High school football roundup: Orange falls in double overtime

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Louisa—Landon Wilson 13-99, TD; Jordan Smith 15-52; Adam Mills 9-35; Chase Miller 1-7; Qwenton Spellman 1-5; Troy Fischer 1-3; Isaiah Haywood 1-3; Austin Talley 1-3, TD; Team 1-(-7).

PASSING: Louisa—Landon Wilson 10-18-0 110 yards, 2TD.

RECEIVING: Louisa—Stephen Dean 4-53, TD; Jordan Smith 2-20; Jaylen Beach 1-21, TD; Takai Comfort 1-5; Chase Miller 1-4; Qwenton Spellman 1-1.

Spotsylvania enjoyed a night of milestones and scored a pair of second-half touchdowns to pull away from Caroline for a 34-14 win. The victory was the 300th win in the history of Spotsylvania High School and concluded a 6-4 campaign for the Knights.

Monte McMorris threw a pair of touchdowns to set the school single-season record with 11 passing TDs this fall. The senior had 68 passing yards against the Cavaliers to finish the year with 1,008 through the air—the first time a Knights quarterback has topped the 1,000-yard mark in a single campaign. McMorris' first scoring strike was to Davon Banks to give Spotsylvania a 7-0 lead on the game's first drive; the record-breaking scoring throw was a 25-yarder to Jake Jack on the Knights' first possession of the second half.