High school football roundup: Louisa shuts out Charlottesville
High school football roundup: Louisa shuts out Charlottesville

The Louisa defense held Charlottesville to 100 total yards to help the Lions get back in the win column with a Jefferson District win.

Landon Wilson passed for two second-half scores and got the scoring started on the ground in the first quarter for Louisa (4-1, 2-0), which visits Monticello next Friday.

Charlottesville   0000    —0
Louisa  10  14  7  0    —  31
First Quarter
Lo— Landon Wilson 55 run (Caden Lundy kick).
Lo—Caden Lundy 40 field goal.
Second Quarter
Lo—Jordan Smith 17 run (Lundy kick).
Lo—Takai Comfort 19 pass from Wilson (Lundy kick).
Third Quarter
Lo—Aidan Perry pass from Wilson (Lundy kick).
 LoCH
First Downs1811
Rushes-yards     34-21936-71
Passing yards11429
Comp-Att-Int5-11-0     3-10-0
Punts-Avg.0-00-0
Fumbles-lost0-05-0
Penalties-yards7-504-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Louisa—Landon Wilson 8-85, TD; Smith 13-69, TD; Austin Talley 8-49; Adam Mills 2-12; Coleman 3-4.
PASSING: Louisa—Wilson 4-8-116, 2TDs; Coleman 1-3-(-2).
RECEIVING: Louisa—Jaylen Beach 1-41; Smith 1-32; Perry 1-24; Comfort 2-14, TD.
