High school football roundup: McConnell, Stafford stage wild rally to defeat Spotsylvania

Aidan McConnell ran for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns—the second coming with 22 seconds remaining—to cap a furious Stafford rally for a 44–41 nondistric win at Spotsylvania. McConnell stretched the ball over the goal line for the winning score to cap a 95-yard drive which had started with less than two minutes remaining.

Spotsylvania led 41–24 with 8:18 left in the game. But McConnell hit Johnny Hinz with a 30-yard scoring strike and followed by leading a nine-play, 80-yard drive (and finished with his own 3-yard touchdown run) to cut the Spotsylvania lead to 41–38. Spotsylvania responded with a march to the Stafford 5, but was stopped on fourth-and-one. The Indians responded with their game-winning drive.

McConnell was 17 of 24 through the air for 247 yards, including a game-best 136 yards on eight catches from Hinz.

The Knights' Johned Benton led all rushers with 156 yards on 16 carries, including a touchdown. Spotsylvania quarterback Mason Christopher ran for three scores, with 108 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns. Christopher also hit 8-of-10 passes for 100 yards, including a scoring strike in the first half to Jefferson Paz.

Stafford (3–1) opens Commonwealth District play at home against Colonial Forge next Friday while Spotsylvania (1–2) opens its Battlefield District slate at Courtland.

Stafford 0 12 6 26 — 44 Spotsylvania 7 14 14 6 — 41

First Quarter

SP—Mason Christopher 3 run (Mak Robinson kick).

Second Quarter

St—Michael Creamer 24 run (run failed).

Sp—Christopher 13 run (kick failed).

St—Creamer 8 run (kick failed).

Sp—Jefferson Paz 34 pass from Christopher (Johned Benton from Christopher).

Third Quarter

St—Joseph Pittman 76 kickoff return (kick failed).

Sp—Benton 20 run (pass failed).

Sp—Christopher 15 run (Christopher run).

Fourth Quarter

St—Jack Baumgartner 3 pass from Aidan McConnell (pass failed).

Sp—Matt Moore 2 run (pass failed).

St—Johnny Hinz 30 pass from McConnell (pass failed).

St—McConnell 3 run (Baumgartner from McConnell).

St—McConnell 7 run (kick failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

St Sp First downs 22 19 Rushes-yards 27-91 51-239 Passing yards 320 100 Comp-Att-Int 21-28-0 8-10-1 Punts-Avg. 1-42 2-31 Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-yards 11-109 7-41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Stafford—Michael Creamer 12-51, 2TDs; Aidan McConnell 1-48, 2TDs; Gavin Wright 3-(-6); Sean Williams 1-(-2). Spotsylvania—Johned Benton 16-156, TD; Mason Christopher 17-108, TD; Matt Moore 14-41, TD; Wes Swanson 4-24.

PASSING: Stafford—McConnell 17-24-0, 247, 2TDs; Jack Baumgartner 1-1-0, 41; Wright 3-3-0, 32. Spotsylvania—Christopher 8-10-1, 100, TD.

RECEIVING: Stafford—Johnny Hinz 8-136, TD; Kimani Morton 6-94; Baumgartner 3-41, TD; TaySean Jones 3-40; Noah Dorazio 1-7. Spotsylvania—Jefferson Paz 5-90, TD; Benton 3-10.

KING WILLIAM 10, CAROLINE 6

Caroline's homecoming was spoiled by King William as it dropped a hard-fought contest.

Caroline (1–2) pulled within 7–6 with 4:59 to go in the second quarter on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Myles Holmes to Malik Johnson.

Caroline trailed the defending Class 2 state champions 7–6 at intermission and the score remained that way until King William kicker Cooper Wolfe connected on a 24-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

Caroline had one possession in the fourth quarter and it ended on a Holmes incomplete pass with a little more than one minute remaining. King William ran out the clock. The contest was much closer than the 65–6 King William victory one year ago.

Holmes passed for 151 yards and a touchdown for Caroline. Juelz Berryman recorded an interception for a defense has allowed just two touchdowns in three games.

Caroline hosts Culpeper next Friday in their Battlefield District opener.

King William 0 0 0 3 — 10 Caroline 0 6 0 0 — 6

First Quarter

KW—Kaleb Shelton 11 run (Cooper Wolfe kick).

Second Quarter

Ca—Malik Johnson 43 pass from Myles Holmes (kick failed).

Fourth Quarter

KW—Wolfe 24 field goal.

TEAM STATISTICS

KW Ca First Downs 15 10 Rushes-yards 40-147 17-44 Passing yards 79 151 Comp-Att-Int 9-13-1 10-23-1 Punts-Avg. 1-47 2-21 Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-yards 7-46 8-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: King William—Joe Isaac 24-85; Shelton 13-41, TD; Romonta Roane 1-24; Johmari Dupree-Wade 2-(-3). Caroline—Vladimir Joacin 12-42; Holmes 4-2; Javoun Morris 1-0.

PASSING: King William—Kaleb Shelton 9-13-1, 79. Caroline—Myles Holmes 10-23-1, 151, TD.

RECEIVING: King William—Christopher Wimmer 2-31; Dupree-Wade 4-29; Emmett Short 2-15; Roane 1-4. Caroline—William Milsop 3-55; Keegan Brown 4-47; Malik Johnson 1-43, TD; Dennel Douglas 1-5; Marvin Morris 1-1.

FCS 44, ROANOKE CATHOLIC 8

Drake Morris recorded four touchdown passes, all to Noah Martin, as Fredericksburg Christian improved to 4-0.

William Johnson also kicked a 28-yard field goal for the Eagles, who hosts Roanoke Catholic next Saturday.

SAINT MICHAEL 25, ST. PAUL IV 13

Melvin Spriggs rushed for over 300 yards and two touchdowns and also had 11 tackles (including two sacks) on defense as the visiting Warriors improved to 3-1. They are off next week before hosting Bishop O'Connell on Oct. 1.

SUSSEX CENTRAL 20, COLONIAL BEACH 6

The visiting Tigers raced to a 20-0 halftime lead and held off the Drifters for a nondistrict win. Colonial Beach (0-2) visits Central-Woodstock next Friday.