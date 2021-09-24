High school football roundup: Louisa shuts out Charlottesville

The Louisa defense held Charlottesville to 100 total yards to help the Lions get back in the win column with a Jefferson District win.
Landon Wilson passed for two second-half scores and got the scoring started on the ground in the first quarter for Louisa (4-1, 2-0), which visits Monticello next Friday.
|Charlottesville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Louisa
|10
|14
|7
|0
|—
|31
First Quarter
Lo— Landon Wilson 55 run (Caden Lundy kick).
Lo—Caden Lundy 40 field goal.
Second Quarter
Lo—Jordan Smith 17 run (Lundy kick).
Lo—Takai Comfort 19 pass from Wilson (Lundy kick).
Third Quarter
Lo—Aidan Perry pass from Wilson (Lundy kick).
|Lo
|CH
|First Downs
|18
|11
|Rushes-yards
|34-219
|36-71
|Passing yards
|114
|29
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-11-0
|3-10-0
|Punts-Avg.
|0-0
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|5-0
|Penalties-yards
|7-50
|4-25