High school football roundup: McMorris leads Spotsylvania over Fluvanna

Monte McMorris threw for a career-best 291 yards with three scores and Spotsylvania's defense forced six turnovers and pitched a shutout, as the Knights topped Fluvanna 41–0 on Friday night.

McMorris was 12 of 15 through the air, hitting on his first seven attempts, including a 56-yard touchdown strike to Jake Jack on the Knights' first possession. Joseph Gonzalez followed Jack with a 4-yard scoring run and a 60-yard touchdown pass from McMorris. Jack then caught McMorris' third touchdown, this time a 22-yarder, to give Spotsylvania a 27–0 lead at the half.

Gonzalez finished with four catches for 160 yards and had four rushes for 62 yards. Jack had four catches for 99 yards, including the two scores. McMorris had completions to five different Spotsylvania receivers, leading the Knights to 460 yards of total offense.

McMorris' passing total set a new school record, surpassing the previous record of 213 set by Vern Lunsford in 2020. Gonzalez's receiving total tied the school record set in 1999 by Dennis Thornton.

Spotsylvania's defense made four interceptions, including two by Davon Banks and another by Gonzalez, recovered a pair of fumbles and the Flucos (0–2) never threatened the end zone, helping the Knights improve to 1–1.