacob Dalton 25 pass from Dombek (Moss kick). BP-Reggie Hill 75 fumble return (Moss kick). Second Quarter Sp-Jefferson Paz 40 run (Corbin Benton kick). BP-Coles 3 (Moss kick) Third Quarter BP-Safety. BP-Coles 8 run (Moss kick). BP-Coles 7 run (Moss kick). Fourth Quarter BP-Dalton 27 from Aiden Fox (Moss kick). BP-Isaiah Willis 50 run TEAM STATISTICS Sp BP First Downs 9 18 Rushes-yards 42-157 24-174 Passing yards 29 252 Comp-Att-Int 2-10-0 12-17-1 Punts-Avg. 2-8.0 2-24.0 Fumbles-lost 4-2 0-0 Penalties-yards 2-10 7-75 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing: Spotsylvania-Jefferson Paz 5-51, 1 TD; Johned Benton 14-41; Christopher Williams 4-39; Luke Dickinson 7-15; Landon Fagan 5-8; Dante Chevalier 2-4; Braylon Puller 2-2; Corbin Benton 1-0; team 2-(minus-5). Brooke Point-Daniel Coles 10-72, 3 TDs; Isaiah Willis 4-71, 1 TD; Khalil Ashford 6-18; Gabe Dombek 4-13. Passing: Spotsylvania-Fagan 2-9-0, 29 yards; Johned Benton 0-1-0. Brooke Point-Dombek 11-16-1, 225 yards, 2 TDs; Aiden Fox 1-1-0, 27 yards, 1 TD. Receiving: Spotsylvania-Jefferson Paz 2-29. Brooke Point-Jacob Dalton 6-120, 2 TDs; Coles-3-88, 1 TD; Craig Guyton 2-29; AJ Guzman 1-15.