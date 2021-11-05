High school football roundup: Orange falls in double overtime

Orange failed to convert a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with about seven minutes to play and the score tied, before falling to visiting Western Albemarle in two overtimes in Jefferson District action.
Christian Simpson rushed for three scores and 96 yards and Paul Poirier finished with 251 total yards, two passing scores and another on the ground for the Hornets (6-4, 4-3), who will be on the road in next week's Region 4D playoffs.
|Western Albemarle
|6
|8
|14
|0
|7
|8
|—
|43
|Orange
|7
|14
|7
|0
|7
|6
|—
|41
First Quarter
Or—Christian Simpson 3-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
WA—Kaden Morrow 5-yard run (kick blocked)
Second Quarter
Or—Paul Poirier 20-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
WA—Kaden Morrow 4-yard run (2-pt. conversion good).
Or—Shledon Robinson 27-yard pass from Paul Poirier (Austin Frazier kick)
Third Quarter
WA—Kaden Morrow 31-yard run (Embry Pulich kick)
WA—Jaden Steppe fumble return (Embry Pulicj kick)
Or—Christian Simpson 10-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
First Overtime
Or—Christian Simpson 1-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
WA—Joe Burch 3-yard run (Embry Pulich kick)
Second Overtime
WA—Kaden Morrow 3-yard run (Joe Burch run)
Or—William Lewis V 8-yard pass from Paul Poirier (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
|WA
|Or
|First downs
|21
|23
|Rushes-yards
|51-240
|38-185
|Passing yards
|38
|176
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-11-2
|15-21-0
|Punts-avg.
|1-27.0
|1-34.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Penalties-yards
|10-115
|2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Western Albemarle—Kaden Morrow 31-161, 4TD; Joe Burch 10-49, TD; Kyle Keyton 10-30. Orange—Christian Simpson 15-96, 3TD; Paul Poirier 17-75, TD; Bryant Chiles 5-14; Team 1-0.
PASSING: Western Albemarle—Joe Burch 4-11-2, 38 yards. Orange—Paul Poirier 15-21-0, 176 yards, 2TD.
RECEIVING: Western Albemarle—Kyle Keyton 1-18; Carson Tujague 1-11; Jaden Steppe 1-5; Kaden Morrow 1-4. Orange—Shledon Robinson 7-86, TD; William Lewis V 5-62, TD; JaePharoah Carpenter 3-28.
LOUISA 31, GOOCHLAND 10
The Louisa defense help Goochland to five first downs and just 46 total yards in a Jefferson District win.
Landon Wilson finished with 110 yards passing and two scores, and another 99 yards and a score on the ground to lead the Lions (8-2, 61), who finished in a three-way tie for the district title with Western Albemarle and Albemarle, on offense.
|Goochland
|0
|7
|3
|0
|—
|10
|Louisa
|0
|15
|3
|13
|—
|31
Second Quarter
Lo—Safety, punter tackled in end zone
Lo—Landon Wilson 2-yard run (Caden Lundy kick)
Go—Towles 19-yard run (kick good)
Lo—Stephen Dean 30-yard pass from Landon Wilson (2-pt. conversion failed)
Third Quarter
Lo—Caden Lundy 28-yard field goal
Go—Black 38-yard field goal
Fourth Quarter
Lo—Jaylen Beach 21-yard pass from Landon Wilson (Cade Lundy kick)
Lo—Austin Talley 3-yard run (2-pt. conversion failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
|Go
|Lo
|First downs
|5
|23
|Rushes-yards
|18-19
|43-200
|Passing yards
|27
|110
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-14-2
|10-18-0
|Punts-avg.
|n/a
|2-30.5
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|2-20
|4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Louisa—Landon Wilson 13-99, TD; Jordan Smith 15-52; Adam Mills 9-35; Chase Miller 1-7; Qwenton Spellman 1-5; Troy Fischer 1-3; Isaiah Haywood 1-3; Austin Talley 1-3, TD; Team 1-(-7).
PASSING: Louisa—Landon Wilson 10-18-0 110 yards, 2TD.
RECEIVING: Louisa—Stephen Dean 4-53, TD; Jordan Smith 2-20; Jaylen Beach 1-21, TD; Takai Comfort 1-5; Chase Miller 1-4; Qwenton Spellman 1-1.
SPOTSYLVANIA 34, CAROLINE 14
Spotsylvania enjoyed a night of milestones and scored a pair of second-half touchdowns to pull away from Caroline for a 34-14 win. The victory was the 300th win in the history of Spotsylvania High School and concluded a 6-4 campaign for the Knights.
Monte McMorris threw a pair of touchdowns to set the school single-season record with 11 passing TDs this fall. The senior had 68 passing yards against the Cavaliers to finish the year with 1,008 through the air—the first time a Knights quarterback has topped the 1,000-yard mark in a single campaign. McMorris' first scoring strike was to Davon Banks to give Spotsylvania a 7-0 lead on the game's first drive; the record-breaking scoring throw was a 25-yarder to Jake Jack on the Knights' first possession of the second half.
It was Jack's sixth touchdown reception of the season—also a school single-season record.
After Banks' touchdown catch put Spotsylvania up 7-0, Caroline narrowed the gap with a 63-yard fumble return by Marvin Morris. Spotsylvania answered back with a 37-yard scoring run by senior Ethan Cockrill and a 9-yard touchdown reception by Jefferson Paz thrown by senior Joseph Gonzalez, but Caroline scored on the last play of the first half—an 11-yard run by Franklin Harris—to trim the Knights' advantage to 21-14.
McMorris helped answer with his touchdown pass to Jack, and Banks found the end zone for a second time with a 6-yard interception return in the fourth quarter.
Cockrill (6 carries for 88 yards) and Gonzalez (5 for 74) led the way on the ground for Spotsylvania. Morris (15 carries for 72 yards) paced the ground game for the Cavaliers (0-10).
|Caroline
|6
|8
|0
|0
|—
|14
|Spotsylvania
|7
|14
|7
|7
|—
|35
First Quarter
Sp—Davon Banks 2 pass from Monte McMorris (Mac Robinson kick).
Ca—Marvin Morris 63 fumble return (pass failed).
Second Quarter
Sp—Ethan Cockrill 37 run (Robinson kick).
Sp—Jefferson Paz 9 pass from Joseph Gonzalez (Robinson kick).
Ca—Franklin Harris 11 run (Kentrell Rollins run).
Third Quarter
Sp—Jake Jack 25 pass from McMorris (Robinson kick).
Fourth Quarter
Sp—Davon Banks 6 interception return (Robinson kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
|Ca
|Sp
|First downs
|11
|17
|Rushes-yards
|43-132
|32-280
|Passing yards
|31
|77
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-9-2
|6-14-0
|Punts-avg.
|2-27.5
|0-00.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|9-77
|11-108