High school football roundup: Lake Braddock edges North Stafford with late 2-point stop

LAKE BRADDOCK 20, NORTH STAFFORD 19
Cliff Davis snagged a 36-yard scoring pass from strike from Nick Pearson with about a minute left, but North Stafford came up short on a 2-point conversion run allowing Lake Braddock to hang on for the win.
Tevin White opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 32-yard run staking the Wolverines (2-1) to a 6-0 lead.
The Bruins than ran off 20 straight points to close out the half with a 20-6 advantage.
After a scoreless third quarter, Pearson found Dino Jones for a 25-yard score late in the final frame to bring North Stafford within 20-13.
The Wolverines host Riverbend next Friday.
|North Stafford
|6
|0
|0
|13
|—
|19
|Lake Braddock
|6
|14
|0
|0
|—
|20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: North Stafford—Tevin White 20–123, TD; Zion Gray 2-5; Jack Pearson 4-(-1); Isaiah Stevens 4-(-1); Yaya Conteh 1-23.
PASSING: North Stafford—Jack Pearson 15-29-2, 166 yards, 2TD.
RECEIVING: North Stafford—Dino Jones 8-97, TD; Cliff Davis 4-59, TD; Nick Perkins 1-11; Micah Brown 1-9.
HARRISONBURG 25, ORANGE 20
Harrisonburg’s Kris Waller caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Keenan Glago with five minutes to play to help the Blue Streaks hand the Hornets their first loss of the season.
Paul Poirier accounted for 218 total yards and tossed three scoring strikes, two to Sheldon Robinson for Orange (3-1), which has a bye next week.
|Orange
|8
|6
|6
|0
|—
|20
|Harrisonburg
|0
|19
|0
|6
|—
|25
First Quarter
Or—Sheldon Robinson 15-yard pass from Paul Poirier (Paul Poirier run)
Second Quarter
Ha—Tyrell Foster 1-yard run (run failed)
Ha—Aaron McAfee Jr. 4-yard run (run failed)
Or—Sheldon Robinson 68-yard pass from Paul Poirier (Austin Fraizer kick)
Ha—Tyrell Foster 7-yard run (Guillermo Lopez Mejia kick).
Third Quarter
Or—Brody Foran 7-yard pass from Paul Poirier (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
Ha—Kris Walker 15-yard pass from Keenan Glago (run failed).
|Or
|Ha
|First downs
|12
|20
|Rushes-yards
|24-72
|49-250
|Passing yards
|135
|40
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-17-0
|3-8-1
|Punts-Avg.
|5-27.0
|2-30.5
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|6-55
|6-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Orange—Paul Poirier 16-83; Sheldon Robinson 3-7; Jeremiah Wharton 2-(-3); Darius Holmes 1-(-5); Team 2-(-10). Harrisonburg—Aaron McAfee Jr. 22-147, TD; Tyrell Foster 11-47, 2TD; Keenan Glago 8-31; Dylan Burnette 6-25; Team 2-0.
PASSING: Orange—Paul Poirier 8-17-0, 135 yards, 3TD. Harrisonburg—Keenan Glago 3-8-1, 40 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Orange—Sheldon Robinson 6-121, 2TD; Brody Foran 2-14. Harrisonburg—Kris Walker 1-15, TD; Xavier Williams 1-14; Ray Tirado 1-11.
LOUISA 33, FLUVANNA 0
Austin Talley rushed for 144 yards and a score to help Louisa cruise to a Jefferson District win.
Jordan Smith added a score on the ground and on a 78-yard pass play from Landon Wilson for the Lions (3-1, 1-0), who host Charlottesville next Friday.
|Fluvanna
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Louisa
|6
|20
|0
|7
|—
|33
First Quarter
Lo—Jordan Smith 31-yard run (Caden Lundy kick)
Second Quarter
Lo—Austin Talley 25-yard run (2-point conversion failed)
Lo—Landon Wilson 6-yard run (Caden Lundy kick)
Lo—Jordan Smith 78-yard pass from Landon Wilson (Zachary Slaughter kick)
Fourth Quarter
Lo—Tyreke Coleman 16-yard run (Caden Lundy kick)
|Fl
|Lo
|First downs
|9
|17
|Rushes-yards
|36-136
|36-401
|Passing yards
|58
|107
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-9-2
|3-11-1
|Punts-Avg.
|n/a
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|8-45
|8-89