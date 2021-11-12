 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football roundup: Orange, Colonial Beach fall in region quarterfinals
0 comments

High school football roundup: Orange, Colonial Beach fall in region quarterfinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

G.W-DANVILLE 63, ORANGE 21

Orange kept within striking distance in the first half, but second-seeded George Washington-Danville held the Hornets scoreless in after the break to pull away for a Region 4D quarterfinal win.

Christian Simpson scored to tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter and Paul Poirier scored twice in the second frame to bring seventh-seeded Orange (6-5) within 35-21.

Poirier finished with 119 yards passing and 83 yards on the ground.

Orange71400   —21
G.W.-Danville      21   21   14   7   —   63
First Quarter
GW—Donavan Howard 2-yard run (kick good)
Or—Christian Simpson 46-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
GW—Donavan Howard 2-yard run (kick good)
GW—Donavan Howard 2-yard run (kick good)
Second Quarter
GW—Jakobe Dixon 4-yard run (kick good)
Or—Paul Poirier 14-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
GW—Kemori Dixon 15-yard pass from Jeb Byrnes (kick good)
Or—Paul Poirier 6-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
GW—Jakobe Dixon 3-yard run (kick good)
Third Quarter
GW—Omarion Hairston 5-yard run (kick good)
GW—Donavan Howard 11-yard pass from Jeb Byrnes (kick good)
Fourth Quarter
GW—Razavier Carter 12-yard run (kick good)
TEAM STATISTICS
 OrGW
First downs1530
Rushes-yards 22-12745-273
Passing y ards119240
Comp-Att-In      14-21-1     16-19-0
Punts-avg. 4-28.80-0
Fumbles-lost2-10-0
Penalties-yards5-3011-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Orange—Paul Poirier 15-83, 2TD; Christian Simpson 5-48, TD; Mark Johnson 1-2; Bryant Chiles 1-(-6). G.W.-Danville—Jakobe Dixon 21-136, 2TD; Jeb Byrnes 7-58; Razavier Carter 3-23, TD; Omarion Hairston 1-5, TD; Donavan Hoawrd 4-3, 3TD Team 7-48.
PASSING: Orange—Paul Poirier 14-21-1, 119 yards. G.W.-Danville—Jeb Byrnes 16-19-0, 240 yards, 2TD.
RECEIVING: Orange—Christian Simpson 7-84; Shledon Robinson 6-28; Diyon Jasper 1-7. G.W.-Danville—Donavan Howard 6-94, TD; Omarion Hairston 5-55; Jalen Spratt 3-53; Jakobe Dixon 1-23; Kemori Dixon 1-15, TD.

KING & QUEEN 28,

COLONIAL BEACH 8

Colonial Beach and King & Queen battle it out for the second time this season, with the Royal Tigers making it 2 for 2 with a win in the Region 1A quarterfinals.

After a scoreless first quarter, King & Queen (9-1) ran off 28 straight points before the Drifters (5-5) got on the board on a Steven Lily touchdown reception from Zaccheus Courtney.

Colonial Beach      0   6   8   14   —   28
King & Queen0008   —8
Second Quarter
KQ—Kamryn Berry 12-yard run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
KQ—Kamryn Berry 2-yard run (#1 run)
Fourth Quarter
KQ—Malik Holmes 61-yard run (kick good)
KQ—Kamryn Berry 38-yard run (kick good)
CB—Steven Lily 33-yard pass pass from Zaccheus Courtney (Calan Brewster run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colonial Beach—Shaun Johnson 16-53; Zaccheus Courtney 9-20; Paul Holton 4-18; Brandon Franks 6-20; Josh Powell 1-1; Zahner Negahnquet 5-20. King & Queen—Malik Holmes 18-103, TD; Kamryn Berry 8-119, 3TD; Jaden Stanley 1-(-8).
PASSING: Colonial Beach—Brandon Franks 2-5-0, 41 yards; Zaccheus Courtney 3-7-0, 36 yards, TD. King & Queen—Malik Stanley 2-7-1, 12 yards.
RECEIVING: Colonial Beach—Josh Powell 1-(-1); Zaccheus Courtney 2-41; Steven Lilly 1-33, TD; Paul Holton 1-4. King & Queen—Cameron Graham 1-9; Mekhi Dabney 1-3.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High school football: Live Scoreboard
High School

High school football: Live Scoreboard

Keep up with all the Fredericksburg-are high school football playoff scores right here as we update them throughout the night.

Once the games are over, we'll add links to the game stories and box scores as they get posted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert