High school football roundup: James Monroe rallies as its defense pitches a shutout in the second half

The James Monroe football team overcame an 11-point first-half deficit to defeat visiting Charlottesville 31-21 Friday night.
Yellow Jackets’ junior quarterback Bryce Caldwell passed for 169 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a score.
Senior receiver Tyson Taylor hauled in six receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Khamari Lawton recorded a touchdown reception and an interception for the Yellow Jackets (1-1).
Eddison Duolo paced the Black Knights (0-2) with 100 rushing yards and a 90 yard kickoff return for a score.
James Monroe has a bye next week before it hosts Mountain View Sept. 16 in nondistrict action.
|Charlottesville
|14
|7
|0
|0
|—
|21
|James Monroe
|7
|10
|7
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
JM—Tyson Taylor 29 pass from Bryce Caldwell (Tanner Ribel kick)
Ch—Eddison Duolo 90 kickoff return (Utsab Rai kick)
Ch—Scoot Jones 20 pass from Sethaun Nowell (Rai kick)
Second Quarter
JM—Ribel 24 field goal
Ch—Semaj Dennis (Rai kick)
JM—Taylor 31 pass from Caldwell (Ribel kick)
Third Quarter
JM—Caldwell 6 run (Ribel kick)
Fourth Quarter
JM—Khamari Lawton 12 pass from Caldwell (Ribel kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
|Ch
|JM
|First downs
|9
|15
|Rushing (Att/Yds)
|33-116
|28-106
|Passing yards
|65
|169
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-9-2
|15-23-1
|Punts-Avg.
|3-20.3
|2-38.5
|Fumbles-lost
|8-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|11-72
|8-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Charlottesville—Eddison Duolo 17-100; Nowell 8-6; Jeremiah Walker 2-3; Semaj Dennis 4-7, TD; Jamil McCollough 1-0; Casarez 1-0. James Monroe—Keshaun Wallace 17-28; Emmanuel Ellis 2-10; Isaac Ealy 1-1; Tyson Taylor 2-25; Caldwell 6-42, TD.
PASSING: Charlottesville—Sethaun Nowell 3-8-2, 65 yards, TD; Nick Casarez 0-1-0. James Monroe—Bryce Caldwell 15-23-1, 169 yards, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING: Charlottesville—Scoot Jones 1-20, TD; Max Timmins 1-24; Duolo 1-21. James Monroe—Taylor 6-124, 2 TDs; Wallace 2-10; Kamari Catlett 2-7; RJ Turner 2-8; Khamari Lawton 2-26, TD; Ellis 1-6.
ORANGE 53, CULPEPER 27
Dwayne Wells got Orange rolling early, scoring two rushing touchdowns and a third on a interception return, as the Hornets pulled away for a nondistrict win.
Wells would add another rushing score and churned out 166 yards on the ground for the Hornets (2-0). Christian Simpson add 174 total yards with an rushing and receiving touchdown.
Bennett Sutherland finished with 199 yards passing, with two scores through the air and a third on the ground for Culpeper (0-2), which next visits Fauquier on Friday.
Orange begins Jefferson District play Friday when Charlottesville pays a visit to Porterfield Park.
|Culpeper
|0
|7
|8
|12
|—
|27
|Orange
|7
|27
|20
|0
|—
|54
First Quarter
Or—Dwayne Wells 15-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Second Quarter
Or—Dwayne Wells 32-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—Dwayne Wells 38-yard interception return (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—Christian Simpson 66-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (kick failed)
Cu—Devon Polleri 35-yard run (RJ Uribe kick)
Or—JaePharoah Carpenter 11-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Austin Frazier kick)
Third Quarter
Or—Bryant Chiles 27-yard run (Austin Fraizer kick)
Or—Dwayne Wells 66-yard run (kick failed)
Cu—Dalton Butler 67-yard pass from Bennett Sutherland (Devon Polleri pass to Cole Plaster)
Or—Christian Simpson 6-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Fourth Quarter
Cu—RJ Uribe 5-yard pass from Bennett Sutherland (pass failed)
Cu—Bennett Sutherland 2-yard run (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
|Cu
|Or
|First downs
|17
|19
|Rushing (Att/Yds)
|27-57
|29-339
|Passing yards
|199
|155
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-30-2
|9-18-1
|Punts-Avg.
|4-37.5
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|7-65
|13-125
INDIVIDUAL STATICTICS
RUSHING: Culpeper—Devon Polleri 7-46, TD; Dalton Butler 7-19; Je’Quarius Williams 4-4; Bennett Sutherland 8-(-8); Team 1-(-4). Orange—Dwayne Wells 6-166, 3TD; Christian Simpson 12-108, TD; Bryant Chiles 3-13; Team 1-0.
PASSING: Culpeper—Bennett Sutherland 17-30-2, 199 yards, 2TD. Orange—Jeremiah Wharton 9-18-1, 155 yards, 2TD.
RECEIVING: Culpeper—Cole Plaster 6-72; Dalton Butler 1-67, TD; James Miles 5-43; Garrettt Damewood 1-9; RJ Uribe 1-5, TD; Devon Polleri 1-4; Je’Quarius Williams 2-(-1). Orange—Christian Simpson 1-66, TD; Brody Foran 2-30; Bryant Chiles 3-28; Darius Holmes 2-20; JaePharoah Carpenter 1-11, TD.
FRED. CHRISTIAN 48, NORFOLK CHRISTIAN 0
Drake Morris threw five touchdown passes, two each to Noah Martin and Bishop Heard-Samuels en route to a comfortable win at Norfolk Christian.
Luke Chilton also had a receiving score, while Gabe Carvajal and Christian Ray each rushed for one score for the Eagles (2-0), who entertain St. Anne’s-Belfield next Saturday afternoon.