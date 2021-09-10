 Skip to main content
High school football roundup: Orange rolls to Jefferson District win
0 comments

Paul Poirier rushed for 160 yards and a score and ran for another to help visiting Orange remain unbeaten with a Jefferson District win.

Bryant Chiles added 93 yards on the ground and two scores for the Hornets (3-0, 1-0), who visit Harrisonburg next Friday.

Orange   7   3   7   22   —   39
Charlottesville   0700   —7
First Quarter
Or—Sheldon Robinson 1-yard pass from Paul Poirier (Austin Frazier kick)
Second Quarter
Ch—Jayquan Jones 6-yard run (Nick Casarez kick)
Or—Austin Frazier 22-yard field goal
Third Quarter
Or—Bryant Chiles 15-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Fourth Quarter
Or—Paul Poirier 72-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—Bryant Chiles 56-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—Dwayne Wells 16-yard run (Bryant Chiles run)
 OrCh
First downs1512
Rushes-yards      30-306     43-159
Passing yards3656
Comp-Att-Int6-12-03-10-2
Punts-Avg.2-40.52-31.0
Fumbles-lost0-00-0
Penalties-yards3-355-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Orange—Paul Poirier 14-160, TD; Bryant Chiles 10-93, 2TD; Sheldon Robinson 3-29; Dwayne Wells 3-24, TD. Charlottesville—Nasir Lindsay 9-87; Gentil Moses Kashindi 10-21; Jayquan Jones 5-17, TD; Semaj Dennis 7-15; Jason Romero 1-12; Jory Cardoza 4-10; Caldwell Boyles 6-(-1); Team 1-(-2).
PASSING: Orange—Paul Poirier 6-12-0, 36 yards, TD. Charlottesville—Caldwell Boyles 3-10-2, 56 yards.
RECEIVING: Orange—Shledon Robinson 3-13, TD; Broday Foran 1-10; JaePharoah Carpenter 1-7; Bryant Chiles 1-6. Charlottesville—Jason Romero 1-31; Jory Cardoza 1-22; Semaj Dennis 1-3.
