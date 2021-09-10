High school football roundup: Orange rolls to Jefferson District win

Paul Poirier rushed for 160 yards and a score and ran for another to help visiting Orange remain unbeaten with a Jefferson District win.
Bryant Chiles added 93 yards on the ground and two scores for the Hornets (3-0, 1-0), who visit Harrisonburg next Friday.
|Orange
|7
|3
|7
|22
|—
|39
|Charlottesville
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
First Quarter
Or—Sheldon Robinson 1-yard pass from Paul Poirier (Austin Frazier kick)
Second Quarter
Ch—Jayquan Jones 6-yard run (Nick Casarez kick)
Or—Austin Frazier 22-yard field goal
Third Quarter
Or—Bryant Chiles 15-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Fourth Quarter
Or—Paul Poirier 72-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—Bryant Chiles 56-yard run (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—Dwayne Wells 16-yard run (Bryant Chiles run)
|Or
|Ch
|First downs
|15
|12
|Rushes-yards
|30-306
|43-159
|Passing yards
|36
|56
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-12-0
|3-10-2
|Punts-Avg.
|2-40.5
|2-31.0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|3-35
|5-40